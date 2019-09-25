RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “The most precious jewels you’ll ever have around your neck are the arms of your children and grandchildren.”
Six of the 13 members of the SRHS Class of 1956 held their now annual class reunion Sept. 22 and 23, at the Steelhead Inn filled with visiting and retelling school stories. Attending were Shari Marek, Patty Solberg, Fred Freeburg, Pete Wilson, Archie Willis, and Gene Swift. Their delicious Sunday dinner was prepared by Gary and Connie Miller. Managers Cody and Hannah Greene were there to assist as needed. Patty noted that the SRHS mascot was the Buckeroo when she started high school in 1952 and was changed to the Savages when artist and school mate of Class of 1957, Bill White, drew the original Savage, so her class graduated as Savages.
The Annual Regional Fall Art Show sponsored by SRAG, Salmon River Art Guild is Oct. 5 and 6 at the Riggins Community Center located behind the Chevron Station. SRAG extends an invitation to all regional artists 18 and older of fine arts media to enter the 2019 Regional Art Show. Prize money of more than $1,000 will be awarded in the following categories: oil/acrylic, watercolor/water media, and other: pastels, drawings, mixed media, etc. Artists’ entries are accepted Friday, Oct. 4, beginning at 4 p.m. MDT. The event judge is Laurel Lake-McGuire of McCall. The public is invited to view the show Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., MDT, and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For details go to www.salmonriverartguild.com or contact Sharon 208-315-0534 or Joyce 208-628-3765, or e-mail SRAG.IDAHO@gmail.com.
Bingo is going big in Riggins…and for $5 you get two Bingo cards for the entire night…or purchase more if you like. October Bingo nights are Wednesdays 2 and 16 at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. The Queen of Hearts pot is more than $1,000; the Bingo progressive game pot is nearly $300. Funds go to help fund the Senior Transit. Everyone is invited to join in the fun…and we do have fun.
Pinehurst Quilters will hold its Annual Quilt Auction/Fair Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Riggins Community Center. Doors open at noon for preview of items and purchase of their bargain table items. Auction begins at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun and help raise funds for the quilters to continue making and donating quilts for fund-raisers for different groups here in the Salmon River Canyon.
Mariah Crump, Riggins Salmon Run director, garnered prizes for the Run by local artists, Sigma Wolf’s beautiful photos of the Salmon River was given to the first male and female 1/2 marathon runners, special water bottles with the Run’s icon by The Haberdashery Shoppe by Anastasia for top male and female 10K runner, and leather key chains by Gouge Eye Leather Shay Follwell for the top male and female 5K runners…each of the kiddos in the Kiddo Run received flashy sunglasses as they came across the line. Kudos to our local artists and their willingness to donate items to help make the Riggins Salmon Run a success.
SRHS Lady Savage Volleyball Team beat Tri-Valley three out of four games to take the lead in league play for this season last Thursday. The Lady Savages played in a great round-robin tournament consisting of eight teams in Cambridge and Midvale last Saturday taking second in the final match with Tri-Valley. They will have played Cascade Tuesday the 24th by this printing and will play in the Grangeville Tournament Saturday, Sept. 28, time to be announced.
SRHS Savage football will be here with Deary Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Come on out and help encourage our football players: Jimmy Tucker, Triston Adams, Justin Whitten, Zane Nicolay, Garret Shepherd, Ethan Shepherd, Tyrus Swift, Johathan Swift, Malachi Bell, Isaac Hofflander, Mortaki Ceglia-Klaudt, Eric Nelson, and Nathaniel Peterson coached by Head Coach Ty Medley, Assistant Coaches Derek Wilson and Mike Shepherd with managers, Blake Shepherd, Gabriel Zavala, and Cordell Bovey.
Salmon River Junior High football team: Cordell Bovey, Gabe Zavala,Levi Cereghino, Noah Cereghino, Evan Olson, Kingston Pyle, Aaron Markley, Boden Akins, Blake Shepherd, Dawson Whitney, Gage Houge, Devon Herzig, and Xander Walker with Mike and Joni Shepherd coaching, will play tomorrow Thursday, Sept. 26, here with Tri-Valley; Thursday, Oct. 3 at Cascade, each beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 with place and time to be announced.
SRHS Football and Volleyball Homecoming 2019 and Senior Night is Oct. 11. Senior athletes will be honored immediately prior to their respective games. Volleyball girl seniors are Emily Diaz, Johannah Hollon, Alexis Pottenger, and Tehya Gubitosi. Football seniors are Ethan Shepherd, Johnathan Swift, Malachi Bell, and Zane Nicolay. Congratulations and best wishes to all of you throughout this, your senior year.
Salmon River Booster Club, SRBC, membership drive is going on now. SRBC promotes and helps fund equipment, apparel, group trips, clubs, activities, etc.. There are three membership options for you: MVP-donate $100-you get your name on SRHS gym wall plaque, inside every athletic game programs, and a SRBC membership window decal. Gold-donate $50-$99- you get name on every athletic event and a SRBC membership window decal. Blue-donate-$25-$49- you receive a SRBC membership window decal. Mail your donations to Salmon River Booster Club, PO Box 224, Riggins, ID 83549…and thank you for helping our Salmon River kiddos.
Riggins Elementary School News: Oct. 24 - Pumpkin scramble, Oct. 26 PTO Carnival, and Oct. 28-31 -Red Ribbon Week.
Leighton Vander Esch News: from Heavy.com sports: “Cowboys Vander Esch and Smith rated best linebacker duo. The heart of the Dallas Cowboys defense is the best in the league, according to the new rankings released by Pro Football Focus. Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith were rated PFF’s top linebaker tandem in the NFL- and it wasn’t close. According to the site, the Dallas duo graded out at 84.4 (Smith) and 84.9 (Vander Esch). Their respective grades ranked sixth and fifth among all NFL linebackers last year. The Cowboys were the only team to have two top linebackers. …Vander Esch made the Pro Bowl after a rookie season where he collected 140 tackles. PFF pegged the “Wolf Hunter” as one of only four linebackers who earned grades north of 80.0 in both run defense and coverage. ….Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 100-1 to take home the honor of MVP. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and Linebacker Vander Esch are both 200-1 for the MVP for this present season.”
