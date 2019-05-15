RIGGINS -- School levy and Syringa Hospital Board elections will be held Tuesday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Salmon River Heritage Center and at the Canyon Pines RV Park. Salmon River School District 243 levy is again requesting $525,000 as in the past several years. Get out and vote…be sure to take your ID with you.
My quote of the week: “Children fall in love with books because of the memories created when they snuggle up and read with someone they love.” by Raising Readers
Teacher Appreciation Week is this week, May 6-10, 2019. Kudos to our Salmon River teachers and staff for all you do for our Salmon River kiddos and our community. I so appreciate your dedication, compassion, love, and service to your students and their parents. No one spends more time with your children and/or teens than teachers. Take some time to thank your child’s/children’s teachers this week...and every week.
Savage Pride Day is tomorrow, Thursday, May 16; decorate your homes or business in Salmon River blue and gold. Let’s show our Savages how we love them.
Salmon River Junior High will present a play in the SRHS multi-purpose room called “Big Bad” with the entire audience summoned to appear for jury duty at the trial of the century at 7 p.m., this Friday, May 17. Free to all; concessions will be available for a small fee which goes towards the students’ Eastern Seaboard trip in June.
Lorene Lees will be honored at an 80th birthday party open house this Saturday, May 18, from 1-4 p.m., MST hosted by her family at the Riggins Community Center. The family invites you all to help celebrate this momentous occasion.
Hiking for Healthy Hooters 21st annual Pollock cancer walk and barbecue is this Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m., beginning at the Miner’s Supply building, 35 Old Pollock Road. Pinehurst Quilters will have a drawing for another beautiful quilt.
Shilioh Bible Camp in Donnelly, Idaho is having a workday Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., followed by a free dinner and ending with a pie auction…Buck Fitch will be the auctioneer. Contact Buck or Jeannie Fitch for details and if you would like to volunteer…they will be going and have room in their car for more helpers.
SRHS baccalaureate will be held at the Riggins Assembly of God Church at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jim Dunn and Pastor Mike Chapman speaking. Parents, friends, patrons are invited to help honor our 2019 SRHS graduates. Salmon River High School seniors last day is Tuesday, May 21, with graduation Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m., in the SRHS gymnasium. Nine seniors, AJ Dischinger, James Gregory, Canyon Harper, Reece Jones, Randy McClure, Kate Joyce, Abby Folwell, Miranda Koler, and Chevelle Shepherd will walk across the stage, receive their diploma, and step out into life beyond high school. Congratulations to each of you. Awards night will be held at the SRHS multi-purpose room Thursday, May 24, with a dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 7 p.m., for elementary, junior high, and senior high students as well as honoring the Class of 2019. Patrons are invited...bring a covered dish.
Bingo will be held next Wednesday, May 22, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m., for all those 18 and older…there is also a Queen of Hearts game that opens at 6 p.m. Money raised will help fund the Senior Citizen Transit Bus. Come on out for the fun of it.
Megan Long, daughter of Susan Hollenbeak and grandaughter of Ray and Kitty Hollenbeak, was named to the Eastern Oregon University dean’s list for the winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4. scale. Congratulations, Megan!
Our dear friend and neighbor, Dale Rainwater, 92, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Dale and Alberta have lived in Riggins for nearly 50 years. Dale was our Riggins barber for nearly 50 years and was cutting hair up until the day he died. He loved people and was a friend to many. A family graveside service was Monday, May 13, 2019, in Payette, Idaho. The Salmon River American Legion will have a ceremony for Dale June 15…details to follow next week.
Donald Taylor Law Jr., 74, died April 30, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife Christine and family members at his side. Don moved to Riggins in 2006 to be closer to his siblings, including Gary Hegvet of Lucile, and enjoy the peacefulness of the Salmon River Canyon. A celebration of life will be held at the Law residence located at 520 S. Main St. in Riggins, on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. MST. Friends and family are invited. Bring a potluck dish and a story to share. The family wishes to thank everyone in our community who has helped with dinners, sent cards and flowers, and other condolences.
Rattle the Canyon and dedication of the new City Park Stage in the Riggins City is next Saturday, May 25, sponsored by the City Of Riggins. Park opens at 2 p.m., tickets are $20 per adults; kids 12 and younger are free. American Bonfire will perform from 3-5 p.m., Muzzie Braun from 5-7 p.m., and JR & the Stingrays from 7-10 p.m. There will be beer, wine, and burgers. No coolers; no dogs. While most of the money raised will help to finish the stage, a portion of the proceeds will be to benefit the Salmon River Jet Boat Races.
Salmon River Community Church will hold its annual Memorial Day yard sale next Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25. If you have items you would like to donate, call 208-628-3844 or drop items off on the ramp in the back of the church.
Memorial Day is Monday, May 27. There will be a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Riggins Cemetery with the Salmon River American Legion in charge. Time will be forthcoming.
Riggins Rodeo Parade winners: “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys” was the theme with The Hired Help winning first place and Seven Devils Steakhouse taking second. Royalty winners: first went to Lewiston Round-Up with second place going to Grangeville Border Days. Novelty: 1st place went to Idaho County Fair with the Shriners in 2nd place. Auto went to Candace at Riggins Motel. Judges choice awards went to Dean Roakey for cowboy older than 18, Jessie Rupp, cowgirl older than 18, youngest cowboy was Jessie Walker, youngest cowgirl was Chalis Bicandi, Royalty Gold Ribbon went to Samantha Eben of Asotin County Rodeo, and best themes float went to The Hired Help.
The famous Riggins Rodeo Stickhorse Contest, sponsored by Main Street Hair Co. and the Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop for the past five years, had 42 contestants with six winners receiving handmade horseshoe trophies by Main Street Hair Co. Each contestant received a bag of awesomeness from the Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop. Congrats to each of you; Kudos to the sponsors.
Vacation Bible School, led by the Texas Team at the Salmon River Community Church, will be held Monday -Friday, July 1-5 from 9 a.m. to noon, for kids 4-11 years old…with evening Teen Time for ages 12 and older, at the Riggins Elementary playground from 6-8:30 p.m. More details later.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton Vander Esch Football Camp presented by Dave & Buster’s was held last Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Frisco, Texas with 250 spots for all positions for ages 6-16. The camp focused on football as well as modeling and leadership with each player receiving individual instruction from Leighton and the opportunity to have a picture with Leighton. Way to go, Leighton.
