LOWELL / SYRINGA -- Last weekend brought rain, and sun, and whitewater, but it didn’t stop the upriver folks from remembering all of the service people who served our country, and to be thankful to them all.
Ninety days of summer ahead to enjoy this great state of Idaho and the wilderness around us. Here’s some things to watch out for:
Sunburn, rattlesnakes, poison ivy, yellow jackets, forest fires, severe weather, property taxes due, cougars, bears and getting lost in the woods. We don’t have to worry about traffic or sharks, unless we head downriver!
So, with this in mind, enjoy the summer, but remember, as I always say, “eat right, exercise, pay your bills, and be kind to your neighbors.”
