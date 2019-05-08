RIGGINS -- My quote of the week: “M is for the many things she gave me. O means only that she’s growing old. T is for the tears she shed to save me. H is for her heart of purest gold. E is for her eyes with love-light shining. R means right and right she’ll always be. Put them all together they spell “Mother,” a word that means the world to me.” lyrics by Howard Johnson; recorded by Eddy Arnold for one.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12. Be sure to treat your mom with your time, cards, hugs, dinner, and/or whatever she likes. Mothers are treasures and love to be loved.
Mother’s Day Tea will be held at the Salmon River Community Church Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. All ladies are invited to join us for the tea party which is a great time to put on your hat and gloves and join your friends…hats and gloves are optional…but friends will be there. There will be tea, cookies, singing, visiting, laughing, and enjoying life.
Bingo is tonight Wednesday, May 8, and again Wednesday, May 22, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m., for all those 18 and older…there is also a queen of hearts game which opens at 6 p.m. Money raised will help fund the Senior Citizen Transit Bus.
Spring Fling is Thursday, May 9, at SRHS multi-purpose room beginning with the book fair at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free dinner at 6 p.m., and entertainment by the Riggins Elementary students at 7 p.m. Student artwork will be on display. Everyone is invited.
Tyson Travis, son of Rick and Lona Travis, was awarded his Hunt of a Lifetime Bull Elk Tag last week. Congratulations and best wishes. Read the full article elsewhere in Idaho County Free Press.
Thanks to all the cowboys and cowgirls who participated in the rodeo action making it an exciting weekend for everyone. Winners of the “How About Them Cowboys” rodeo decoration were John and Diana Stewart…they won four tickets to the rodeo and two rodeo T-shirts. They wish to extend their thanks to the Salmon River Cowboys Association for holding the contest and selecting their western display. Winners of the parade will be announced next week.
There will be an 80th birthday party open house honoring Lorene Lees, Saturday, May 18, from 1-4 p.m., MST, hosted by her family at the Riggins Community Center. The family invites you all to help celebrate this momentous occasion.
Hiking for Healthy Hooters 21st annual Pollock Cancer Walk and BBQ is Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m., beginning at the Miner’s Supply building, 35 Old Pollock Road. Pinehurst Quilters will have a drawing for another beautiful quilt.
Salmon River Junior High will present a play in the SRHS multi-purpose room called “Big Bad” with the audience summoned to appear for jury duty at the trial of the century at 7 p.m., May 17. Free to all; concessions will be available.
Salmon River High School seniors last day is Tuesday, May 21, with graduation Friday, May 24, at the SRHS Gymnasium. Nine seniors, Chevelle Shepherd, Abby Folwell, Kate Joyce, Miranda Koler, Randy McCluere, Reece Jones, Canyon Harper, James Gregory, and AJ Dischinger will walk across the stage, receive their diploma, and step out into life beyond high school.
The Rattle the Canyon Music Festival, set for 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, will feature three bands:
Rattle the Canyon and dedication of the new City Park Stage in the Riggins City Park will be Saturday, May 25. Park opens at 2 p.m; tickets $20 per adults; free younger than 12. American Bonfire will perform 3-5 p.m., Muzzie Braun from 5-7 p.m., and JR & the Stingrays from 7-10 p.m. There will be beer, wine, and burgers. No coolers, no dogs.
Salmon River Community Church will hold its annual Memorial Day Yard Sale, Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25. If you have items you would like to donate, call 208-628-3844 or drop items off on the ramp in the back of the church.
Memorial Day is Monday, May 27. There will be a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Riggins Cemetery with the Salmon River American Legion in charge. Time will be forthcoming.
ASK Camp dates are: Volleyball-June 3-5, Basketball-June 10-13, outdoor school June 17-20, and Silverwood Theme Park Aug. 1 & 2. Kids who participate in the camps get free tickets; families get a super deal. It is a great family event before school starts in the fall.
Vacation Bible school at Salmon River Community Church led by the Texas Team will be held in the mornings the first week of July for kids four years old -5th grade ...Monday 1-Friday 5 with evening Teen Gatherings at SRHS football field. More details later.
Mr Ratcliff’s Interactive Media Graphics Class is working to attain industry level Adobe certification as part of the program, Create Idaho. They are taking on the SRHS athletic poster project which will incorporate all the skills they are currently learning. If you are interested in having your business ad on this poster for 2019-2020 or would like more information about this project, e-mail ratcliff@jsd243.org.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton spent Friday at the Riggins Rodeo, then headed back to Dallas for some more spring football training.
