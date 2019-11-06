RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “Hearts that beat to the tune of kindness can change the rhythm of the world.” C.J. Peterson
Congratulations to our Salmon River Lady Savages, 2019 District Volleyball Champions, who played their hearts out and placed runner-up in the 1AD2 State Volleyball Tournament. They played Watersprings their first game and lost, so had to play every game back to the championship game once again with Watersprings. They lost the match, but won the respect and praise of all who watched them play over the weekend and throughout this whole season. Way to play, Lady Savages…we are proud of you.
Salmon River Football boys played a State Football playoff game Friday night with nine football players for eight-man football. They lost the game itself, but played with toughness and grit even suffering injuries during the game...no one quit…they fought with their last ounce of energy until the last buzzer. They, too, won the respect of fans with their great attitude even through their loss. We are proud of you, Salmon River Savage Football boys.
Bingo will be held tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Everyone 18 and older is invited to join in on the fun. We have a grand time as we raise funds for our senior transit as well.
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when guns fell silent, we will remember.” …and that is now Veterans Day when we honor those who have fallen and those who are still serving our great country of America.
Salmon River High School will honor local veterans at the Annual Veterans Day program this coming Monday, Nov. 11, at 10:15 a.m. A reception for all area veterans will be held at 9:30 p.m., at SRHS. A Navy recruiter from Lewiston will give a short talk to the students, veterans, and community members, followed by the main speaker, our own Sgt. Dan Bogan USMC Korean War who is a Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient. Quilts of Valor made by the Pinehurst Quilters to honor our veterans will be given to a few more veterans on this day. The community is invited to attend.
Chili Cookoff and Dessert Auction will be held at the Salmon River Community Church Saturday, Nov. 9, sponsored by the youth group. Cooks are invited to enter the contest and be at the church by 5:30 p.m.; dinner will begin at 6 p.m. followed by announcement of the chili winners followed by the famous dessert auction. This annual event is always a lot of fun and helps fund materials, events, and activities for our Community Youth Group. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by the Riggins Assembly of God Church and the Salmon River Community Church will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m., at the SRHS mulitipurpose room. Ham and turkey, potatoes, gravy, dressing, rolls, and table service will be provided; bring a side dish of vegetables, salad, or dessert to complete the dinner.
The annual Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, in the Riggins Community Center. If you would like to rent a space to sell your wares, contact Joni Shepherd. You must provide your own table. Santa will visit during the afternoon; times to be determined soon.
The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Saturday, Dec. 7, at Two Rivers Coffee …and Santa will stop for a visit. Hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies will be served.
Winter Ball Fund-raiser for our annual Jetboat Race in the spring will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center with dinner and dancing and an auction sale. This amazing gala event is filled with fun, festivity, friends, and funds for the 2020 Jet Boat Race in April 2020. If you would like to attend, contact MaryLou at the Idaho Banana Company or Glenna McClure for tickets which must be purchased in advance with RSVP.
Riggins Assembly of God Church has practice every Wednesday 7-8:30 p.m., for the annual children and teen Christmas Program which will be Sunday, Dec.15. This year’s theme is C.A.K.E., Christmas Acts Of Kindness Experiment. All kids in the community are invited to take part in the Christmas program.
If you would like to display your family’s heritage in the Salmon River Heritage Center, contact Heritage Curator Jeannie Fitch. Our rich history is so interesting to others.
Keenan T. Wilson has been chosen to go to the NFL Hall of Fame Academy in Mexico City in December to play among the top 80 High School Athletes. Keenan is the son of Kyler Wilson SRHS graduate 1994 and grandson of Rocke Wilson, SRHS graduate 1965 and wife Claudia. He is the only Danish player invited. His football team, the Fredriksund Oaks, said, “Keenan is going to play among the elite, who have already signed to play in the US top Division 1 Universities in 2020.” We are all excited to follow Keenan on his exciting trip out in the great football world.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton was in Riggins and his beloved Salmon River Canyon over Cowboy bye week. His signed 55 Dallas Cowboys’ jersey he donated to the Riggins PTO Carnival Silent Auction brought in $450. Thanks, Leighton, for always supporting your high school alma mater. Leighton also shot a commercial this past weekend here in the Salmon River Canyon. More info is forthcoming. Cowboys will have played Monday, Nov. 4, in New York against the New York Giants at the time of this printing. “Officially, Vander Esch playing was questionable. He went through three limited practices during the week but did not take any team snaps.” according to Todd Archer. So, we should know at print time if he played or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.