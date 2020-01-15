RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “The most beautiful things in life cannot be seen nor heard, but are felt with the heart,” Anonymous.
Food for thought: “As the world fights to figure everything out, I’ll be holding doors for strangers, letting people cut in front of me in traffic, saying good morning, keeping babies entertained in grocery lines, stopping to talk to someone who is lonely. Join me in showing kindness, understanding, and judging less. Be kind to a stranger, give grace to friends who are having a bad day, be forgiving of yourself…today and every day. Be the change, be the light, start today and never stop.” AudreyLovesPary.
The City of Riggins grant application through the Idaho Parks and Recreation Waterways Improvement Fund will renovate the city boat ramp and access road. Letters of support are needed from those who have used the boat ramp and have witnessed the need for this renovation project. Written comments are needed at the Riggins City Hall by Friday, Jan. 24. Get those letters in to the City Hall today.
Salmon River football and volleyball awards night will be held at the Riggins Assembly of God Church fellowship room Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Contact coach/AD Paula Tucker for information.
Check with the Salmon River High School office for basketball schedule changes due to weather and postponed games.
Adelyn Morgan was first-place winner for the 2019 USFS Fire Prevention Billboard Contest for the Salmon River and New Meadows ranger districts. Smokey Bear himself delivered and presented Adelyn’s plaque to her at the Riggins Elementary School’s assembly. Her poster will be featured on the billboard in New Meadows summer of 2020. Congratulations, Adelyn.
Salmon River “Guide Together Give Back 2020,” will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, with downriver rafting to start at Shorts Bar at 11 a.m., and going down to Lightning Creek as a fun float. There may be a paddle raft race as well. That evening there will be a potluck dinner at the Riggins Community Center free and open to everyone with music and visiting…bring your own beverage. Setup for dinner will be 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6ish and music 7-10:30 p.m. Cleanup will be Sunday morning before church. Let’s show some canyon-wide love and have a lot of fun. Contact Mark Christensen at SRE for information.
Fit and Fall Proof classes are held each Tuesday and Thursday at the Salmon River Community Church fellowship room from 10-11 a.m. Classes are free and concentrate on strengthening and balancing exercises from a chair or from standing. Classes are open to everyone.
Community lunch is held every Tuesday at noon at the Riggins Community Center for senior citizens and others who would like to have a great lunch with a nominal fee.
January 2020 Bingo night is next Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older with funds raised going to the senior transit. Two Bingo cards cost $5 which you use the entire evening; you can purchase additional ones if you want for 50 cents each. They also have a Queen of Hearts game and a Progressive Bingo game.
Our Salmon River School Future City students made up of 6th, 7th, and 8th graders, will go to Boise Jan. 24 and 25, to present their project about a way to make a Resilient Water System Saturday, the 25th, beginning at 8 a.m. Students will have the opportunity to tour the engineering department at Boise State University. The Idaho Stem Action Center will cover overnight stay. Mrs. Sarah Walters is their adviser with Bill Sampson as their mentor, helper, and friend.
Gouge Eye Leather Shay Folwell makes custom everything including tooled belts, personalized caps, purses, and more that are built to last a lifetime. Find him at Gouge Eye Leather on Facebook. His leather items are beautiful.
Leighton Vander Esch News: I have not received further news about Leighton. When I do, you will read it right here. Leighton will hold his 2nd football camp in Boise, Idaho, June 20. “ Sign-up options available that include a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Vander Esch will be in attendance to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Specific hosting venues will be announced later.” From KIVI Boise on Your Side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.