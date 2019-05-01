RIGGINS -- National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 2. Pastor Mike Chapman is leading a time of prayer at 12:15 p.m., in the parking lot of the Salmon River Community Church. Everyone is invited to attend.
Quote for this week: ”It’s the ropes, and the reins, and the joy and the pain. And they call the thing rodeo.” Garth Brooks.
Let’s go. Let’s show. Let’s Rodeo in Riggins, Idaho! This is set for the weekend sponsored by the Salmon River Cowboys Association. “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys!” is this year’s theme with lots of rodeo action promised both days. Rodeo shows are Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, starting at 1:30 p.m., MST, each day. Get there early to get a good seat. Cowboy breakfast will be held Sunday morning at the Riggins Community Center from 6-10 a.m., followed by the Riggins Rodeo Parade at 11 a.m. The annual Stick Horse Races will be held in the Rodeo Grounds Sunday after the parade and before the show begins. There will be activities uptown Riggins with bands and dancing as well as food booths on Main Street.
Ward Hall, our 71st Riggins Rodeo Grand Marshal, will be introduced each day at the Rodeo as well as leading the parade right behind Rodeo Queen Brittany Benavidez and Princess Elli Klapprich. Brittany and Elli will be helping in the arena as well as leading the Royalty.
Rodeo decorating contest! Decorate your home or business for the Riggins Rodeo and/or enter a float in the parade…the theme is “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys.” Message Joni or text 208- 859-4725 to be put on the list for the judges who will be judging Friday afternoon after 2 p.m., May 3. Winner will receive four rodeo tickets and two rodeo T-shirts. Parade begins 11 a.m. with line-up at 10 a.m. First-place winner will receive three rodeo tickets and three T-shirts. Judging will be held during the parade.
Citywide Cleanup Day is Monday, May 6: “Chuck your Junk.” Lake Shore Disposal is providing a free roll-off dumpster at the upper parking lot of the Riggins City Park for residents to access. Kudos to Lake Shore Disposal for its community support. There are a few non-accepted items: mattresses, tires, chemicals, motors with oil or fuel, and hazardous materials including wet paint…dry paint cans are okay. For those who need assistance with loading and unloading in to dumpster, contact Riggins City Hall 208-628-3394; our public works guys will be happy to help. We would like to give a special thanks to Lake Shore Disposal for its community support.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12. Be sure to treat your mom with cards, hugs, dinner, your time, and/or whatever she likes. Mothers are treasures.
Mother’s Day Tea will be held at the Salmon River Community Church, Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. All ladies are invited to join us for the tea party which is a great time to put on your hat and gloves and join your friends…hats and gloves are optional…but friends will be there. There will be tea, cookies, singing, and visiting, and laughing, and enjoying life.
ASK has an afternoon position open at Riggins Elementary 12-4 and Jr High/High School 4-6 until the end of this school year. Call Rhonda 208-628-2770 or e-mail mrdamon@frontier.net.
Spring Fling is May 9 at SRHS multi-purpose room beginning with the Book Fair at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., and entertainment by the Riggins elementary students at 7 p.m. Student artwork will be on display.
Mr. Ratcliff’s Interactive Media Graphics Class is working to attain industry level Adobe certification as part of the program, Create Idaho. They are taking on the SRHS athletic poster project which will incorporate all the skills they are currently learning. If you are interested in having your business ad on this poster for 2019-2020 or would like more information about this project, please email ratcliff@jsd243.org.
Hiking for Healthy Hooters 21st annual Pollock Cancer Walk and BBQ is Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m., beginning at the Miner’s Supply Building, 35 Old Pollock Road. Pine Hurst Quilters will have a drawing for another beautiful quilt.
Libby Ann Schultze and family wish to thank everyone for coming to Bob’s life celebration. The slide show about Bob created by a friend, the many wonderful stories shared by family and friends, and the best food dishes brought in love were all just top of the mark. Kudos to all.
Gouge Eye Leather Co. has opened in Riggins with Shay Folwell making beautiful western belts, purses, and more. One of his stamps that was custom made for him is the shape of Idaho that can be placed on any of his leather items. At this time, you can contact him on Facebook at Gouge Eye Leather Co.
Salmon River Jr High will present a play in the SRHS multi-purpose room called “Big Bad” with the audience summoned to appear for jury duty at the trial of the century at 7 p.m., May 17. Free to all; concessions will be available.
Rattle the Canyon and dedication of the new City Park Stage in the Riggins City Park, Saturday, May 25. Park opens at 2 p.m.; tickets $20 per adults; free for younger than 12. American Bonfire will perform 3-5 p.m., Muzzie Braun from 5-7 p.m., and JR & the Stingrays from 7-10 p.m. There will be beer, wine, and burgers. No coolers; no dogs.
Sacred Salmon Ceremony is May 11, Hikin’ for Healthy Hooters is May 18, Big Water Rattle the Canyon May 25, Blow Out is June 1, Hot Summer Nights is July 26 and 27, Riggins Salmon Run is Sept. 14.
The Riggins City Park/Cleo H. Patterson Memorial City Park has been selected as one of the seven sites in Idaho for the 2019 Tour of Honor which benefits veteran charities. We are looking forward to welcoming the riders to our area sometime between April 1-October 31
Leighton Vander Esch News: During a recent live interview with NFL.com when Leighton was asked how he was doing, he answered with that great Leighton smile on his face, “I am enjoying life.” He said he wants to live up to his first season; be a solid first round pick. “My play has to move on; I cannot relax. Playing with the Dallas Cowboys is my lifelong dream. My family and my now wife are my best supporters. Leighton encouraged those who finished Combine 2019 and getting ready for NFL Draft to “be yourself, be who you are, trust your abilities.” Leighton has been working out in the SRHS weight Room that he helped equip for his alma mater, Salmon River High School. He wants to stay in shape and stay ready. Just out…you can put a Leighton #55 with his football picture and the Cowboys football schedule wallpaper on your phone computer.
