RIGGINS -- Quote for this week: “Talking about our problems is our greatest addiction. Break the habit…talk about your joys.”
The Riggins City Park/Cleo H. Patterson Memorial City Park has been selected as one of the seven sites in Idaho for the 2019 Tour of Honor which benefits veteran charities. We are looking forward to welcoming the riders to our area sometime between April 1-Oct. 31.
*
Our Salmon River Middle School Art students invite you to their third annual Artists in Time Exhibit Tuesday, April 30, from 2:30-3:30 p.m., in the middle school hallway just adjacent to the SRHS multi-purpose room. Projects will be on display with live status and interactive dialogue with you and the students. See you there.
*
The Community Easter Service was wonderful with about 157 people in attendance. Pastors Mike Chapman and Jim Dunn shared the message, and Stephan Hackler, Bruce Bovey, and Mike Cornforth led the Easter music. Continental breakfast and visiting followed.
The Riggins Easter egg hunt was well-attended with lots of kiddos from babies -5th graders searching in four divisions for the colored treasures. Winners of the gold egg were Rayna Rupp, James Rupp, Lindsay Wolford, and Bodie Akins; silver egg winners were Irie Medley, Kailey Rupp, Everlee Akins and Clementine Anderson; money egg winners were Juniper Willard, Rowan Willard, Sophie Rehn, and Ashley Foreman; chocolate bunny egg winners were Kane Cox, Julianne Hopkins, Milah Perry, and Oakley Palmer. Each participant was given 50 cents as well as many eggs stuffed with candy or money or prizes. Kudos to the Riggins Elementary staff, ASK staff, and other volunteers for helping make this Annual Easter egg hunt so much fun and so successful.
*
Jet Boat Race 2019 was once again an exciting weekend with 10 jet boats racing Saturday and four on Sunday due to higher water. The Friday night barbecue was a hit as usual and the fireworks lit up the Riggins sky Saturday night rain and all.
*
Salmon River Gun Club had its drawing at noon Sunday with Keith Kehler of Nampa winning the Precision rifle; John Blake winning the Mossberg shotgun. They plan to have another drawing soon…stay tuned here for details.
*
Rodeo decorating contest! Decorate your home or business for the Riggins Rodeo and/or enter a float in the parade…the theme is “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys.” Message Joni or text 208- 859-4725 to be put on the list for the judges who will be judging Friday afternoon after 2 p.m., May 5. Winner will receive four rodeo tickets and two rodeo T-shirts. Parade begins 11 a.m. with lineup at 10 a.m. First place will receive three rodeo tickets and three T-shirts. Judging will be held during the parade.
Riggins rodeo entries opened Monday, April 22, at 9 a.m. Call 208-628-4084 to enter your rodeo event/events. Ward Hall, Riggins Rodeo Grand Marshall, along with Rodeo Queen Brittany Benavidez and Princess Elli Klapprich will lead the 71st Riggins Rodeo, “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys!” Rodeo will be held May 4 and 5, with shows starting at 1:30 p.m. MST each day. The cowboy breakfast will be held Sunday morning at the Riggins Community Center from 6-10 a.m., followed by the Riggins Rodeo Parade at 11 a.m.
*
Citywide Cleanup Day is Monday May 6. “Chuck your Junk.” Lake Shore Disposal is providing a free roll-off dumpster at the upper parking lot of the Riggins City Park for residents to access. Kudos to Lake Shore Disposal for its community support. There are a few non-accepted items: mattresses, tires, chemicals, motors with oil or fuel, and hazardous materials including wet paint…dry paint cans are okay. For those who need assistance with loading and unloading into Dumpster, contact Riggins City Hall, 208-628-3394…our Public Works guys will be happy to help.
*
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12. Salmon River Community Church invites all mothers and/or daughters to a Mother’s Day Tea Saturday, May 11. More information is forthcoming.
*
Savage Pride Day will be May 15, May 21 is SRHS Senior’s last day with graduation May 24 at 7 p.m. Last day of school is May 30 with early release at 1 p.m.
Salmon River High School has nine seniors graduating this year: Chevelle Shepherd, Kate Joyce, Miranda Koler, Randy McClure, Reece Jones, Canyon Harper, James Gregory and AJ Dischinger.
*
Rattle the Canyon and Dedicate the New City Park Stage in the Riggins City Park, Saturday, May 25. Park opens at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per adults; free for younger than 12. American Bonfire will perform 3-5 p.m., Muzzie Braun from 5-7 p.m., and JR & the Stingrays from 7-10 p.m. There will be beer, wine, and burgers. No coolers; no dogs.
*
ASK Camp dates are volleyball-June 3-5, basketball-June 10-13, Outdoor School June 17-20, and Silverwood Theme Park Aug. 1 & 2. Kids that participate in the camps get free tickets; families get a super deal. It is a great family event before school starts in the fall.
*
Vacation Bible School at Salmon River Community Church led by the Texas Team will be held in the mornings the first week of July for kids four years old -5th grade, Monday, July 1-Friday, July 5, with evening teen gatherings at SRHS football field. More details later.
*
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton has many fans across the country who have commented about him; here are some comments from those who do not live here: Lynnette Truman wrote in March, “I had the pleasure to meet this young man a couple weeks ago and he is by far an outstanding role model for all! You will go far and thank you for never forgetting where you came from.” CG Hinrichsen shared, “Now that is what I call a true gentleman.” Donald Jackson shared, “I do love his enthusiasm. It is infectious.” Yes, that’s our Leighton. 2019 Dallas Cowboy Football schedule is available with the four regular season game in August beginning with Saturday 10, Saturday 17, Saturday 24, and Thursday 29…regular season ends Dec. 29. I will try to post each month’s game date prior to that month.
