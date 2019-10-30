LOWELL / SYRINGA -- Get your flu shot! Load up your freezer, clear the leaves out of the gutters on your house, find your wool gloves. Finish putting away your summer outdoor patio furniture. It’s cold, man!
I’ve had company every day this week. Jim Braden and Jackie Peterson, who spent many a summer with their 5th wheels in Lowell at the confluence, came up for coffee early in the week. They look great and we had lots of “Pete” stories to share. He was mayor of Lowell in the ’80s and ’90s!
Troy Biesecker, from Miles Towing in Kooskia, has been working up on the hill all week. Ed and Carrie Justice, old friends and hunters, visited on their way out of hunting camp, and didn’t offer any leftover groceries. I was joking them about it; they said they ate everything. In fact, that’s why they were heading back home to Colfax, Wash., out of supplies!
I made massive amounts of applesauce and froze it, I guess that’s what you do in retirement in the wilderness in your log cabin kitchen, when you’re old!
The trees have turned 10 different colors, then just this week dropped their leaves; it’s so beautiful to see that up here along the river.
