It’s that time of year when the farmers are chomping at the bit to really get going with harvest, practice for fall sports has begun and kids, in general, parents and teachers are preparing for the upcoming return to school.
Add to that a bit of movement in the local restaurant/bar scene and it’s become an interesting couple of weeks.
The Prairie Smokehouse has hired a new cook, Victor Johnson. Victor, his parents and brother have moved to Nezperce from Minnesota.
Candace Starkweather has moved from bartending at the Nezperce Hotel Bar to slinging drinks as well as food at the Smokehouse, effectively shutting down the hotel bar.
However, the Nezperce Hotel Bar and Restaurant might be up and running again soon. Stay tuned!
*
Practice for high school football, volleyball and cross-country started Monday.
The first volleyball game is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Timberline. Kyle Stapleton continues as the head coach with assistance from Caitlin Teichmer, Nezperce’s fifth grade teacher.
The first Lewis County Eagles football game will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at Craigmont against Lapwai. Monty Moddrell returns as head coach.
Liz Husted coaches the Nezperce cross-country team. The first cross-country meet is set for Aug. 24 in McCall.
*
The final swim meet of the season was held Saturday, Aug. 10, in Grangeville. Nezperce had a strong showing despite only having about a dozen swimmers compared with Grangeville’s 70+ competitors. Kendrick’s team, however, had just three swimmers at the meet.
Maddie Stapleton, coach of the Nezperce Swim Team, returned to the University of Idaho, so assistant coaches Kate Riggers and Hannah Stapleton stepped up to led the team.
