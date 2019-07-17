RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Somewhere around this arena, there is a little kid that wants to be just like you someday. You owe it to them to be the best you can be.” With more rodeos to attend the rest of the summer and fall, I think this quote I found on an arena fence appropriate.
Open house celebration for graduate Baily Shaw, granddaughter of LeRoy and Debbie Shaw, will be held this Friday, July 19, at 5 p.m., at “The Ranch” located up Shingle Creek at the former YWAM Lodge. Friends and family are invited to a night of food and fellowship.
Kevin “KJ” Carpenter and Payton Branstetter of Riggins, Idaho, are the parents of a baby daughter.
KJ Carpenter and Payton Branstetter welcomed their daughter, Delilah Kimberly, into the world July 9, 2019. Delilah weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces and was 21-1/2 inches long. Riggins grandparents are Troy and Lynnette Branstetter; great-grandparents are Mark and Rhonda Damon. Congratulations to all of you.
Salmon River Gun Club is building concrete forms at the shooting range. They will be pouring concrete to build a shelter over the shooting benches this Friday, July 19, at 9 a.m. Volunteers are needed, concrete experience or not. Contact Jim Adair 208-451-5801.
The gun club is also sponsoring a raffle of a .22 rifle, a gift certificate to North 40 in Lewiston, and a $400 spa package, including a night’s stay at Shore Lodge in McCall. Tickets are available at Hook, Line, and stinker, as well as from gun club members. New members are always welcome.
The kiddos reading program at the Salmon River Public Library, “A Universe of Stories,” meets each Wednesday at 1 p.m. Miss Susan reads stories, has crafts, and serves treats. It is great summer fun for kiddos.
ASK Silverwood trip is Aug. 1 and 2. Tickets are available at a fabulous discounted price for anyone wanting to purchase them. Call Rhonda at 208-628-3493 or 208-315-1117.
“Blame it all on your Roots,” Riggins Hot Summer Nights country theme is just a week and 1/2 away, Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, which will have the talent show, classic car show, three bands, food booth, beer garden, kids games, face painting, gold panning, water slide, photo booth, and much, much, more, all sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Dress western if you would like…though not a requirement.
Talent show entries must be in by this Sunday, July 21. Submit entry to rigginsidaho.com. Click on Events and scroll down to Hot Summer Nights Talent Show or contact Laura or Logan Calvin. Classic Car Show entries need to be submitted to Bill and Phyliss Sampson also at rigginsidaho.com..scroll down to Classic Car Show. See you at Hot Summer Nights.
A new Hot Summer Nights sponsorship feature this year is the VIP $1,000 business donations. VIP highlight this week is Cordova Outdoors located in Nampa, Idaho, who started making coolers in 2014. Their coolers and tumblers have a unique look with a lifetime warranty with several styles and colors. Thank you, Cordova Outdoors.
Free rides and reserved seating for senior citizens are available for Friday night’s talent show. Contact Nightfeather Bogan for more information.
SRHS Class of 1979 is celebrating its 40th reunion during Hot Summer Nights. Contact Ladeene Bedard for more information. Graduates and teachers are invited.
A new business is coming to Riggins Main Street…just look at the happy yellow building adjacent to the Riggins Post Office. Bank counters have been removed, new flooring has been installed, inside walls are painted, and some furniture is beginning to appear. Hmmm, wonder what it will be?
Bingo will be held next Wednesday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m., in the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 years of age and older. The Queen of Hearts game begins at 6 p.m. … the pot is now more than $600. Funds support the senior citizen transit bus.
Hey, the Riggins Summer Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 2-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church. Call Kris at 208-830-3946 to make your appointment. Be a hero and help save the life of someone’s loved one.
Riggins Salmon River Run is Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “A foot race along the beautiful Salmon River” in its 5th annual run is sponsored by Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. This is a family-friendly event offering multiple distances including a Kids Fun Run for children ages 3-6, a Half Marathon, a 10K, and a 5K all ending in Riggins City Park with music, food, and soft drinks. Register at www.raceentry.com/races/riggins-salmon-run/2019/register.
BOISE -- Kendall Automotive Group Inc., recently drafted Dallas Cowboys rookie all-star Leighton Vander Esch to join Kellen Moore as a spokesp…
Leighton Vander Esch: Leighton’s big news this week is the celebration of his marriage to his sweetheart, Maddy Tucker. The two were actually married last fall, but they wanted to celebrate their wedding with family and friends in Idaho with some Texas guests, too. It was a wonderful celebration held at Tamarack Lodge nestled among the pine trees with the majestic mountains as a wonderful backdrop…decorations of natural greenery with white roses and antlers made up the bouquets with similar tables decorations. Dinner, toasting, visiting, and dancing completed the evening. Congratulations to Leighton and Maddy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.