In the Acknowledgements to her first novel, “The World Without You,” 16-year-old Emily Hess thanks her Dad, Nezperce High School grad, Alan Hess.
“Thank you for the late nights of watching every futuristic dystopian movie we could find, and eating tacos and having very in-depth conversations about cloaking devices!” the acknowledgements read.
For those who know Alan, son of Fred and Mary Ann Hess, those cloaking device conversations were likely fascinating.
Emily, a junior at Coral Academy of Science High School in Reno, Nev., loves reading and said writing became a natural extension of that.
“I was so deeply inspired by reading amazing books, I decided it was time for me to give it a try,” Emily said, noting Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games”, George Orwell’s “1984”, and Lois Lowry’s “The Giver”. Obviously, the dystopian theme is central to Emily’s taste in literature.
“I chose dystopian because there's so many different ways the story can go and there's no particular guidelines for writing about the future,” she said. “I liked the idea of being able to make my own world. The freedom of making everything from something ruined really inspired me.”
The book starts in the year 2025, when a communist group called the Cardinals overthrows the American government and divides the continental U.S. into six divisions. A man named Aalen Ulm, who has been banished for his thoughts and limited ability to see into the future, has a vision that six teens are able to overthrow the Cardinals.
You’ll have to read the book - available for free via the online platform Wattpadd - to find out whether or not the teens succeed.
Emily has already started on the sequel, entitled “The Sky Without Stars”.
*
David R. Mosman, 58, died from cancer on Sept. 12, 2019, at his home in McCall, Idaho, surrounded by his wife, Cathy, and four children, Katie…
My deepest condolences to the Mosman family. Dave Mosman passed away at his home in McCall on Thursday, Sept. 12.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St. in Lewiston. Rosary starts at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
*
The Kamiah Kubs defeated the Lewis County Eagles 34-14 on Friday, Sept. 13, in Craigmont. Kamiah’s Titus Oatman rushed for three touchdowns while Nezperce’s Brendan Nelson ran in two touchdowns for the Eagles.
The Eagles will host Cascade at Nezperce starting at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, for homecoming.
*
The Nezperce volleyball team defeated Highland 26-24, 25-8, 25-15 at Craigmont on Thursday, Sept. 12. Strong serving by the Indians was said to be a key to their Whitepine League Division II win.
Nezperce hosts Timberline at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and then travels to Kamiah and Clearwater Valley on Saturday, Sept. 21. On Monday, Sept. 23, the Indians host the Highland Huskies starting at 6 p.m. For more sports schedule info, visit the school website.
*
The Nezperce cross-country team will compete in the Deary area at the Moosecreek Invite starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
*
The 100th annual Lewis County Fair is set for Sept. 26-29 in Nezperce. The fair features a wide variety of 4-H projects, food booths, a livestock auction and more. The kiddie parade is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, immediately followed by the regular parade.
The car show is set for Saturday this year as well. It will start at noon by the tennis court. The livestock auction will start at 5 p.m. Saturday.
*
Interested in some redneck fun? Chaos on the Camas, previously known as the Combine Demolition Derby, is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Cecil Hill Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.