LOWELL / SYRINGA NEWS -- Two birthdays were celebrated upriver last weekend: Miss Maddie Smith blew out 11 candles, and Mike Smith, Jr., took a big breath for 51 candles! A rainy-day party, all dry and warm on the hill above Lowell.
Nothing is better than a nice wood stove fired up on a cold, rainy day. Three sets of company stopped by this wet weekend. Dave and Pat Shindel, they love it here in Idaho so much. A long visit from Doug Benton, from Syringa, and Sunday, the three Patrick brothers, hunters from Oregon: Joseph, John, and James. They were heading home from their hunting camp, all three filled their tags. They left groceries and firewood they didn’t want to pack all the way home. No leftover whiskey though!
Halloween is coming, make your popcorn balls, and dip your caramel apples. I’m going to ask Loraine and Greg Smith to help me!
