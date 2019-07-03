RIGGINS – Happy Fourth of July! Quotes of the week: “One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation forevermore!” Oliver Wendell Holmes. “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” John F. Kennedy.
Border Days, featuring rodeos each night at 6 p.m., parades each afternoon at 2 p.m. and much, much more, runs July 4, 5 and 6 throughout Gran…
Grangeville Border Days is this week Thursday-Friday-Saturday July 4-5-6 with parades each day beginning at 2 p.m. PDST, and rodeos each night beginning at 6 p.m., PDST. There are many events, including the cowboy breakfast, each morning, and daily the famous egg toss and street sports all right on Main Street, activities in the park, and much more. Find complete details in the Free Press special Border Days section.
VBS, vacation Bible school, led by the Texas Team and Salmon River Youth Group at the Salmon River Community Church has two more days to go…Thursday and Friday with a program for the parents, grandparents, and friends Friday morning at 11.
Riggins City Fire Chief Jeff Joyce drove to Council to receive and drive a new-to-us fire truck back to Riggins. The Council Volunteer Fire Department donated the fire truck to Riggins, which was a condition from Meridian Fire Department, who donated a new fire truck to Council; they were to donate their truck to another city in need. Thanks, Council Volunteer Fire Department.
Hunter education course is scheduled for July 13-14 in Riggins. At this writing, I have no further information…perhaps talk to Michelle at the Riggins Tourist Trap Consignment and Gift Shop.
“Blame it all on your Roots” is 2019 Hot Summer Nights country theme. There will be three bands, food booth, beer garden, kids games, face painting, gold panning, water slide, photo booth, and much much more all sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Dress western if you would like…though not a requirement. Keep reading here for more details each week.
Riggins Hot Summer Nights 2019 sponsored by the Salmon Chamber of Commerce is Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28 … the rockin’ most time of the year in Riggins. The gates open Friday at 4 p.m., and Saturday at noon in the Riggins City Park with activities, music, talent show and car show.
Yeeee Haw! Friday 26th kicks off with the local talent show; this year we are going with a country theme. It’s sure to be a rootin’ tootin’ good time. As always, the three talent categories are Youth, Non-theme, and Theme. Contestants will be vying for $1,500 in prize money, so dust off your boots, iron your Wranglers, don your cowboy/cowgirl hats, and get to practicing your favorite tunes. Show will begin at 7 p.m., following our National Anthem and presentation of the American Flag. All talent show entries must be submitted to Logan and Laura Calvin by Sunday, July 21.
Riggins Hot Summer Nights 2019 Classic Car Show will be in the Riggins Park “arena” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. MST with registration from 8 to 10 a.m. There will be 1st, 2nd, 3rd prizes in two categories…cars and trucks...as well as the Mayor’s Choice and a People’s Choice. There will be door prizes as well as a 50/50 cash drawing. Awards presented at 12:30 p.m. Cowboy boots and hats are optional. Bill and Phyllis Sampson are this year’s directors…go to www.rigginsidaho.com to register. Registration of $10 each car or truck includes 2 HSN all day wristbands (value $10) food or drink tickets (value $5) and 50/50 tickets (value $5).
A new Hot Summer Nights sponsorship feature this year is the VIP $1,000 business donations of which one will be highlighted each week. VIP highlight this week is Riggins White Water Market located right on Main Street. They feature Wednesday weekly savings as well as other featured savings throughout the week. Just 18 months now into their beautiful new building, which features groceries and other items, as well as a bakery and a deli. John and Jennifer welcome you to just come in and look around. They are very active in our Salmon River community and quite benevolent to our schools and other groups and events held here in Riggins.
SRHS Class of 1979 is having its 40th class reunion during Hot Summer Nights. Several class members have not checked in, yet. Contact Ledeene Bedard for further information or go to Salmon River Bulletin Board on Facebook.
Bingo will be held next Wednesday, July 10, and Wednesday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m., in the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 years of age or older. The Queen of Hearts game begins at 6 p.m. …the pot is now more than $500…come find out how to win. Funds support the senior citizen transit bus. It is always a good time! Invite your friends and relatives for a great time out.
The kiddos reading program at the Salmon River Public Library, “A Universe of Stories,” meets each Wednesday at 1 p.m. Miss Susan reads stories, has crafts, and serves treats. It is great summer fun for kiddos.
The 11th Annual Ride-n-Raft in Riggins will be held Aug, 2, 3, 4. Get your tickets at www.facebook.com/events/328292521199051/
Leighton Vander Esch News: Taken from The Idaho Statesman: ”Vander Esch’s story is well-documented. Hailing from Riggins, the former Salmon River High quarterback starred in 8-man football, walked on at Boise State and transformed into the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Vander Esch might live in the “big city” now…Dallas is home to more than a million people…but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. “He can’t,” said his father. “Riggins will always be home for him,” Darwin Vander Esch said. Leighton didn’t just have his name branded on Saturday Football Camp. Along with a handful of other former Boise State Players, Leighton was hands on, playing running backpedal drills, throwing passes, and working up a sweat. He made a point to high-five campers following each session he led.”
Three young men from Riggins, Cordell Bovey, Aaron Markley, and Triston Adams as well as Colson Scheline, now of Donnelly, were at his camp and felt the Salmon River pride as their idol worked alongside each one of them, as well as each of the campers who attended the day football camp. It is a day they will always remember and know that Leighton helped them in their football skills.
