RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “Be that person who roots for the other person, tells a stranger he/she looks amazing, and encourages others to believe in themselves and their dreams.”
Congratulations, Rhonda Damon, the Idaho Out-of-School-Network Champion. She was awarded this title in Boise Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, for her outstanding work in our After School Kids program. We are so proud of the awesome job she does as Riggins Program Director for ASK, our After School Kids, Inc. Thank you so much for the many years you have contributed to our Riggins schools and our kids from Preschool-12 grade. Rhonda began working for our Riggins Schools in 1982 and has worn many hats such as teacher’s aide, substitute teacher, cheerleader adviser, ticket taker at all school games, etc., before taking on the ASK Directorship nine years ago. Hats off to Rhonda who has worn many hats, helping our school, our students, our teachers, and our community.
Congratulations to Mark and Sarah Christensen on the birth of their baby boy, Isaiah Michael, born Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Cottonwood, Idaho. Isaiah weighed in at seven pounds five ounces and was 18.5 inches long. He was warmly welcomed by his big 2-1/2 year-old-sister, Jean.
Bingo will be held tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Everyone 18 and older is invited to join in on the fun; we have a grand time as we raise funds for our senior transit, as well.
Riggins PTO will meet this evening, Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m., in the Riggins Elementary School lunchroom. “Let’s make a difference together!” The PTO members have some great activities going and encourage you to jump in and be a part of them.
Everyone is invited to the Community Thanksgiving Dinner this Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m., at the SRHS multipurpose room, hosted by the Riggins Assembly of God Church and the Salmon River Community Church. Ham and turkey, potatoes, gravy, dressing, rolls, and table service will be provided; bring a side dish of vegetables, salad, or dessert to complete the dinner.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held next Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. If you would like to rent a space to sell your wares, contact Joni Shepherd. You must provide your own table. This is a great time to do some Christmas shopping from local crafters, those who sell handmade items, new items, and yummy homemade jams, candy, and baked goodies. Santa Claus will visit during the afternoon; bring your kiddos and your cameras for some great photo shoots.
Shop Small Sale at the Tourist Trap Consignment and Gift Shop located at 103-1/2 Main Street in Riggins invites you to the 7th Annual Shop Small Sale Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 25 shoppers will receive a free gift! Enjoy up to 75 percent off of select items and 10 percent off your entire purchase. Refreshments and random awesomeness will be provided all day. When you shop local your money stays local. For more info go to facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap.
Other Riggins shops will also be open for business on Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 30. Something to think about is…our local shops and businesses are the ones who help support our school, church, and community events and projects…let’s help them back by shopping locally.
Riggins Assembly of God Christmas Bazaar will be held Friday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Time to do some hometown Christmas shopping. If you would like to rent a space to sell your wares or need more information, contact Tracie Pottenter 208-469-9478 or Kim Hackler, 208-628-3354.
Two Rivers Coffee Shop owner Nicol Tyler will host the Annual Riggins Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m., at Two Rivers Coffee Shop. The town Christmas tree will be lit that night for the Christmas season, Doug and Sharon Boggan will give hay rides, there will be group caroling, and Santa Claus will stop by for a visit. Bring your cameras for more great photo shoots. Hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies will be served. Yours truly will be the emcee for the evening…See you there.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball sponsored by Idaho Banana Co, Salmon River Catering, and Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon as a Salmon River Jet Boat Association fund-raiser will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. A no-host cocktail hour begins at 6, dinner at 7, and dancing 8:30-midnight with an auction sale somewhere in the middle. Amelia Chapman will fill the air with violin/fiddle music during the cocktail hour. Joaquin, Verna, and Dave will be playing your favorite dancing music. This amazing gala event is filled with fun, festivity, friends, and funds for the 2020 Jet Boat Race in April 2020. Seating is limited: Reservations are required; tickets are $45 per person and are available at Idaho Banana Co from MaryLou or Heath Realty from Vicki. The dance is open to the public beginning at 8:30 p.m., for $10 per person.
Leighton Vander Esch news: Leighton and his former BSU football mate, Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings exchanged football jerseys after Sunday’s game. “This is special Just two Boise guys living the dream! Much love bro!” said Leighton. And Mattison responded, “Yessir! God is good! Living out our dreams to the fullest! Love you bro.” A special feature of Nov. 12, 2019 was hometown visitors from Riggins, Idaho Leighton’s SRHS football coach, Charlie and wife Susan Shepherd, as well as their son Charlie and his girlfriend, Analiese Cook. Charlie, who was wearing, of course, a 55 jersey, got down on one knee on the Cowboys’ sidelines after the game was over and asked Analiese to marry him…she said yes! Congratulations! Charlie and Analiese are schoolmates and best friends of Leighton and Maddy.
