RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “Christmas is forever, not for just one day. For loving, sharing, and giving, are not to put away.” Norman Wesley Brooks.
The Salmon River Christmas Giving Tree is set up at Riggins Whitewater Market. Choose a child’s tag from the tree, purchase a gift at any store, take the tag and unwrapped gift to the Riggins City Hall by this Friday, Dec. 13. Food boxes and gifts will be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Riggins Community Center from noon-3 p.m. Kudos to Whitewater Market for collecting needed grocery items for the Riggins Food Bank to share with some in our community.
Time to get dressed in your party clothes, slip into your dancing shoes, and head to the Jet Boater’s Winter Ball sponsored by Idaho Banana Co, Salmon River Catering, and Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon as a Salmon River Jet Boat Association fund-raiser this Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Amelia Chapman will fill the air with violin music during the no-host cocktail hour beginning at 6 p.m.; dinner will be served at 7 p.m., by wonderful servers, then dance to your favorite music with Joaquin, Verna and Dave from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, with an auction sale somewhere in the middle. This amazing gala event is filled with fun, festivity, friends and funds for the 2020 Jet Boat Race in April. RSVP tables are filled; the dance is open to the public beginning at 8:30 p.m., for $10 per person without an RSVP.
Bingo will be held next Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Riggins Community Hall at 6:30 p.m., for those 18 and older. Funds help the Senior Citizen Transit. Tuesday lunch is held at the Riggins Community Center at noon with funds also going toward our senior citizens.
The Annual Riggins Christmas Tree Lighting was festive with many coming out in the cold to just enjoy the evening singing, hayriding, eating, drinking hot drinks, and…to visit with Santa who was so glad he stopped in Riggins. A Merry Christmas thank you to Nicol of Two Rivers Coffee for coordinating this event…and to all those who helped.
Riggins Assembly of God Church will present its annual children and teen Christmas program this Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m., with C.A.K.E…or Christmas Acts of Kindness Experiment. Everyone is invited to attend.
Riggins Elementary School’s annual Christmas program is Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., in the SRHS Multi-purpose room followed by ASK’s winter musical recital. The elementary students and teachers will be Christmas caroling through town Monday, Dec. 16, from 2-3:30 p.m. Thanks!
Christmas vacation begins Thursday, Dec. 19, with early release at 12:45 p.m., for Riggins Elementary; Salmon River High School will have early release at 1 p.m. School resumes Monday, Jan. 6.
Riggins Assembly of God Church will host the annual candlelight service at 6 p.m., with Pastor Jim Dunn and Salmon River Community Church Pastor Mike Chapman coordinating the service. Everyone is invited to attend the one-hour service.
The Salmon River Public Library is proud to announce the World War I: Lessons and Legacies Exhibition currently on display at the Riggins City Hall. This exhibition explores the history of the War and its lasting impact on American life. Sparked by the assassination of one man, the war eventually included the forces of the world’s major industrial powers (over 19 countries) and ended with millions dead. World War I gave rise to significant and enduring changes in America. Wartime technologies and medical advances resulted in new industries and novel ways to both fight disease and treat disability. The critical roles women and minorities played in the war led to the right to vote for women and raised consciousness of civil rights issues throughout society. From the Great Migration to the 1918 flu pandemic, and from the unionization movement to women’s suffrage, World War I led to pivotal changes in America’s culture, technology, economy, and role in the world. It redefined how we were ourselves as Americans…its legacy continues today. World War I: Lessons and Legacies is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and the National Museum of American History, with the funding from the United States World War I Centennial Commission and the Smithsonian Women’s Committee. Plan to make a visit to the Riggins City Library to see this grand exhibition.
Congratulations to Brady Clay and Bill Sampson as the two new Riggins city councilmen. They will attend the Association of Idaho Cities Regional Academy in Lewiston which will provide training on their official roles and responsibilities. Thank you for serving our city.
Salmon River Lady Savages will play tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 12, at home with Prairie at 6 p.m.
Salmon River boys will play tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 12, Prairie at home 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., jr varsity and varsity.
2020 Census Takers are needed. Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs. $13-$16 per hour plus .58 per mile, flexible hours, paid training, and weekly pay.
Jed Fitch was honored for his service as president of the Board of Montana County Attorneys Association 2017-2019 with a beautiful belt buckle at the annual Montana Attorneys Association meeting Dec. 4-6. Congratulations, Jed.
Leighton Vander Esch news: Leighton is in at least two great Kendall commercials with Kellon Moore; they appear on Boise TV station Channel 6 & 7 playing themselves; Leighton is just Leighton…smiling and excited and humble. Heavy on Cowboys Facebook Page reports “Leighton is just playing it safe with the hope he’s not sorry later. The Dallas Cowboys’ stud linebacker announced on his weekly radio show that he had been ruled out for the team’s road game at Chicago. Vander Esch will miss his third consecutive contest nursing a worrisome neck stinger originally sustained in the Dallas’ week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. “I want to be able to play for 10 to 12 years, not four,” he said Tuesday the 3rd on the 1310 The Ticket, via Dallas Morning News. …Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t provided much on Leighton; Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was a little more forthcoming telling reporters that although there are no major developments to share, the club is confident that Vander Esch, having avoided surgery, will return after some R&R…rest and rehab.” So, we will just have to wait and see if he is ready Sunday the 15th or if he will have more R&R. He has been with the team on the sidelines encouraging his teammates on these missed games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.