RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Dance before the music is over. Live before your life is over.”
“Blame it all on your Roots,” Riggins Hot Summer Nights country theme is this weekend, Friday July 26 and Saturday, July 27, at the Riggins City Park. Events open Friday at 4 p.m., with the presentation of our American Flag by the White Bird American Legion and the Riggins American Legion at 6:45 p.m., with our own Amelia Chapman playing the Star-Spangled Banner on her violin as our own Sierra Bovey signs the National Anthem. The talent show will follow at 7 p.m., with great entertainment for everyone. Saturday, the Classic Car Show will begin with registration at 8 a.m., followed by the show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with amazing cars and great hosts. Music will fill the air beginning with Joaquin, Verna and Dave from 3-5 p.m., Marlon James Band from 5-8 p.m., followed by the main dancing band Grant Webb Band 9 p.m. to midnight. Both days will feature kids games, gold panning, water slide, photo booth, and much, much more including a food booth and the beer garden, all sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Dress western if you would like…though not a requirement. Admission is $5 for adults; kids 10 and younger are free. Bring your own comfortable lawn chair. It’s sure to be a rootin’, tootin’ sizzling good time; see you there.
There is still time to sign up for the talent show with three divisions totaling $1,500 in cash prizes, as well as the Classic Car Show which is also featuring door prizes about every 10 minutes …both have extended the deadlines to Thursday, so go to rigginsidaho.com and scroll down to find which or both that you want to enter.
Free rides and reserved seating for senior citizens are available for Friday’s Talent Show. Contact Nightfeather Bogan for more information.
*
SRHS Class of 1979 is celebrating its 40th reunion during Hot Summer Nights. Graduates and teachers are invited. Other classes may also be meeting as well as many family and friend reunions.
*
Jesse Butler of Baker City, Ore., 30-year-old son of Kevin and Corrina Butler, who were graduates of SRHS, and now residents of Riggins, listened to Nate Dogg for the last time, July 14, 2019. Jesse loved music and enjoyed jamming with his many friends. A memorial service was held Saturday, July 20, at Wade Williams Park in Baker City. Due to Jesse’s dedicated love for music, the family has asked in lieu of flowers, donate to Music Fund for Kids at Old West Credit Union in Baker City, which will help young people purchase lessons and equipment to strengthen their musical skills.
*
Alvin Harold Hall, 83, New Meadows, Idaho, moved on to greener pastures, July 16, 2019.
Celebration of Life for Alvin H. Hall, longtime New Meadows resident, formerly of Riggins, will be held at the Hall Ranch, 4220 Highway 95, Sunday, July 28, at 4 p.m., for friends who knew Alvin…or those who want to know him. Take a large salad or side dish to share, lawn chairs, blankets, and personal beverage. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite New Meadows Valley Community organization in Alvin’s name.
*
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m., in the Riggins Community Center for everyone over 18 years of age. The Queen of Hearts game begins at 6 p.m.…the pot is now more than $600. Funds support the senior citizen transit bus.
*
Riggins Summer Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 2-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church. Call Kris at 208-830-3946 today to make your appointment. Be a hero and help save the life of someone’s loved one.
*
The Summer Reading Program at the Salmon River Public Library, “A Universe of Stories,” meets each Wednesday at 1 p.m.
*
The Salmon River Gun Club is also sponsoring a raffle of a .22 rifle, a gift certificate to North 40 in Lewiston, and a $400 spa package including a night’s stay at Shore Lodge in McCall. Tickets are available at Hook, Line, and Stinker, as well as from gun club members. New members are always welcome.
*
ASK Silverwood trip is Aug. 1 and 2. Tickets are available at a fabulous discounted price for anyone wanting to purchase them. Call Rhonda at 208-628-3493 or 208-315-1117. They always have a great time.
*
Idaho County’s 85th Fair located at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood will be held Monday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 17, closing with the annual livestock sale. The week is filled with 4-H and open class activities with entries and judging and visiting all week long. Wednesday, Aug. 14, is the official opening with the ribbon cutting at 8:30 p.m., PDMT by 2019 Grand Fair Marshal, Bonnie Gehring of Cottonwood. The Fashion Show is Wednesday night at 7 p.m., The Two Minute Talent Show is Thursday, at 7 p.m., royalty crowning is Friday at 6:30 p.m., and the famous parade, Saturday at 10 a.m. The Premium Fair Books are “out” and available for your perusing, located in several of our stores here in Riggins and at the Idaho County Free Press building in Grangeville. More details each week leading up to the Fair. Plan to attend…it’s the best county fair in our county!
Our new happy yellow business on Riggins Main Street is continuing to make progress. Some furniture has been set up…inventory is being organized…soon we it will be disclosed as to its unique nature.
Riggins Salmon Run is coming up Sept. 14. Multiple distances including a Kids Fun Run- ages 3-6, a Half Marathon, a 10K, and a 5K all ending in Riggins City Park with music, food, and soft drinks. Register now at www.raceentry.com/races/riggins-salmon-run/2019/register.
Leighton Vander Esch: First…Leighton and Maddy held an “After the I Do BBQ” Saturday night for many Riggins friends and, of course, family. A fun time of food, dancing, and visiting was had. Second… CowboyWire; “Leighton Vander Esch: A steal that came along at the right time. The Cowboys saw something in Leighton Vander Esch and it’s paid tremendous dividends so far. They would finish 7th in total defense in 2018 and became a unit the team could depend on…with rookie phenom being a major link in the chain. Leighton is a throwback linebacker with his physicality, but with coverage skills also in his toolbox. …the second-year pro’s future is bright for the kid from Idaho. With Jaylon Smith beside him and, hopefully a healthy Sean Lee, the Cowboys will have a dominant linebacking core in 2019.”
