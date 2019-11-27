RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and friends and give thanks for each other as well as many other blessings…count your blessings and see how they add up; your worries will dim in view of all of them.”
Ethan Shepherd and Johnny Swift will play in the Senior All-Star game Saturday, Nov. 30, down in the Boise Valley. Congratulations, guys!
SRHS girls and boys basketball seasons have begun…get your schedule at the SRHS Office…see you at their games.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held this Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center and it is filled with many vendors and great buys. This is a great time to do some Christmas shopping from local crafters and bakers, those who sell handmade items, new items, and yummy homemade jams, candy, and baked goodies. Santa Claus will visit during the afternoon; bring your kiddos and your cameras for some great photo shoots.
Saturday, Nov. 30, will also feature Shop Small Sale at the Tourist Trap Consignment and Gift Shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 103 1/2 Main Street in Riggins. The first 25 shoppers will receive a free gift! Enjoy up to 75 percent off of select items and 10 percent off your entire purchase. Refreshments and random awesomeness will be provided all day. When you shop local your money stays local. For more info go to facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap.
Other Riggins shops will also be open for business on Shop Small Saturday Nov. 30. Something to think about is…our local shops and businesses are the ones who help support our school, church, and community events and projects…let’s help them back by shopping locally.
Riggins Assembly of God Church two-day Christmas Bazaar will be held next Friday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They have some new things planned this year as well as serve lunch both days. They have some special items available this year as well as homemade and other Christmas gift items just for you. Time to do some hometown Christmas shopping. Santa will be visiting at 11 a.m. Saturday; bring the kiddos in for hot chocolate and a treat; free emailed pictures with Santa and kiddos will be featured. If you would like to rent a space to sell your wares or need more information, contact Tracie Pottenter, 208-469-9478 or Kim Hackler, 208-628-3354.
The Annual Riggins Christmas Tree Lighting will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m., at Two Rivers Coffee Shop hosted by owner Nicol Tyler. The town Christmas tree will be lit for the Christmas season, Doug and Sharon Boggan will give hayrides, there will be group caroling, and Santa Claus will stop by for a visit. Bring your cameras for more great photo shoots. Hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies will be served. Yours truly will be the emcee for the evening…See you there.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball sponsored by Idaho Banana Co, Salmon River Catering, and Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon as a Salmon River Jet Boat Association fund-raiser will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. A no-host cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and dancing 8:30 p.m.-midnight with an auction sale somewhere in the middle. Amelia Chapman will fill the air with violin/fiddle music during the cocktail hour. Joaquin, Verna, and Dave will be playing your favorite dancing music. This amazing gala event is filled with fun, festivity, friends, and funds for the 2020 Jet Boat Race in April 2020. Seating is limited; reservations are required; tickets are $45 per person and are available at Idaho Banana Co. from MaryLou or Heath Realty from Vicki. The dance is open to the public beginning at 8:30 for $10 per person.
Bingo will be held Wednesdays, Dec. 4 and 18, at the Riggins Community Hall, at 6:30 p.m., for those 18 and older. Funds help the Senior Citizen Transit.
Leighton Vander Esch news: Leighton did not play in Sunday’s game due to his neck injury flare-up, though he was on the sidelines giving support and encouragement throughout the game; he had an MRI last Thursday…”Vander Esch has been ruled ”week to week” by head Coach Jason Garrett. Garrett said via Dallas Morning News. “We don’t think it is career-threatening. We think at some point he’s going to be back this year and ready to go. The whole neck area needs to calm down. We’ll take his situation week by week.” Vander Esch suffered a neck injury in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in October causing him to miss one game: He played the next two games before the neck injury returned. With neck problems Vander Esch had at Boise State, he has worn a neck roll throughout his NFL career. The Cowboys will move on without Vander Esch for the time being, turning to veteran Sean Lee to play his position….” So, we will all just have to wait this out to see how his neck injury situation goes. Prayers for healing are being sent on his behalf from all over the country. You go, Leighton…your “Salmon River Canyon family” is thinking of you and wishing you well.
