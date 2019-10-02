RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “You should tell people how important they are to you. Always.”
The Annual Regional Fall Art Show, sponsored by Salmon River Art Guild, is this weekend, Oct. 5 and 6, at the Riggins Community Center, located behind the Chevron Station. The public is invited to view the show and take part in the gift shop and silent auction Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., MDT and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission and lots of parking. Christmas is coming…may be some gifts there. For more details go to www.salmonriverartguild.com. SRAG extends an invitation to all regional artists 18 and older of fine arts media to enter the 2019 Regional Art Show . Prize money of more than $1000 will be awarded in the following categories: oil/acrylic, watercolor/water media, and other: pastels, drawings, mixed media, etc. Artists’ entries are accepted Friday, Oct. 4, beginning at 4 p.m. MDT. The event judge is Laurel Lake-McGuire of McCall. Contact Sharon at 208-315-0534 or Joyce at 208-628-3765, or e-mail SRAG.IDAHO@gmail.com. See you there.
Bingo is tonight in Riggins at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older…and for $5 you get two Bingo cards for the entire night…or purchase more if you like. The Queen of Hearts pot is more than $1,000; the Bingo progressive game pot is nearly $300. Funds go to help fund the Senior Transit. Everyone is invited to join in the fun…and we do have fun. Next Bingo is Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Salmon River Junior High football team will play tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 3, at Cascade at 4:30 p.m. Tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, with place and time to be announced.
The Salmon River volleyball girls won all four of their matches Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Grangeville Tournament, which also brought the vars…
SRHS Lady Savage volleyball team won four out of four games taking the tournament win at the Grangeville High School tournament Saturday, Sept. 28. Congratulations, ladies! Lady Savages will have played at home Tuesday and again Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m., and will travel to Tri-Valley Saturday, Oct. 5, for a 6 p.m. game, and again Friday, Oct. 11.
SRHS Savage football is looking up…the Savages won their last two games and will play at home Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.
SRHS football and volleyball homecoming 2019 and senior night are Oct. 11. Senior athletes will be honored immediately prior to their respective games. Volleyball girl seniors are Emily Diaz, Johannah Hollon, Alexis Pottenger, and Tehya Gubitosi. Football seniors are Ethan Shepherd, Johnathan Swift, Malachi Bell, and Zane Nicolay. Congratulations and best wishes to all of you throughout this, your senior year.
Riggins Elementary School News: Oct. 24 - pumpkin scramble; Oct. 26 PTO Carnival; and Oct. 28-31 - Red Ribbon Week.
Pinehurst Quilters will hold their annual quilt auction/fair Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Riggins Community Center. Doors open at noon for preview of items and purchase of their bargain table items. Auction begins at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun and help raise funds for the quilters to continue making and donating quilts for fund-raisers for different groups here in the Salmon River Canyon. These would make nice Christmas gifts.
Our dear friend, Don Norris, 95, died Thursday, Sept. 26, with his friend and caregiver, Pauline Dolsby, attending him. Don enjoyed going to church, senior citizens events, community celebrations, and Fiddlers programs. Don always had a great smile and a story or two to tell. He was a resident of Riggins for many years and active in the Salmon River Community Church. Service is pending; it will be after Oct. 10, due to scheduling; details will be announced soon.
Jake Mann and Brandy Jo Blackburn were married in an outside wedding ceremony Saturday, Sept. 27, 2019, officiated by Mark Hollon inbetween rain showers. The rain stopped for the ceremony itself, sprinkled a bit following, but stopped again for the toasting, cake cutting, and dancing, which was actually held inside a lighted tent. The guests were treated to Alaskan salmon and roasted pork for dinner; gifted with blueberry jelly made from their blueberry farm; and made lots of great memories laughing, dancing, and enjoying a wonderful evening together. Congratulations, Jake and Brandy.
Isn’t it nifty, Buck and Jeannie Fitch are celebrating 50 years of marriage Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with social time at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and dancing to Joaquin, Verna, and Dave from 7-10 p.m. Their adult children, Jed and Julie & Jason, along with their grandchildren Kylie, Ty, Finn, and Darby, are hosting the celebration and invite family and friends to join in a time of honoring their parents/grandparents.
Mark your calendars for the Jet Boater’s Winter Ball Fund-raiser to be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 6-11:30 p.m. This is always an amazing gala event filled with fun, friends, and funds for the Jet Boat Race in April 2020. More details to follow.
Leighton Vander Esch News: from dallascowboys.com: “The best is yet to come for LVE. If Cowboy linebacker Leighton Vander Esch plays a dozen or so seasons at the same level as his rookie campaign, he will likely find himself in the Ring of Honor with a solid shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yeah, he was that productive last year, not only setting a franchise mark for first year tackles with 140, but finishing second in the entire NFL with 102 solo stops. Those lofty numbers led to a Pro Bowl nod and in a vote of his peers during off-season, the first-round pick was tabbed the league’s 74th best player. …and all the more impressive considering he only played 75 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. Imagine if, like most weakside linebackers, he never came off the field, which is likely the case moving forward. There’s no telling how ridiculous the numbers could be….” to read the entire feature go to www.dallascowboys.com…it is an amazing feature about “the kid from too-small-for-state-maps Riggins, Idaho, who was thrust into a starting role. Still, the moment was never too big.”
