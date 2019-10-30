RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Memories remind us that nothing lasts forever. You can be happy today and sad tomorrow. Time is precious and should not be wasted. Enjoy life and remember…don’t count your days…make your days count. “
NEW MEADOWS – The Salmon River volleyball girls beat Tri-Valley 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25…
Congratulations to our Salmon River Lady Savages as the 2019 District Volleyball Champions! These ladies won three out of four games last Tuesday and are now on their way to state tourney to play Castleford in their first game this Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. PST at Lewiston High School. The winner will play at 4 p.m.; loser will play at 2 p.m. Final games will be played Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at 9 a.m., with the championship game starting at 4 p.m., and 2nd place at 6 p.m. Go Lady Savages.
Salmon River football boys will play a state football playoff game Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m., PST, at Lewiston High School. Go Savages.
Salmon River Booster Club is sponsoring a fund-raiser dinner for both the SRHS volleyball and football teams tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m., in the SRHS Multipurpose Room. Come on out and encourage our teams and help with expenses for state tournaments.
Idaho Power Company have a planned power outage in the Riggins/Pollock area tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 11 p.m.-2 a.m.
Time to Fall back an hour on your clock Saturday night, Nov. 2, before you go to bed or you’ll be early to church and/or your Sunday activities. Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday, Nov. 3, and runs to Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Red Ribbon Week is this week, Oct. 28-31. Riggins Elementary Students will be learning about drug awareness while having fun, too. Students get to bring their teddy bear to school Monday declaring that “Drugs are Unbearable,” Tuesday is western day…“Give Drugs a Boot,” Wednesday is Savage Pride day so students will dress in blue and gold stating “Our School is Drug Free,” and Thursday is “Boo to Drugs” while wearing their Halloween costumes for their parties only.
Halloween is tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 31. Those going out trick-or-treating, stay with an adult and wear a lighted costume or carry a light of some kind. Have a light on for our little trick-or-treaters. Most of all...have a fun evening.
Riggins local Tammy Flechsing, daughter of longtime bank employee, Cleo Travis, needs our help. Tammy suffered a major heart attack in late July and has had complications healing due to her diabetes. If you’d like to read more about Tammy’s journey or donate, go to https://gofundme.com/tammyflechsing.
Riggins Secret Santa Project is gearing up for 2019 Christmas…applications are available at the Riggins City Hall and must be returned by tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 31. If you know of some kiddos who could benefit from this program, call Riggins City Hall. More information will be forthcoming.
Riggins Assembly of God Church has begun its practice Wednesdays 7-8:30 p.m., for the annual Christmas Program to be held December 15th. C.A.K.E., Christmas Acts Of Kindness Experiment, is the name of this year’s program. All kids in the community are invited to take part in the Christmas program.
Riggins PTO with Project Managers Laina Walkington and Mariah Crump is sponsoring “Riggins Downtown Court Project Rejuvenate the Courts.” The group needs volunteers to help create, build, and finish. Donations are needed…mail your checks to Salmon River PTO, PO Box 1254, Riggins, ID 83549. Contact Laina or Mariah at 208-596-8262. Follow this project on Facebook at RigginsDowntownCourtProject. Last Saturday a big group cleaned weeds, took out bushes, swept up the courts, and got a Porta-Potty added to the Court area. Jump on board this project and help make our Court a pleasing public space to gather together.
Riggins PTO Fall Carnival was a huge success with lots of happy kiddos from one to ninety playing lots of games, cake walking, fishing, walking the maze in the “Glow Room,” and more. Kudos to the ladies and gents who put this together and cleaned up following, as well as helping throughout the night.
Donald W. Norris, 95, of Riggins, Idaho, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his home. Don was born April 3, 1924, in Pleasant Dale, Neb. to Ann…
Memorial celebration for our dear friend, Don Norris, was held at the Salmon River Community Church Sunday, Oct. 27, with Pastor Jim Thibodeaux officiating and nearly 100 friends attending. His granddaughter, Angel, wants to thank all his friends in the Riggins area for loving and caring for her grandfather all these years. He loved Riggins and all his friends here. Don’s complete obituary was in Oct 16 edition of Free Press.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Everyone 18 and older is invited to join in on the fun. We have a grand time as we raise funds for our senior transit as well.
RIGGINS -- Candidates are looking to make a difference and to foster conditions to improve economic development in their platforms as candidat…
City Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Salmon River Heritage Center from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Two city council seats are to be filled with three candidates running: Kerry Brennan, Brady J. Clay, and Bill Sampson. Get out and vote.
Plan to spend a few minutes checking out display cases at the Riggins Heritage Center when you vote. The Tumelson and Hollenbeck families have a great outdoor display complete with tanned bear and cougar hides as well as other hunting and fishing gear. The Fitches have a display window featuring uniforms of Buck’s great grandfather from the Spanish American War and World War I and of his father from World War II. There is also an Idaho display featuring Idaho and Riggins items. The last display is of Buck’s water globes as well as treasures belonging to the late Pasty Murphy. If you would like to display your family heritage, contact Heritage curator, Jeannie Fitch.
Fall Red Cross Blood Drive is Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Call Kris 208-830-3946 to make your appointment today. Be a hero, give blood to help those in need of their life.
Note time change for the Salmon River High School's Annual Veterans Day program Monday, Nov. 11, will now begin at 10:15 a.m. with a reception for all area veterans at 9:30 a.m.. Quilts of Valor will be given to veterans on this day. The community is invited to attend.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton and Maddy spent last weekend in the Riggins area during his bye weekend. Leighton is going to be featured in another commercial filmed in Riggins this past weekend. More, info on this soon. Leighton and Dallas Cowboys’ Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore both former BSU football players, are currently appearing in a TV commercial for Kendall Ford in Boise. It is quite funny as well as great to see our Idaho boys promoting Idaho products. Though Leighton enjoyed his weekend at home, he is ready to get back to football; he will play Monday, Nov. 4, at 7:14 p.m., in New York with the New York Giants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.