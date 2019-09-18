RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “Don’t wait for things to get better. Life will always be complicated. Learn to be happy right now, otherwise you’ll run out of time.” Anonymous
Angela Merritt Martinez, daughter of Shirley Merritt and the late Barry Merritt, attended her company picnic Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Rickreall, Ore., and was presented with an award and given a bonus for her 30 years of dedication with her company, Partnerships in Community Living, where she has worked as a caregiver for mentally and physically handicapped adults. Angela and her husband, Paulo, also celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on this same day. Congratulations and best wishes to them and a special congratulations to Angela for her dedication to helping others.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. The Queen of Hearts pot is nearly $900; the Bingo progressive game pot is more than $250. Funds go to help fund the Senior Transit. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.
Pinehurst Quilters will hold its Annual Quilt Auction/Fair Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Riggins Community Center. Doors open at noon for preview of items and purchase of their bargain table items. Auction begins at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun and help raise funds for the Quilters to continue making and donating quilts for fund-raisers for different groups here in the Salmon River Canyon.
SRHS Lady savages won their volleyball matches in three sets at Garden Valley play Saturday. The Lady Savages will play at the Tri-Valley Tournament at Cambridge this Saturday, Sept 21.
SRHS Savages will play Tri-Valley in Riggins Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. This is a date change due to scheduling changes. The Savages lost to Wilder last Friday after a well-fought game.
Salmon River Junior High football team will play Thursday, Sept. 26, here with Tri-Valley, Thursday, Oct. 3, at Cascade, each beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, with place and time to be announced. Coach is Mike Shepherd.
SRHS School News: Coming up is Career Fair in Cottonwood, adult/counselor training for Sources of Strength, student/peer training for Sources of Strength, and parent/teacher conferences.
Riggins Elementary School News: PTO meeting this late afternoon. Coming soon is the pumpkin scramble, PTO Carnival, and Red Ribbon Week.
Mariah Crump, Riggins Salmon Run director, wishes to thank all the “rad” people who helped make this 5th annual event successful…the 100 runners, the many, many volunteers, the wonderful sponsors, and the people who stepped up to shout encouraging words to the runners as they passed by on the River Road, Main Street… and the super group cheering each runner across the finish line, including runners who came in ahead of the others.
Riggins Assembly of God Church Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries meet every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m., for kiddos preschool-seniors in high school. They provide dinner of soup and sandwiches. Kiddos are able to ride the After School Club bus from ASK to the church. Kiddos are welcome to join anytime.
Fit and Fall Proof Exercise Classes meet each Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., at the Salmon River Community Church fellowship room. The class helps with strengthening and balance and is open to everyone at no cost.
The Annual Regional Fall Art Show sponsored by SRAG, Salmon River Art Guild is Oct. 5 and 6, at the Riggins Community Center located behind the Chevron Station. SRAG extends an invitation to all regional artists 18 and older of fine arts media to enter the 2019 Regional Art Show. Prize money of more than $1000 will be awarded in the following categories: oil/acrylic, watercolor/water media, and other: pastels, drawings, mixed media, etc. Artists’ entries are accepted Friday, Oct. 4, beginning at 4 p.m., MDT. The event judge is Laurel Lake-McGuire of McCall. The public is invited to view the show Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., MDT, and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For details go to www.salmonriverartguild.com or contact Sharon, 208-315-0534 or Joyce, 208-628-3765, or e-mail SRAG.IDAHO@gmail.com.
The Annual Salmon River church meeting and potluck following church is Sunday, Oct. 6. You are invited to attend and see what they have done this past year.
Leighton Vander Esch News: tidbits from a live interview with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “…the NFL Teams are loaded with talent. I like what we have. We have some young players coming up and we need to concentrate on what we have. Our team has the right attitude; I like the chemistry and enthusiasm in our young team. Boy, that Vander Esch…I’m telling you he thinks like your four year old on Christmas coming down the stairs. He is excited and plays with enthusiasm. He said I should have kept/held onto that ball when I made that interception. Jones grinned and added, I get a chill going up my spine to hear that wolf call. It does him, too.” Yes, that wolf howl has made a lasting impression on many who watch Leighton and Dallas Cowboys football. Another piece of data came in from the Leighton Fan Group stating “Leighton Vander Esch is a freak! He can run 20.4 mph while chasing down Randall Cobb during practice.” Cowboyswire reported that “week one Leighton was ranked #10-equally impressive vs run and pass…he will be an interesting play-making guy all year.” Go Leighton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.