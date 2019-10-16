RIGGINS -- Quote of the week from me: “On this day I married my best friend….” Our marriage has lasted 50 years. We have had our ups and our downs, but love and prayers and communication have carried us through it all. We have three fine adult children, Jed and Julie and Jason, and four wonderful grandchildren, Kylie, Ty, Finn, and Darby. We love them so much; they have made our lives extra special and have kept us young and busy with their love and hugs and many of their activities and events. We just love hearing “Grammy! Gpa Buck!”
Buck and Jeannie Fitch are celebrating 50 years of marriage this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Riggins Community Center (former IOOF Hall) with social time at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and dancing to Joaquin, Verna, and Dave from 7-10 p.m. Their adult children Jed and Julie & Jason along with their grandchildren Kylie, Ty, Finn, and Darby are hosting the celebration and invite family and friends to join in a time of honoring their parents/grandparents.
“Riggins Downtown Court Project” begins Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-3 p.m., with cleaning up around the court. Bring gloves, rakes, clippers, brooms, garbage bags, etc to help get the initial cleaning done so we can start on the next phase with benches, painting, etc. The committee has a complete list of tasks for this project.
Bingo night is tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. The Progressive Bingo game will begin anew…the Queen of Hearts Game will begin with at least $150. Funds go to help the Senior Transit which takes seniors to McCall and Grangeville for doctor appointments, other business needs, and shopping. See you there.
Pinehurst Quilters’ Annual Quilt Auction/Fair is next Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Riggins Community Center. Doors open at noon, auction begins at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited help raise funds for the Quilters to continue making and donating quilts for fund-raisers for different groups here in the Salmon River Canyon. These would make nice Christmas gifts.
Riggins PTO is sponsoring a Fall Carnival Saturday, Oct. 26, at the SRHS mulitpurpose room from 6-9 p.m. Want to help or donate to the cause? Call Laina at 208-315-0459.
In the summer of 2021, SRHS students have the opportunity to tour Europe: Netherlands, Belgium, France, and England. You are invited to the informational meeting to discuss the day-to-day itinerary, travel logistics, affordable payment options, and how to earn academic credit. Meeting is Monday, Oct. 28, 7-8 p.m., at SRHS in Ms. Mayes’ classroom. Contact Ashley Mayes, mayesa@jsd243.org or Andrea Hale, halea@jsd243.org or call 208-630-6025, ext 5117.
The Riggins Gun Club announced the winners of their drawing last Thursday. Hal Reinholtz of Pollock won the $400 spa and free night at Shore Lodge in McCall; Ray Kirby of Boise won the .22 Rifle and $200 gift certificate at North 40. Funds raised will be used to improve the pistol range at the Riggins Gun Club.
Secret Santa Project is gearing up for 2019 Christmas…applications are available at the Riggins City Hall and must be returned by Thursday, Oct. 31. More information will be forthcoming.
Matt and Jill Laine dropped off all the Fuzzy Pawz Rescue donations at West Valley Humane Society from this summer’s pawz drive. They raised $2,500 worth of supplies which is awesome. They wish to thank everyone for their support of this great cause as well as supporting Wild River Adventures Rafting this season.
RIGGINS -- Candidates are looking to make a difference and to foster conditions to improve economic development in their platforms as candidat…
City Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Salmon River Heritage Center from 8-9 p.m. Two City Council seats are to be filled with three candidates running: Kerry Brennan, Brady J. Clay, and Bill Sampson. Get out and vote.
Plan to spend a few extra minutes touring the display cases at the Riggins Heritage Center when you vote. The Tumelson and Hollenbeck families have a great outdoor display complete with tanned bear and cougar hides, as well as other hunting and fishing gear. The Fitches have a display window featuring uniforms of Buck’s great-grandfather from the Spanish American War and World War I and of his father from World War II. There is also an Idaho display featuring Idaho and Riggins items. The last display is of Buck’s water globes as well as treasures belonging to the late Pasty Murphy.
Fall Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Call Kris 208-830-3946 to make your appointment today.
It is time for the Annual Food Bank Cash Drive Oct. 14-Dec. 20, or until they have reached their desired goal. For every $1 donated to the Food Bank, Pine Tree Community Credit Union will match $1 up to $1,000. Help support a family in our community.
Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street. Get your gift items, crafts, jams & jellies, and holiday foods ready to sell. Tables spaces are available for rent. Contact Joni Shepherd, 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725. Space rental is $30 per space- bring your own tables. Application and space fee must be received by Nov. 1 to ensure space is reserved.
Save the date for Jet Boater’s Winter Ball Fund-raiser Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., with dinner and dancing and an auction sale until 11:30 p.m. This is always an amazing gala event filled with fun, friends, and funds for the 2020 Jet Boat Race in April 2020.
We have a new business in our area. Green’s Auto Servicing says, “we’ll meet you where you are!” Call Cody Greene, owner, at 208-315-2973 and he will come to your place to fix your vehicle.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, both former BSU football players who are now Dallas Cowboys, are currently appearing in a TV commercial for Kendall Ford in Boise. It is quite funny as well as fun to see our Idaho boys promoting Idaho products. Leighton had a sketchy week health-wise suffering from vertigo, but his health won out and he was ready to play football as scheduled Sunday. Reports from last week, “although both Smith and Vander Esch struggled with the Packers, they’re more often one of the more dangerous linebacker tandems in the NFL, and the Cowboys need both….The Cowboys losing streak ballooned to three games Sunday, Oct. 13. They look to snap their three-game losing streak next week, Sunday the 20th, against the Philadelphia Eagles in a game which determines control of the NFC East.”
