Sierra Hand, a 7th grader in Nezperce, received a National PTA Reflections Award of Merit in the Visual Arts category for her drawing titled “Paramedical Pooches”. She was one of five middle school students across the nation to receive the award. Hand, the daughter of Mark and Shiloh Hand, received the Award of Excellence for the drawing at the state level.
The awards are given to students in pre-K through Grade 12 who submit original works of arts in one of seven categories: Visual Arts, Photographer, Music Composition, Literature, Film Production and Dance Choreography.
The Outstanding Interpretation Award, Gold Medal, typically is presented to one student in each category. About 14 students received the Award of Excellence, Silver Medal, while about 20 students were honored with the Merit Award, Bronze Medal.
Hand’s artwork will be featured in the 2018-19 “Heroes Around Me” traveling exhibit, which begins in January 2020 in Washington, D.C., and ends in June of that year in Louisville, Ky.
The theme for next year’s contest is “I Matter Because …”
*
The Nezperce pool is set to open from 3-6 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1 with water aerobics – M-F 7:30-8:30 a.m. - beginning June 11. The first session of swim lessons begins June 18. School district patrons can sign up for lessons June 1-6 and registration is open to everyone starting June 7. Call the pool: 208-937-2242.
*
Donald Martin Harris passed away at the age of 85 on May 22, 2019. Don, born March 14, 1934 in Colfax, was the first of Willie and Melcena Harris’s seven kids.
Harris graduated from Nezperce High School and the University of Idaho with a degree in theater arts.
A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 at the Christian Church in Nezperce followed by a funeral service at noon. The burial service will follow and then lunch will be served at the church.
Donations, requested in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Nezperce School Music Program for construction of their recording studio called Music Maker’s Space: Nezperce School, Attn: Music Makers, PO Box 279, Nezperce, ID 83543.
Condolences may be sent to the Harris Family, 1704 Spruce Lane, McCall, Idaho 83638.
*
Progressive Agriculture Safety Day, locally known as farm safety day, will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Lewis County Fair Grounds in Nezperce.
Kids ages 5 through 11 are invited to attend a day full of learning about fire safety, first aid and possibly lawn mowing safety. Participants receive a t-shirt, lunch, snacks and a goody bag for $5 per student or $10 per family. Scholarships also are available. Registration forms are available at The Store, all St. Mary’s Clinics and Stonebraker McQuarry Insurance.
For more information, visit the Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Facebook page.
*
The 60th Annual Father’s Day Shoot at the Nezperce Gun Club, ½ mile north of town on Hwy 62, will be held June 15 and 16. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and shooting starts at 9 a.m. each day. The Father’s Day Shoot is an invitational tournament.
