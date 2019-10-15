Kyle Stapleton, coach of the Nezperce volleyball team, is optimistic about the team’s prospects for the upcoming district tournament.
“I really believe Nezperce can win the district tournament if we play to our potential and not let negative plays bring us down,” Stapleton said.
The Nezperce volleyball team had a busy couple of days last week.
On Thursday, Oct. 10, Nezperce hosted Salmon River and Grangeville. Both the Bulldogs and the Savages defeated the Indians, who, along with many of their fans, wore pink as part of the “St. Mary’s Cares: Project Pink” in honor of those who are battling or who have battled cancer.
On Saturday, Nezperce hosted Prairie, Kamiah and Highland in a four-team round-robin style tournament. The four teams were fairly well matched with Prairie eventually coming out on top. Highland took second, Nezperce third and Kamiah was fourth.
Meanwhile, Nezperce’s junior varsity team took the top prize in a similar tournament, which featured Lapwai, Orofino, Timberline and host Highland.
Next up, the Indians will play Deary at Bradley Gymnasium in Nezperce starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Then, Nezperce takes on Highland at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Lewis-Clark State College in both teams’ first game of the District 1A Division II Tournament.
“I think Deary and Kendrick are the teams to beat. Of course, we have to get past Highland who we split with during the season,” Stapleton said. “Nezperce needs to get out of their comfort zone and start hitting to spots on the floor and not directly at opposing players.”
In addition to Nezperce, Highland, Deary and Kendrick, the District Tournament will include Timberline and Logos of Moscow.
*
Larry Braun, long-time NHS bus driver, statistician, sports fan and more, was honored at the 13th Annual Warrior Athletic Association High School Awards Banquet at LCSC on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Braun received the Rick Hill Meritorious Service Award.
“Nezperce students know that Larry genuinely cares about their well-being and overall success in life,” Callie Zenner, athletic director at NHS, wrote in Larry’s nomination. “He is a wonderful asset to our school community.”
“For this award, we honor a person or persons in a community who have made a real difference in athletics at the school,” emcee Mike Tatko explained.
Lora and Alan Reuben of Clearwater Valley High School, Bill Krick of Genesee High School and Bill Howard of Troy High School were, along with Braun, finalists for the award.
"[Larry] always has a smile on his face and attends games and events even when he is not the one driving the bus,” Zenner wrote. “Larry makes it a point to be watching the event of the students he hauls around. He cheers, whoops, and hollers throughout the game or competition.”
*
The Lewis County football team defeated Timberline on Friday, Oct. 11, 38-34 for the Eagles’ first win of the season.
“I’m plenty proud of my boys,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell told the Lewiston Tribune. “They battled hard to finish with eight and come back.”
The Eagles next take on Lakeside in Plummer at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
*
Grace Tiegs, a sophomore at NHS, placed sixth in the womens varsity division of the Troy Invite cross-country meet on Thursday Oct. 10. Tiegs ran the 5,000 meters in 23:21.5. Anais Mills, a Garfield-Palous senior, won the race with a time of 21:17.6. Raegan Acuff, also an NHS sophomore, ran the course in 26:58.9.
Meanwhile, Joe McGuigan took seventh place in the mens varsity division. McGuigan’s time was 18:57.5, while the winner, Carson Sellers of Timberline, ran it in 17:53.5
Tristan Currall placed eighth in the 5,000 meters junior varsity division with a time of 23:47.6.
The cross-country district meet is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Lewiston.
