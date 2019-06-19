RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “When it’s hot, it’s hot…when it’s not it’s not!” Riggins will be sizzling in July with its annual Hot Summer Nights featuring a Country theme this year, so get your cowboy hats and boots and be ready for some hometown fun.
“Hot Summer Nights…Blame it all on Our Roots!” is this year’s theme for Riggins Hot Summer Nights with Tracey Bird at the helm. Hot Summer Nights 2019, sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce, is set for Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27, in the Riggins City Park. Our newly dedicated stage will feature the annual talent show Friday night with $1,500 in cash prizes…contact Logan or Laurie Colvin to sign up or sign up online at rigginsidaho.com…sign-up closes Sunday, July 21. The car show Saturday with registration beginning at 9 a.m., is being driven by Bill and Phyllis Sampson; they are ready to receive entrants now. There will be three western style bands: Joaquin, Verna, and Dave Band, Marlon James Band, and Grant Webb Band. There will be kids’ games, food booth, beer garden, and other great activities ongoing both days. Watch for more details here each week.
A new Hot Summer Nights sponsorship feature is the VIP $1,000 business donations of which one will be highlighted each week. First VIP highlight is Homer Brown of Hammer Down River Excursions in White Bird. He is ready to take you on a great river trip on the Salmon River or into Hells Canyon on the Snake River…contact him at hdriverexcursions.com or call 833-839-9993. There are more Hot Summer Nights sponsorship opportunities from $100-$1000. Contact Michelle Simpson at Rigginstouristtrap@gmail.com or call 208-628-4020. Stay tuned here for more info and meet another VIP sponsor each week
Lieutenant Colonel Ryan L. Shaw United States Army, son of LeRoy and Debbie Shaw, was honored May 31, 2019, at his official military retirement ceremony. Ryan graduated from SRHS in 1995, then from West Point in 1999, with a degree in politics. He fulfilled several military assignments before becoming the special assistant/speechwriter to General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in 2017. LeRoy and Debbie flew to Washington, D.C., to be with Ryan at his retirement ceremony. Congratulations to Ryan, his parents, and his family.
Leighton Vander Esch Football Camp will be held this Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Boise, for ages 6-16. Register at everettsm.com/camp/leightonvander esch.
The reading program at the Salmon River Public Library, “A Universe of Stories,” will begin Wednesday, June 26, at 1 p.m. Miss Susan will read stories, have crafts, and serve treats. Stop by the library for free children’s books ongoing now.
There is an ongoing “Jump in for Jacki” challenge going on now to help with expenses as Jacki (Hardy) Campbell goes through chemo and radiation treatments. It is $5 to jump in cold water and call out three friends to do the same…or give $20 and you do not have to jump in the water…I noticed some of the videos substituted hot tubs as well as children’s pools, and even our shallow but cold City Ditch. Contact Tracey at Main Street Hair, Michelle at Riggins Tourist Trap Consignment and Gift Shop, or Mariah at Crump’s Chevron. Thanks for all of you who have already “jumped in” with both the fun and funds of this challenge…and to those who are going to jump.
The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young ladies ages 14-18 interested in participating in the 2019 Royalty program. Scholarships awarded for Queen-$450, and Princes-$350each. Application deadline is July 2. Contact Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, Royalty advisor at 208-962-5850 for more details.
Vacation Bible School led by the Texas Team at the Salmon River Community Church will be held Monday-Friday, July 1-5, from 9 a.m. to noon for kids 4 years old -11 years old, with evening teen time for ages 12 and up at the Riggins Elementary playground from 6-8:30 p.m. The Texas Team will arrive in time for the church annual picnic Sunday, June 30, about 12:30 p.m., in the Riggins City Park. Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring a potluck dish to go with burgers and hot dogs and bring your own chair. This is a great time to meet the VBS Team and get ready for a great week.
The Salmon River Community Church Youth Group is in Caldwell this week leading VBS for kiddos there. This is a service they have done for the past few years; they all report what a great time it is to help others learn.
The Riggins students and adults from the Seaport Historical Educational Tour reported an excellent trip filled with lots of information and great memories of all the wonderful historical places they visited….and they sure did fill each day to be able to see and learn as much as they could in their week there.
The Salmon River Community Church is making some changes on their property adjacent to the church. They have had their rental house and log building torn down to make room for future expansion as well as keeping the grass and trees for a play area. The materials from the two buildings are being re-purposed by the parties removing them.
The family of Lavon Travis wishes to thank everyone for being part of her celebration of life. Family and friends had a wonderful picnic honoring Lavon last week.
The family of Dale Rainwater sends thanks to everyone for their honoring of Dale at his memorial service followed by a time of food and fellowship.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton’s mother was recently in Dallas and visited The Star Shop where they featured a larger than life image of Leighton. A friend commented, “Leighton is such an inspiration to so many.” Another family wrote to tell him that they are so inspired by Leighton that they named their new baby Leighton. For the 2019 season, The Dallas Cowboys have beefed up the line in front of Leighton along with the defensive line which will in turn keep Vander Esch clean to roam the field and make plays from sideline to sideline. This should make Leighton a more dominant force this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.