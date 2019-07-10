RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “My grandchildren are a window to my past, a mirror of today, a door to tomorrow, and the keeper of my heart for all eternity.” Anonymous
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. In addition to Bingo, the Queen of Hearts pot is more than $500. Funds raised go to help support the Senior Transit. Come on out for an evening of fun.
A hunter ed course is being offered in Riggins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13-14 at Salmon River High School.
Hunter Education course is scheduled for July 13-14 in Riggins at Salmon River High School beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Contact Darrel Howard to register and for more details.
Hot Summer Nights 2019, "Hot Summer Nights…Blame it all on our Roots!" is this year's theme with Tracie Bird at the helm.
“Blame it all on your Roots” is 2019 Hot Summer Nights country theme. Set for July 26 and 27, there will be three bands, food booth, beer garden, kids games, face painting, gold panning, water slide, photo booth, and much, much more, all sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Dress western if you would like…though not a requirement.
The kiddos reading program at the Salmon River Public Library, “A Universe of Stories,” meets each Wednesday at 1 p.m. Miss Susan reads stories, has crafts, and serves treats. It is great summer fun for kiddos. The kiddos are having a blast with “Rock the Universe.”
Salmon River Community Church VBS was very successful. There were 51 kiddos ages 4-11, 19 Riggins helpers 12-19, 11 from the Texas Team, and several Riggins adults who helped make this week a great one for kiddos. VBS donated its daily offerings to Shiloh Bible Camp in Donnelly, Idaho; Camp administrator Jason McClanhan and his wife, Julie, and teenagers, Kylie and Ty, attended VBS two days sharing about the activities at camp. Everyone had a great time and are already looking forward to next year’s VBS.
Riggins Elementary School received the 2019-2020 fresh fruit and vegetable grant. Their garden is such a wonderful project for our elementary students.
SRHS Class of 1979 is celebrating its 40th reunion during Hot Summer Nights. Contact Ladeene Bedard for more information.
The 11th Annual Ride-n-Raft in Riggins will be held Aug. 2, 3, 4. Get your tickets at www.facebook.com/events/328292521199051/
Riggins Salmon River Run is Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “A foot race along the beautiful Salmon River” in its 5th annual Run is sponsored by Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. This is a family-friendly event offering multiple distances including a Kids Fun Run for children ages 3-6, a Half Marathon, a 10K, and a 5K all ending in Riggins City Park with music, food, and soft drinks. Register at www.raceentry.com/races/riggins-salmon-run/2019/register.
BOISE -- Kendall Automotive Group Inc., recently drafted Dallas Cowboys rookie all-star Leighton Vander Esch to join Kellen Moore as a spokesp…
Leighton Vander Esch News From Cowboywire: “Dallas Cowboys have one of the best rosters in the NFL in 2019, talented and deep. If the team gets the expected jump from some of their young up and comers, the Cowboys could become an elite team. ….It is believed that most players make their biggest progress as a player their rookie year to their sophomore season. ….If they get “the jump” from a few key players, it could pay big dividends. Leighton Vander Esch, the man they call Wolf Hunter was a Pro Bowl player and made second team All-Pro as a rookie, so it’s crazy to think of how good he can be moving forward. Vander Esch can still get better and considering he hasn’t had a ton of football in his life, his ceiling is ridiculously high. If Vander Esch makes a big leap this season, he might stake a claim as the best LB in the game….” and there is more to come.
