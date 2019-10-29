Election 2019

What: Election for Nezperce mayor, city council and school board trustee

Where: The Eller Building, 412 Oak St.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5

Voters must be registered. To check to see if you're registered, call the Auditor's Office: 208-937-2661. You can register at the Eller Building on Nov. 5. You need a driver's license or ID card. You'll also need a utility bill with your name and address on it, if it's not on your license or ID card.