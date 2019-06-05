RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Do not compare your child to others. There is no comparison between the sun and the moon. They shine when it is their time.” from Thought for the Day.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, June 5, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m., for all those 18 and older. The Queen of Hearts game is now at $434.60. Ticket sales open at 6 p.m. Money raised will help fund the Senior Citizen Transit Bus. Come on out for the fun of it.
Free Fishing Day is this Saturday, June 8. All fishing laws and requirements must be followed, though you do not have to have a license to fish. Have fun.
Basketball Camp will be held Monday -Thursday, June 10-13, at SRHS for boys and girls.
LaVon J. Travis, 94, of Riggins, Idaho, died May 11, 2019. Born Jan. 4, 1925, in Ogden, Utah to Orlando & Cevella Hunt, she grew up in Ont…
Our dear friend, LaVon J. Travis, loved picnics, so join her family in celebrating her life with family and friends for a picnic 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday June 8, at the Rapid River Fish Hatchery. Bring a chair and a side dish to go with hamburgers and hot dogs that will be provided by her family.
Dale Rainwater, 91, of Riggins, Idaho, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his family,…
The memorial service for Dale Rainwater will be Saturday, June 15, at the Riggins Assembly of God Church at 1 p.m., followed by a time of visiting and storytelling about Dale. Bring your favorite finger foods.
Celebrate Idaho Wine Month at the Idaho Banana Co. Saturday, June 15, 6-8 p.m., for their Annual Idaho Wine Tasting Time. Alice DiMicele will entertain with music; Clearwater Canyon Cellers & Colter’s Creek Winery will be the featured wines.
WHITE BIRD -- The long memorial weekend started out a little wet, but by the end, we had lots of sun!
White Bird Days and Rodeo is Friday and Saturday June 14 and 15. See White Bird News and upcoming papers for details.
Kudos to the Riggins 4-H’ers who cleaned the Riggins Cemetery before Memorial Day as their Community Service project. It sure looked nice. Thanks, 4-H’ers.
Congratulations to Buck Fitch, winner of the Riggins White Water Market barbecue. He was very surprised…then surprised his daughter and family, Jason, Julie, Kylie, and Ty, by gifting it to them. Thanks, Riggins White Water Market for your generosity to our community.
Jeanne Dyer, who provides the hamburgers for the Hikin’ for Healthy Hooters, won the Pinehurst Quilters beautiful quilt. Congrats, Jeanne. Patty Solberb has a few T-shirts left if you would like one
NEW MEADOWS -- The Nez Perce Tribe recently announced its purchase of Zims Hot Springs, located near New Meadows, Idaho.
Zims Hot Springs officially opened to the public May 24 under the ownership of the Nez Perce Tribe. The Tribe worked on several transitional needs and requirements including cleaning the pool to sparkling blue water and the rec building to a shine and polish. Pool is open noon-10 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday…closed Mondays. They are looking forward to building relationships with all their neighbors in the local community and continuing to provide access to this unique area to all visitors. Call 208-621-4772.
Leighton Vander Esch Football Camp will be held June 22 in Boise. Come train with Leighton. There are 250 spots for all positions for ages 6-16. Camp is for ages 6-16 with fee of $65-$110. Scholarships for underprivileged players provided by Kendall Auto Group, and R and B. Visit http://everettsm.com/camp/leighton-vander-esch-esm-football-camp/ to register.
The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young ladies ages 14-18 interested in participating in the 2019 Royalty program. Scholarships awarded for Queen-$450, and Princes-$350 each. Application deadline is July 2. Contact Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, Royalty advisor at 208-962-5850 for more details.
Vacation Bible school, led by the Texas Team at the Salmon River Community Church, will be held Monday -Friday, July 1-5, from 9 a.m. to noon, for kids 4-11. Teen Time for ages 12 and older at the Riggins Elementary playground is from 6-8:30 p.m. More details later.
Hot Summer Nights 2019, “Hot Summer Nights…Blame it all on our Roots!” is this year’s theme with Tracie Bird at the helm. Hot Summer nights will be a western themed event. Mark your calendars now to attend July 26 and 27 in our Riggins City Park with our newly dedicated stage featuring the annual Talent Show and bands to dance and listen to…and the car show and other activities will be held opposite end of the stage area.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Sports Radio in Boise had a live interview with Leighton this past week. I will try to put his comments together here in his weekly update. When asked how he felt with season one behind him, he responded with his Leighton positive attitude, “I had a blast. I couldn’t ask for more. People and kids and special football camps for kids are great. I like teaching what I know.” He was asked what his biggest surprise was in the NFL…”It is about self-responsibility, and making my own decisions. I have to focus on the game. My success is the way I handle things.” As to the question about his being the highest profile player, Leighton said he has learned how to ignore as much as possible and doesn’t let it get stuck in his mind. He said, “Be who you are. Trust yourself. Don’t change who you are. I have to learn how to ignore the media. I am just a normal person from my small town of Riggins, Idaho. I need respect from folks to let me be that normal person. I will never tell a kid no about getting an autograph or a picture, but there is a balance again that others need to know to not seek those out.” Leighton has a busy schedule with his football camps…he is holding one in Boise, Idaho June 22nd with the cost of $65-$100. on his off time, Leighton said, “I like to spend my time with family and friends; I have a place in Texas for football season; I am home now for the off season and enjoying being in Riggins.”
