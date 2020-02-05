RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Every child is gifted…they just unwrap their packages at different times.”
Food for thought: “Don’t be too quick to judge others, especially if your perspective of life is clouded by anger, jealously, negativity, or unfulfilled desires. Judging a person does not define who they are. It defines who you are.”
Interesting Factoid: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, was a rare Palindrome Date. It is written the same way frontwards and backwards. 02/02/2020. This hasn’t happened for 900 years. The Salmon River Community Church took advantage of this date and had an 02 02 2020 Potluck Dinner Sunday to celebrate the rare Palindrome and spent time with friends.
Jim and Teresa Meade will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary tomorrow, Feb. 6, at the Salmon River Community Church Fit and Fall Proof Class, then to lunch at Kate’s who is making a special cake for them. Jim invites the whole Fit and Fall Proof gang to go with them. Jim and Teresa have seven children, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren and are enjoying their retirement in Riggins. Jim told me that on their first date Teresa said she wanted six children…they had seven. He also shared that he had saved money to take Teresa to the Honeymoon Suite in Las Vegas for their 60th as they had spent their honeymoon at the Las Vegas Riveria in 1960, but Teresa wanted something simple…and in Riggins. Teresa also celebrates her 76th birthday Thursday, Feb. 6. Happy birthday, Teresa.
Emily Diaz, senior daughter of Javiar and Rachel Diaz and granddaughter of Gary and Carolyn Hegvet, was honored as the only senior girl basketball player on Senior Night at Salmon River High School Saturday, Feb. 1. Congratulations, Emily…you have served your team, school and community well…Best wishes to you!
Amelia Chapman, senior daughter of Pastor Mike and Becky Chapman, was honored on senior night at Salmon River High School Saturday, Feb. 1, as the National Anthem gal, playing the Star Spangled Banner on her violin for every home football, volleyball, and basketball game. Thank you, Amelia…you are an amazing musician who made your community and school proud. Best wishes to you!
Danny Cummins, son of Charlene Hinkley, grandson of Ward and Betty Hall, and a graduate of SRHS, got quite a surprise when he walked out onto the stage in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 31, at his comedy show and saw seven of his SRHS buddies sitting in the second row! They all got together with him following the show.
Take a drive through Riggins’ Main Street and check out the new reader board located at Riggins City Hall and Library featuring Riggins as the Whitewater Capital sponsored by the City of Riggins. The board will have announcements of events and other things…check with city hall for further info.
February 2020 Bingo nights will be tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 5, and again the 19th, at 6:30 p.m., at Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older with funds raised going to the senior transit.
Valentines Day is just nine days away…remember your loved ones with cards, candy, flowers, dinner out, friends over, or just time together. It all says, “I Love You.”
And speaking of Valentines Day, Idaho Banana Co. has Valentine cards, flowers, plants, candy, and gift items. While you are there, you need to check out the gigantic beautiful glass door on the Antique Shop adjacent to the Banana Co…it is amazingly classy!
Next Salmon River PTO meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Elementary lunchroom. All parents and patrons are invited to attend.
February is WWB, Women With Bait, month…many ladies are fishing for wonderful prizes to be awarded at the end of the month. The river is filled with ladies in boats fishing for the best fish in different categories. I’ve seen some of your prizes…they are wonderfully fishy. Go get ‘em, ladies. And, The Creamery is excited for your Tournament…and will be open Friday-Sunday from 7-11 a.m. Stop by to enjoy a delicious morning coffee.
Slate Creek Kennels with owner Sue Dewey, located at 568 Slate Creek Road, will have six indoor spacious kennels, each with its own access to an outdoor run. The building will be heated and cooled. There will also be a fenced play area once construction is completed. Sue will walk the dogs 2-3 times daily in addition to their play time. Hours will be 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Stay tuned here for information.
Salmon River “Guide Together Give Back 2020” will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, with downriver rafting to start at Shorts Bar at 11 a.m., to Lightning Creek as a fun float. That evening there will be a potluck dinner at the Riggins Community Center free and open to everyone with music and visiting…bring your own beverage. Setup for dinner will be 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6ish and music 7-10:30 p.m. Clean-up will be Sunday morning before church. Let’s show some Canyon-wide love and have a lot of fun. Contact Mark Christensen at SRE.
The 2020 Salmon River Jet Boat Race will take place here in Riggins in April. The Pinehurst Quilters have made a very unique quilt fashioned from jetboat T-shirts from the first race up to the 2020 shirt which is on display at Pine Tree Community Credit Union; tickets are available at Pine Tree, Idaho Banana Co, and Idaho Realty.
Looking ahead: The Nez Perce will hold their Pow Wow and Celebration Tour Saturday, May 16, at 4 p.m.
The 2020 Riggins Salmon Run will be held Sept. 12, running along the Salmon River. Plan now to register online and join the fun of the beauty of the course and the fun of the run.
Leighton Vander Esch: No new news this week; I rely on Cowboyswire for Leighton’s updates and they posted none this week. Just get your child signed up for Leighton’s second Idaho Football Camp June 20. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Specific hosting venues will be announced later. Sign-up options available including a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Leighton will be at Camp to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area.
