Prairie Days sporting events: Volleyball, basketball and softball

Prairie Days, which is set for Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13, is fast approaching and those interested in playing volleyball, basketball or softball should be registered (although last-minute entries might be accepted, depending on space).

Softball

The co-ed softball tournament will start at 5 p.m. Friday, July 12 and run through Saturday, July 13. To enter, contact Wes Ralstin at 208-305-6762 or Kaci Ralstin at 208-791-4644 or visit the Prairie Days softball tournament Facebook page.

Kaci said they will make a last-minute determination whether the tournament will be held on the Lions Field, which is undergoing a bit of a makeover, or the school field.

Entry fee is $150 per team. Proceeds from the softball tournament will go to Nezperce Youth Sports and the teen center.

Volleyball

The double-elimination co-ed mud volleyball tournament will be held at the Cecil Hill Arena starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. Teams can register at cornerstoneteen.org. Registration is $125 and a Lions Burger for each player up to five players.

Proceeds from the volleyball tournament will benefit the Cornerstone Teen Center.

Basketball

The three-on-three double-elimination basketball tournament starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the tennis courts. Entry fee is $75 per team, which can have up to four players each. This year, there will be six divisions - boys third through fifth grades, boys sixth through eighth grades and boys high school and older and the same age groups for girls.

To sign up, call Polley McLeod at 208-791-2217 or Jenn Lux At 208-791-5184. Proceeds go to youth sports and Nezperce High School athletics.

Visit the Prairie Days Facebook page for more details about the weekend’s events.