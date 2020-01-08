RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Last week we walked into a new day, new week, new month, new year, new decade! Sending blessings of love, good health, joyous and beautiful new beginnings.” from Inspire your Beautiful Soul. Take great steps in 2020.
Factoid: “The single biggest predictor of high academic achievement and high ATC scores is reading to children. Not flash cards, not workbooks, not fancy preschools, not blinking toys or computers, but Mom or Dad taking the time every day or night or both to sit and read them wonderful books.”
January 2020 Bingo night is tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 8, and again Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older. Funds raised go to the senior transit. Two Bingo cards cost $5 which you use the entire evening; you can purchase additional ones for 50 cents each. The Queen of Hearts game has a current pot of more than $200; you may purchase tickets if you like…it is an interesting game with the cards hidden in envelopes; the winner gets to select an envelope…if it is the Queen of Hearts, all the purse goes to that person…if winner selects any other card, there is still a financial prize. 2020 may be the best time for you at Bingo night.
Our Salmon River School Future City students made up of 6th, 7th, and 8th graders will go to Boise Jan. 24 and 25 to present their project about a way to make a Resilient Water System Saturday, Jan. 25, beginning at 8 a.m. Students will have the opportunity to tour the engineering department at Boise State University. The Idaho Stem Action Center will cover overnight stay. Mrs. Sarah Walters is their adviser with Bill Sampson as their mentor, helper, and friend.
The Nez Perce Tribe named Taylie Hopkins Culturally Responsive Teacher of the Year 2019 for Kamiah, Idaho, and honored her in front of her school and community at a Powwow. Taylie Hopkins is a graduate of Salmon River High School who is now teaching at Kamiah High School. Congratulations to you, Taylie…Keep up the great teaching.
Our SRHS boys and girls basketball season is well underway and very exciting to watch. Schedules are posted around town or you can pick one up at the high school. Salmon River will host Cascade tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., with the boys JV playing at 4:30 p.m., and varsity at 7:30 p.m.; travel to Cottonwood to play Prairie, Friday, Jan. 10, with girls at 5 p.m. PST and boys varsity 6:30 p.m. PST; SRHS hosts Garden Valley at 4:30 p.m. for girls and 3 p.m. for JV and 7:30 p.m. for varsity boys.
Katie Barham, 86, born, raised, worked, and retired in Riggins, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. in her sleep. Katie was one of 11 children of Martha and Scott Barham. She is survived by two brothers, D.D. and Ernie Barham. When Katie graduated from SRHS, she worked at Joseph’s Bakery in Grangeville and eventually bought the bakery; she lived in an apartment above the Blue Fox Theater. Later, Katie moved back to Riggins and worked at the Merc until her health forced her retirement. A graveside service was held Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Riggins Cemetery.
Chuck Vogelsong, 89, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, in Boise, Idaho. He was married to Georgianna Walters Vogelsong for 46 years. Chuck was born near Seattle, Wash., graduated from Lewiston High School, and attended the University of Idaho. He was self-employed most of his life owning a number of businesses; he enjoyed fishing.
Cheryl Elizabeth Derrick MacDonald, 54, passed away peacefully in her Kuai, Hawaii, home Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, after a long battle with cancer…with her husband Kevin and sister Lynn and cousin, Ike, by her side. Cheryl was born in Grangeville, Idaho; she and her family lived in several Idaho places including Riggins before settling in Alaska where she graduated from North Pole High School.
Interesting tidbits: “2020 is Leap Year. Valentine’s Day is a Friday. Cinco De Mayo is on Taco Tuesday. 4th of July is a Saturday. Halloween is a Saturday. Christmas is a Friday. New Year’s starts with a 3-day weekend.”
Leighton Vander Esch news: Leighton will hold his 2nd football camp in Boise, Idaho, June 20, 2020. “Campers will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to be instructed by the ProBowl Linebacker,” announced Lammi Sports. Each participant will receive a limited-edition Vander Esch Football Camp T-shirt and camp bag with gifts. Sign-up options available that include a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Vander Esch will be in attendance to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Specific hosting venues will be announced later.” from KIVI Boise on Your Side. Be sure to register soon as camp fills up fast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.