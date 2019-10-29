Steve Bateman has been mayor of Nezperce for the past 28 years and on Nov. 5 voters will decide if he’ll spend another four years dealing with sewer issues, unruly dogs and unkempt lawns.
With many of these issues, Bateman, who is running unopposed, is hands on. For example, he often mows people’s lawns. Sometimes, the homeowners even know he’s going to do it. He’s also developed some alternative methods for dealing with pooches running wild.
“If you’re going to do it, you’ve got to be involved,” he said.
Ahead of the election, Bateman is getting a 25 percent raise: His government salary will surge from $100 to $125 per month. Members of city council are also getting a boost from $50 to $75 per month.
“We don’t do it for the money,” Bateman said with a laugh during a wide-ranging interview that touched on everything from his days bartending at Sullivan’s to an ill-fated trip to Jackpot.
Regulations related to the sewer and wastewater, however, are the biggest issues the city faces.
“Regulations are killing us,” he said, noting that resolving the poop-pond problem is one of his goals before handing over the city’s reins to a new mayor.
Other challenges include a lack of housing and the need for a walking path or something similar in town. Bateman is currently participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, an annual event developed by High Five, an initiative of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. He’s hoping to get a grant from that foundation to develop a walking path.
In the meantime, he’ll continue to walk up and down the airport runway, noodling through the regulatory concerns and how best to deal with the CAVE (citizens against virtually everything) people. Being the mayor - or a city council member - of a small town like Nezperce is obviously a labor of love.
Bateman was careful to note, however, that he works with great people, particularly Rhonda Schmidt, city clerk and treasurer, and Craig Cardwell, supervisor of the city maintenance department.
In addition to Bateman, City Council incumbents Jim Zenner and Tyler Nelson are on the ballot. The two with the most votes win the seats. In the only contested race on the ballot, Greg Branson and Quin Wemhoff are running for school board trustee for zone 2. Rhonda Wemhoff, the incumbent, has decided against running for another term.
*
The Lewis County Eagles football team defeated Deary, for the first time since 2010, 58-8 on Friday, Oct. 22 at Craigmont. Lewis County will host Garden Valley on Friday, Nov. 1 in the team’s first postseason playoff berth in 14 years. Game starts at ??? in Craigmont.
Brendan Nelson, a senior at Nezperce High School, racked up 319 rushing yards and ran for seven of Lewis County’s eight touchdowns in the win over Deary.
“He had a whopper of a game,” coach Monty Moddrell told the Lewiston Tribune.
Brendan is a nominee for this week’s Prep Athlete of the week in the Trib. Vote here.
*
The Nezperce volleyball team ended its season on Monday, Oct. 18 with a loss to Logos of Moscow in the 1A Division II Whitepine District tournament in Lewiston. The Indians won the first set 25-21 but then dropped the next three: 13-25, 14-25, 23-25.
*
Three NHS cross-country runners - Joe McGuigan, Cole Seiler and Grace Tiegs - have qualified for the State meet. Joe, a senior, placed 5th at the District Meet while Cole and Grace, both sophomores, took 8th place in their respective races.
The State Championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.
*
The Nezperce American Legion BRYC Post #8 will hold its Veterans Day Steak Fondue Dinner on Saturday Nov. 9 at the Legion Hall. Social hour begins at 4:30 with dinner being served from 5-6:30 p.m. Tickets, which are a recommended donation of $25, are available at The Only Store, Ashley’s Hair & Nail Salon, Bell Equipment and from American Legion members.
Also available: Take outs and home delivery within Nezperce city limits.
