Celebrate Idaho Wine Month at the Idaho Banana Co. this Saturday, June 15, 6-8 p.m., for their Annual Idaho Wine Tasting Time. Alice DiMicele will entertain with music; Clearwater Canyon Cellers & Colter’s Creek Winery will be the featured wines. Sounds like another great time.
There is an ongoing “Jump in for Jacki” challenge going on now to help with expenses as Jacki (Hardy) Campbell goes through chemo and radiation treatments. It is $5 to jump in cold water and call out three friends to do the same…or give $20 and you do not have to jump in the water…I noticed some of the videos substituted hot tubs as well as children’s pools, and even our shallow but cold City Ditch. Contact Tracey at Main Street Hair, Michelle at Riggins Tourist Trap Consignment and Gift Shop, or Mariah at Crump’s Chevron. Thanks for all of you have already “jumped in” with both the fun and funds of this challenge...and to those who are going to jump.
WHITE BIRD – What started 30 years ago has come full circle for Mike and Marlene Heath.
White Bird Days & Rodeo is this Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15, honoring Mike and Marlene Heath as grand marshals. Congrats! New this year is a car show, Old-Time Fiddlers, and pony rides in downtown White Bird. “Our Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys” is the 2019 theme of the White Bird Rodeo. Friday night kicks off the celebration with the Rodeo at the White Bird Rodeo Grounds three miles south of town, then back to town for live music by The Bed Spins Group, for a street dance. Saturday begins with Cowboy Breakfast at 7 a.m., festivities about 9 a.m., followed by the Parade at 11 a.m. The Rodeo begins at 4 p.m., followed by more street dancing in White Bird.
Salmon River Art Guild’s Art Show and Sale is this Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in White Bird at the White Bird IOOF Hall. Stop by to enjoy the talent of our local artists. Admission is free. There will be live Round Robin Painting, silent auction, arts and crafts table, and People’s Choice Award. SRAG is celebrating its 55 years of art along the Salmon River…1964-2019.
The Memorial Service for Dale Rainwater will be this Saturday, June 15, at the Riggins Assembly of God Church at 1 p.m., followed by a time of visiting and storytelling about Dale. Bring your favorite finger foods.
Yea! Bright orange crosswalk flags have been installed at the two crosswalks in Riggins; one set is at the Riggins Post Office with its companions across the street at the Irwin Center…the other set is at the Riggins City Hall with its companions across the street at the Riggins Elementary School. What a great addition for our many pedestrians. Kudos to the Riggins City Council and its efforts to keep residents and visitors safe.
The Kiddos Reading Program at the Salmon River Public Library, “A Universe of Stories,” will begin Wednesday, June 26, at 1 p.m. Stop by the Library for free children’s books ongoing now.
Salmon River Joint School District No. 243 is looking for a photographer to take pictures at school extracurricular events and other activities. If you are a photographer and interested or know of someone who might be, email Superintendent Jim Doramus doramusij@jsd243.org
The Idaho Division of Veterans Services will have a Veterans Advocate at the Riggins City Hall Wednesday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the purpose of answering questions about Veteran benefits, assist with ongoing claims, and take new claims for filing with the VA. Veterans in need of these services should schedule an appointment by calling Idaho Division of Veteran Services (Lewiston Regions), 208-750-3690. Walk-ins will be seen as time allows.
Leighton Vander Esch Football Camp will be held June 22, in Boise. Come train with Leighton. There are 250 spots for all positions for ages 6-16. Register at EVERTTSM.COM. Camp is for ages 6-16 with fee of $65-$110. Scholarships for underprivileged players provided by Kendall Auto Group, and R and B. Register at everettsm.com/camp/leightonvander esch.
The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young ladies ages 14-18 interested in participating in the 2019 Royalty program. Scholarships awarded for Queen-$450, and Princess-$350each. Application deadline is July 2th. Please contact Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, Royalty advisor at 208-962-5850 for details.
Vacation Bible school led by the Texas Team at the Salmon River Community Church will be held Monday -Friday July 1-5 from 9 a.m. to noon, for kids 4 -11 years old…with evening Teen Time for ages 12 and up at the Riggins Elementary playground from 6-8:30 p.m.
Hot Summer Nights 2019, “Hot Summer Nights…Blame it all on Our Roots!” is this year’s theme with Tracie Bird at the helm. Hot Summer nights will be a western themed event. Mark your calendars now to attend July 26 and 27 in our Riggins City Park with our newly dedicated stage featuring the annual Talent Show and Bands to dance and listen to…and the Car Show and other activities will be held opposite end of the stage area.
Gradient Shift Graphics has moved from Riggins to New Meadows at 221 Katherine Street with telephone 208-559-7553 and e-mail gradientshiftgraphics@gmail.com. Stop by or call or e-mail for quotes on T-shirts, caps, and more for screen printing, graphic design, and embroidery needs.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton has been to Texas for practice and back to Idaho for family…and this month for the Leighton Vander Esch Football Camp, June 22, in Boise. He is very excited to hold football camp in his old home state of Idaho and knows some of his Riggins friends’ kiddos will be attending camp. He said working with and helping kids is one of the things he likes to do most. What a wonderful way to give back to his hometown of Riggins and to his college town of Boise for giving him the opportunity to play football himself for both places.
