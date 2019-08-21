RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “When you replace ‘why is this happening to me,’ with ‘what is this trying to teach me?’ Everything shifts.” from This Too Shall Pass.
“Come run with us” at the Riggins Salmon Run Saturday, Sept. 14. Prices go up Sept. 1 for this event; I recommend registering today; Preregistration closes Thursday, Sept. 4. Go to https://www.raceentry.com/races/riggins-salmon-run/2019/register. This family fun race has become a very popular run for locals as well as runners, walkers, friends, and family from all over. We have the “raddist” volunteers and some great swag as well as gorgeous views and baked potato bar at the finish line. See you there. No, I am not running…I will be emceeing the event.
You are invited to a “Meet and Greet” barbeque at Riggins Elementary School Thursday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. The district will provide the food and water to drink. Bring a lawn chair and a soft drink (if you prefer something other than water). Come out for a good time to start the new school year.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. The Queen of Hearts pot will be over $700 this week. Funds go to help fund the Senior Transit. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.
Jack and Arlene Hubbard will be honored at their 60th wedding anniversary this Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2-4 p.m., at Salmon River Community Church. Family and friends are cordially invited to help them celebrate.
Services for our dear friend, Phillip Walters, will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Moose Lodge in Clarkston, Wash., at noon Pacific Time with a potluck dinner to follow. His complete obituary was in Aug. 14 edition of Free Press.
Celebration of Life for our dear friend, Noel Buchanan, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, was held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Riggins Assembly of God Church filled with family and friends. Noel was a brilliant, humble, quiet man who loved God, his family, and his many friends and loved to do things for each. Many stories were shared about a man who left a giant impression on each life he touched. He and his wife had three children, Lisa, David, and April Noel, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Riggins Community Disaster Relief Potluck Fund-raiser benefiting Fiddle Creek Farm and Fruit Stand will be held Sunday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m., at Riggins Assembly of God Church Fellowship Hall. “We are encouraging members of the Salmon River Canyon and beyond to join efforts to bring some relief to the disaster situation by sharing a potluck lunch and donating funds to help those who recently suffered a major disaster to property and business,” sponsored by the Riggins Ministerial Association. See you there!
School bells will be ringing for Salmon River Schools beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27, for K-12. Watch for children walking to school as well as school buses stopping to pick up and drop off students.
Local Free Raft Trip will take place Friday, Aug. 30. Meet at Lucile Recreation area post 204 on Highway 95 at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Standard Time-9:30 Pacific Time. You will be transported from there to the put-in spot at Riggins City Park and float you back to your car. A potluck in Riggins City Park will be the happening thing following the float trip. Call SRE at 208-628-3014 to let them know how many boats will be needed. Thanks to all the raft companies who are participating in this free raft trip adventure.
Our Salmon River 4-H’ers and their leader and parents and brothers and sisters had a great time at the Idaho County Fair. Kudos to Sarah Walters for leading and teaching this great group of kids. See results in this week’s Free Press.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 has Trustee Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 up for election. Anyone interested in becoming a trustee may pick up a Petition of Candidacy and a Declaration of Candidacy at the Riggins District Office by Monday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. Call 208-628-6027 with questions.
The Department of Labor is open for business at Riggins City Hall every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Job opening for a Community Health Worker now available in the Riggins/White Bird area. Schedule will vary and may include some weekends and evenings. For information, contact Linda Hieter, 208-628-3780 or go to St Mary’s Hospital website.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton was ranked as one of 15 Best Players of 2019 Training Camp. Dallas Cowboys.com says, “Leighton Vander Esch: Not an easy position in camp, but Vander Esch is always around the ball … he’s a very good tackler. So, there was nothing here in camp to suggest a ‘sophomore slump’ or any setback. He looks bigger and stronger and eager to get to the rea contact when regular season begins.” Leighton and the Dallas Cowboys flew to Hawaii for a preseason opener Saturday, the 17th, and will play another preseason Saturday, Aug. 24, at AT&T Stadium vs Houston Texans beginning at 6 p.m. Enter today for a chance to win #DallasCowboys season tickets in honor of the NFL’s 100th season and watch Leighton live!
