RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: Be mindful and…show compassion, “When you are frustrated with me because of the things I cannot do…just imagine how frustrated I must be because I’m no longer able to do.”
The summer Reading program at the Salmon River Public Library, “A Universe of Stories,” will have its last story time today, Wednesday, July 31, at 1 p.m. Miss Susan had a total of 14 students this summer and had a wonderful time.
Riggins Summer Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 2-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church. Call Kris at 208-830-3946 today to make your appointment. Be a hero and help save the life of someone’s loved one.
Brandon and Ashley Ratcliff are the proud parents of a beautiful daughter born Monday, July 22, 2019. AvaMay Anissia was 20.5 inches long and weighed seven pounds, 15.9 ounces. Her big sister, LillyLew, welcomed her home with loving arms. All are doing well. Congratulations and best wishes.
Bingo is Wednesday, Aug. 7 and 21, at 6:30 p.m., in the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 years of age and older. The Queen of Hearts game begins at 6 p.m. The pot is now more than $650. Funds support the senior citizen transit bus.
Job opening for a Community Health Worker now available in the Riggins/White Bird area. Schedule will vary and may include some weekends and evenings. For information, contact Linda Hieter at 208-628-3780 or go to St Mary’s Hospital website.
The Salmon River Gun Club is also sponsoring a raffle of a .22 rifle, a gift certificate to The North 40 in Lewiston, and a $400 spa package, including a night’s stay at Shore Lodge in McCall. Tickets are available at Hook, Line, and Stinker, as well as from Gun Club members. New members are always welcome.
Hot Summer Nights 2019 hosted by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce was a rootin’ tootin’ success with Tracey Bird at the reins as the new director and Emily Diaz, SRHS senior, shadowing her for her senior project, which is learning to coordinate HSN and a community event…and Mariah Crump right by their sides volunteering for whatever was needed. Between the gold panning, photo shoots, face painting, sno-cones, and bubble blowing contest, the Famous Talent Show on Friday and the Cool Classic Car Show on Saturday followed by three bands, Joaquin, Verna, and Dave, the Marlon James Band, and Grant Webb Band, for listening and dancing enjoyment, the weekend was exciting, fun-filled, and full of people. The White Bird American Legion was in charge of cooking for the Food Booth; Randy and Ronda were in charge of the beer garden. We had six $1,000 business sponsors, 11 $250 business sponsors, and 75 $100 sponsors. Tracey would like to send huge kudos to all the wonderful volunteers and benevolent sponsors, for without them there would not be a Hot Summer Nights.
Talent show coordinator Logan Calvin with helper Maggie Joyner announced winners: Youth-1st Shaw Price, 2nd Stetson Price, and 3rd Taylor Ewing and Audrey Tucker. Non-theme-1st Sam Brandt and Amelia Chapman and 2nd Sierra Bovey…due to three no-shows, these two shared 3rd place winnings. Theme-1st Shantel Schwartz and Thann Shira, 2nd Derek Wilson and Nick Perkins, and 3rd Raney Walters. Congratulations to each participant…hope to see you all next year.
The Classic Car Show with coordinators Bill and Phyllis Sampson announced winners: Cars-1st and Mayor’s Award-Kelly Chamberlin of Slate Creek with his ‘57 Chevy wagon and matching travel trailer, 2nd Doug Stowers of Meridian -with his ’32 Chevy S. Coop, and 3rd Jack and Kathy Jones of Payette with their ‘69 Ford Mustang Mach. Trucks-1st Tony and Brent Mickel, father/son of McCall with their ‘56 Ford F100 Copper Truck, 2nd-Jim Boyer of Payette with his 1917 Bethlehem antique truck, and 3rd-Roy Cagnacci II of Nampa with his 1971 Ford military truck/Jeep with working machine gun. Votes of 150 fans made these selections. There were enough door prizes for each of the entrants to receive multiple prizes.
Seven Devils is hosting a Patio Party Saturday, Aug. 3, 7-10:30 p.m., with DJ Scribbles spinning the tunes.
Idaho County’s 85th Fair located at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood will be held Monday, Aug. 12-Saturday, Aug. 17. Monday will be 4-H Fashion Show judging and practice. Tuesday, judging of the 4-H constructed and Making the Most of Me, as well as entry times for Open Class entries for those who cannot enter Wednesday. The livestock clubs will decorate their stalls. Wednesday August 14 is the official opening with the Ribbon Cutting at 8:30 a.m. by 2019 grand marshal, Bonnie Gehring of Cottonwood, followed by 4-H and Open Class judging, as well as the small animal judging. The Pigtail contest is at 1:30 p.m.; weigh-in of large animals is 3-8. The Fashion Show is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Thursday is 4-H and FFA fitting and showing and Old-Time Fiddlers as well as The Two Minute Talent Show at 7 p.m. Friday is 4-H and FFA livestock judging, potato bar, and the royalty crowning at 6:30 p.m. The famous parade is Saturday at 10 a.m., with awards and livestock sale beginning at noon. The fair premium booklets are in several of our stores here in Riggins or at the Idaho County Free Press in Grangeville.
Salmon River Joint School District announced that registration for Riggins preschool and Elementary School will be Monday, Aug. 12
Leighton Vander Esch: Leighton was selected 74th of the 100 Top NFL Players of 2019 season. Interesting that Bob Lilly was #74…and Leighton received the Bob Lilly Award this past Spring. Training Camp is officially under way for the Dallas Cowboys. Saturday marked the first walkthrough and practice for the club and the first chance for fans and media to see the group together on the campaign. Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, welcomed the fans to his team’s opening practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27. Leighton was on hand to give autographs to fans as were other Dallas Cowboys. …and so, the training, the interviews, the autographs, the photos, the life of a NFL football player begins again. Go Cowboys…Go Leighton…we are all rooting for you!
