RIGGINS -- Happy New Year 2020! Well, the old year is gone, and the New Year is just beginning! …and to think, it is 2020, so with “the perfect vision year,” what is your vision? Time to begin again whatever you want to start or change or improve…New Year’s Resolutions are good, but I like to think about doing good deeds, being kind, and helping others one day at a time. I know there are many people out there who just need a smile, so I smile and greet them with a positive greeting…even give hugs to some. I imagine that little smile fills another’s day with joy and hope and peace and contentment. Try it, it works.
Quote of the week: “The happiest people don’t have the best of everything…they just make the best of everything they have,” from Redneck and Country Jam. Another quote: “Love is what makes a house a home.”
The January 2020 Bingo nights are Wednesdays Jan. 8 and 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center, located behind the newly named Gem Stop to Jacksons’ Service Station for everyone 18 and older, with funds raised gong to the senior transit. Start the New Year out with Bingo. This is a good time to get out of the house and have a great evening with friends. You receive two Bingo cards for $5 which you use the entire evening…and you can purchase additional ones if you want for 50 cents each. There is also a Queen of Hearts game with the current pot of $197 that you may purchase tickets if you like…it is an interesting game with the cards hidden in envelopes; the winner gets to select an envelope…if it is the Queen of Hearts, all the purse goes to that person…if you select any other card, there is still a financial prize. 2020 may be the best time for you at Bingo night.
The Salmon River Public Library will have the World War I: Lessons and Legacies Exhibition on display at Riggins City Hall through the month of January 2020. This exhibition explores the history of the War and its lasting impact on American life. Plan a trip to Riggins City Library to see this grand exhibition. Make a date today to visit this unique display right here in Riggins. Thanks, Miss Susan for making this World War I Exhibition possible.
Salmon River Lady Savages had a big win over Victory Charter last Saturday. Way to go, girls. Our SRHS boys and girls’ basketball season is well under way and very exciting to watch. Schedules are posted around town or you can pick one up at the high school. Next games will be in 2020…Salmon River will host Cascade Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., with the boys JV playing at 4:30 p.m., and varsity 7:30 p.m.; travel to Cottonwood to play Prairie Jan. 10, with girls at 5 p.m., PST and boys varsity at 6:30 p.m., PST; SRHS hosts Garden Valley 4:30 p.m., for girls and 3 p.m. for JV and 7:30 p.m. for varsity boys.
Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School will begin the new year Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, after a lovely Christmas vacation. ASK, After School Kids, Inc Program will begin as well.
Funeral Services for Jerry Sug Davis, who died Dec. 9, will be held Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., at the Salmon River Community Church.
Our dear friend Fay Fincher, sister-in-law to Agnes Hieb, and former resident of the Irwin Center in Riggins, died Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019. Fay moved to Sweet Home, Ore., recently. More information is forthcoming.
Leighton Vander Esch news: NFL Network: “The Dallas Cowboys received ‘good news’ on Leighton’s neck injury Monday, Dec. 22, 2019, with the second-year linebacker expected to return well before training camp. Following a series of tests, doctors determined that minimally invasive surgery will fix the nerve issue in his neck. Dallas will take the field for their final regular season game Sunday, Dec. 29, at Fed Ex Field with the Washington Redskins, again without Vander Esch.”
Leighton will hold his football camp in Boise, Idaho June 20, 2020. He will be holding two camps. The first will be held in Dallas, May 16; the second will be held in Boise, June 20, 2020. “Campers will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to be instructed by the ProBowl Linebacker,” announced Lammi Sports. Each participant will receive a limited-edition Vander Esch Football Camp T-shirt and camp bag with gifts. Sign-up options available that include a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Vander Esch will be in attendance to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Specific hosting venues will be announced later.” from KIVI Boise on Your Side. Be sure to register soon as camps fill up fast.
