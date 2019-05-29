RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “To raise a child who is comfortable enough to leave you, means you’ve done your job. They are not ours to keep, but to teach them to soar on their own.” Congratulations to all high school graduates who are taking that first step out into the world away from high school, home, and community.
SRHS 2019 graduation ceremony was wonderful, filled with personal and touching speeches from Kyle Ewing with opening remarks, Charlie Shepherd-motivational speaker, Chevelle Shepherd-valedictorian, Jan Barany-keynote speaker as well as their slide show featuring each graduate and their senior advisor, Mr. Radcliff, followed by the traditional “passing out of the flowers” to family members, teachers, and friends. After the receiving of diplomas and the throwing of graduation caps, the seniors held a reception with each having their own decorated table of photos and awards and personal items. It was a lovely time for seniors, family, and friends. Congratulations to the graduated of 2019!
*
Big Water Blowout Festival is this Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. - midnight. This is a family fun event with discounted raft trips from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You get to paddle with experienced guides and enjoy the scenery and wildlife. Head to Riggins City Park to enter your specialty in the Dutch Oven Cookoff Contest or get in line to taste the savory dishes, then listen and dance to live music.
*
The Stream of Dreams Mural featured on Riggins Tennis Court fence has a purpose: to inspire everyone to protect and conserve water to ensure a healthy future for our rivers, lakes, oceans, and communities. Each fish painter has learned about the local watershed and how to keep it healthy. Fish painters were mainly school students, but adults were invited to paint fish at 2018 Big Water Blowout Festival. See if you can find mine…it has lipstick and eyelashes. Project sponsored by streamofdreams.org.
*
Leighton Vander Esch Football Camp will be held June 22 in Boise. Come train with Leighton. There are 250 spots for all positions for ages 6-16. Register at EVERTTSM.COM. Camp is for ages 6-16 with fee of $65-$110. Scholarships for underprivileged players provided by Kendall Auto Group, and R and B. Register at everettsm.com/camp/leightonvander esch.
*
Celebrate Idaho Wine Month at the Idaho Banana Co. Saturday June 15, 6-8 p.m., for their Annual Idaho Wine Tasting Time. Alice DiMicele will entertain with music; Clearwater Canyon Cellers & Colter’s Creek Winery will be the featured wines.
*
The Salmon River School District levy passed with more than 80 percent approval. That says a lot for our schools and our community.
*
Keenan Wilson, son of Kyler Wilson and grandson of Rocke and Claudia Wilson, along with three other talented young players, has been accepted to an invite-only football camp for international athletes at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. This is a great opportunity to showcase their talent in front of college coaches and chase their NFL dreams. Congratulations, Keenan. Anyone wanting to help these young men may donate to their gofundme page.
*
The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young ladies ages 14-18 interested in participating in the 2019 Royalty program. Scholarships awarded for queen-$450, and princess-$350each. Application deadline is July 2. Contact Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, royalty advisor, at 208-962-5850.
*
Rattle the Canyon and Dedication of the new City Park Stage in the Riggins City Park sponsored by the City of Riggins was great. Though the rainy/chilly weather kept some people home, those who attended had a wonderful time and were amazed at all the work our volunteers have done to build this stage with a few more hours to finish it. Thanks to all who have donated money, materials, and time to make this happen.
*
Bingo will be held Wednesday, June 5, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m., for all those 18 and older…the Queen of Hearts game is now at $434.60…ticket sales open at 6 p.m. Money raised will help fund the Senior Citizen Transit Bus. Come on out for the fun of it.
*
Dale Rainwater, 91, of Riggins, Idaho, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his family,…
The memorial service for Dale Rainwater will be Saturday, June 15, at the Riggins Assembly of God Church at 1 p.m., followed by a time of visiting and storytelling. Bring your favorite finger foods.
*
Vacation Bible School led by the Texas Team at the Salmon River Community Church will be held Monday-Friday, July 1-5, from 9 a.m. to noon, for kids 4-11 years old…with evening Teen Time for ages 12 and older at the Riggins Elementary playground from 6-8:30 p.m.
*
Hot Summer Nights 2019, “Hot Summer Nights…Blame it all on Our Roots!” is this year’s theme with Tracie Bird at the helm. Hot Summer nights will be a western themed event. Mark your calendars now to attend July 26 and 27 in our Riggins City Park with our newly dedicated stage featuring the annual talent show and bands to dance and listen to…and the car show and other activities will be held opposite end of the stage area.
*
Leighton Vander Esch News: With 2018 in the record books, there’s plenty of fodder for opinion making according to the Cowboy Wire News. “The Dallas Cowboys have more than a little to be optimistic about linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. The weakside linebacker out of Boise State was drafted No. 19 and was the third LB taken. He went on to appear in all 16 games, plus two more in the playoffs. He was nominated to the ProBowl for his efforts and was named second-team All -Pro. In addition to those accolades, Pro Football Focus also has the star linebacker as one of the top 25 players under 25 coming into 2019. Vander Esch ended his rookie year as one of only four linebackers who earned grades north of 80.0 in run defense and coverage while his overall grade of 84.9 was good for fourth among all players at that position. His 54 total stops were fifth-most among linebackers and his five forced incompletions in coverage are good for fourth-most among rookies. It may only be one year, but the Cowboys seem to have secured the next great star at the linebacker position. ….Vander Esch is young enough that he can make a repeat appearance heading into the 2020 season.”
