Larry Barnard, a soon-to-be fourth grader at Nezperce Elementary, has been watching her big sister Reece perform with the Triple Bar Drill Team for the past couple of years. This year, however, Larry will be out in the arena with her mare Lilly, performing right alongside Reece, Reece’s horse Eddy, and the rest of the drill team each evening during the Border Days rodeos this week.
Larry, whom some of you may know as Lara, and Reece, who will be a seventh grader, are following in the footsteps of their Mom Jessie Blankenship.
Jessie said her family wasn’t really into horses, but she has long been drawn to the animals. When she was a kid, she saved up, bought her first horse for $250 and in the 90s, Jessie performed with the Triple Bar Drill Team.
Around the horses, Jessie, daughter of Leonard Blankenship of Grangeville, is at ease, an attribute she seems to have passed on to her daughters. Their relaxed demeanor around the animals comes from endless hours working with, feed and grooming Lilly, Eddy and their other horses.
“We don’t really watch much TV,” Jessie said. Instead, they spend their free time with the horses. And it shows.
GRANGEVILLE – A long-standing tradition will continue as the Triple Bar Drill Team performs each night during the rodeo.
If you’re attending Border Days in Grangeville - July 4, 5 and 6 - be sure to keep an eye out for Reece, Eddy, Larry and Lilly.
The Triple Bar Drill Team, which has been entertaining crowds for more than six decades, will participate in the Border Days parades, which start each day at 2 p.m. on Main Street, and perform in the rodeos, which kick off at 6 each evening.
Did you know that LeMoyne McLeod was the Border Days queen in 1961? Discover the other women from around Idaho who served as queen of the Grangeville celebration.
Lindsey and Chris Woltering of Nezperce celebrated their 10th anniversary on June 20 in the NICU at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with a very special guest: Avah Elizabeth McKay Woltering.
Lindsey and Chris’ daughter Avah was born at home at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 at 24 weeks. She weighed 1 pound 4 ounces and is 12 inches long. In the first few hours of her life, Avah and was Life Flighted from Nezperce to Lewiston and then from Lewiston to Spokane. Her parents followed in the ambulance.
Although Avah (my first cousin once removed) is getting stronger every day, she has a long road ahead. Lindsey’s friend and cousin Sarah Salazar set up a Go Fund Me page for Avah and donations are also being accepted at the Cottonwood Credit Union.
On Facebook, Lindsey, daughter of Larry and Liz Hess of Nezperce, thanked the volunteers who came in their early morning hour of need.
“Chris Woltering and I want to thank the Nezperce Ambulance crew that took the call early Sunday morning,” Lindsey wrote. “Bruce [Long], Dave [Kuther], Shari [Kuther], and Julia Stapleton: You guys are amazing! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Without you guys Avah would not be here.”
Caden Marker, son of Nezperce High School grad JD Marker, finished sixth in goat tying at the 2019 National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Huron, S.D. last week. Caden, 15, also competed in breakaway roping, ribbon roping and team roping with his teammate Hank Sutton.
The American Quarter Horse Association named Caden’s horse, Chief Thar, Reserve Horse of the Year nationwide, JD said.
Congratulations Caden and Chief Thar!
A US Bank ATM was installed in The Store on Thursday, June 27. The Nezperce branch of US Bank closes on Tuesday, July 2. Glad we’ll at least have an ATM available. The Cottonwood, Grangeville and Orofino branches of US Bank are remaining open.
NEZPERCE – It’s time for the annual Nezperce Prairie Days celebration.
Prairie Days starts Friday, July 12 and runs through Saturday, July 13 in Nezperce. Highlights include the Friday night barbecue, Saturday morning parade and Saturday night dance, featuring The Fabulous Kingpins. More info in next week's column.
