Anyone who has questioned why libraries haven’t faded into oblivion obviously hasn’t spent much time in a library in recent years. The Nezperce Community Library is not the New York Public Library or the San Francisco Public Library (just as Nezperce isn’t New York or San Francisco), but it brings to mind this Shakespeare quote:
"Though she be but little, she is fierce."
From Van Gogh to Rockwell, Da Vinci to Warhol, the library is hosting a collection of art and inviting the public to view the display from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.
Finding a dream job in a small town can be a challenge, but Terra Baldus has come close. Baldus is the new branch manager at the Nezperce Comm…
Maxine Riggers, Jeanne Wasko and Dianne Freeman, the organizers behind the display, will be available on Wednesday to discuss the art. The three collected the prints, conducted the research and posted information about each masterpiece and artist.
The display is expected to remain for some time, so those who can’t make it during that three-hour window can check it out any time the library is open (Mondays 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Fridays 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.).
On Friday, May 3, from 2:30 to 4 p.m., the library is hosting a book signing by Kerstin Koepl, author of the young adult Lane Sleuths series. Koepl, the daughter of Andy and Michelle Koepl, is a 2018 graduate of Lewis-Clark State College. Her books are available on Amazon.
The library also is seeking donations of used books for the May 11 Friends of the Library book sale. Books can be dropped off at the library during open hours. The library asks that the books be in a box, if possible, to make them easier to transport.
Also, the library’s summer reading program schedule is out. Story hour in the park with Cindy Lunte from PBS kicks off this year’s events on June 27. Check out the schedule on the library website.
*
The City of Nezperce will announce the 2018 Volunteer of the Year on Thursday May 2 at the annual Arbor Day BBQ in Lions/Memorial Park. All are welcome to the BBQ, which starts at noon and is hosted by the city council.
The volunteer of the year, which is chosen from nominations made by the community, receives a plaque and a tree of their choice. The volunteer’s name is added to a progressive plaque that hangs in Nezperce City Hall.
Also at the BBQ, a memorial marker honoring the late Kathy Camden will be placed with the garden club markers, and the city will receive a Tree City USA award.
*
High school sports update:
The Lewis County baseball team plays at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Potlatch and at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Lapwai. The District baseball tournament runs from Tuesday, May 7 through Saturday, May 11, location to be determined.
The Nezperce softball team hosts Prairie at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. The District softball tournament starts Monday, May 6 at Genesee.
The District track meet will be held Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 in Kamiah.
*
Nezperce will be bustling (it's a relative term) on Saturday, May 11, with the Community Yard Sale, Friends of the Library book sale and the FFA Plant Sale.
Monday, May 6, will be the last day to register for the yard sale and get on the official city map. Pick up a registration form at City Hall, 606 Maple St. (inside the Nezperce Regional Emergency Services building). Maps will be available at City Hall on Thursday, May 9 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.