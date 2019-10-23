RIGGINS -- Quote of the week is my quote specifically for my dear sweet husband Buck: “I always searched for someone who could make my dreams come true, but I finally stopped my searching on the day that I found you.” And we have had many dreams come true over our 50 years together.
The 50th Anniversary Celebration honoring Buck and Jeannie Fitch was so golden! We had a wonderful time with about 150 friends helping us…123 for dinner…others joined us for dancing. What a great way to celebrate the joy of being together 50 years and sharing it with so many family members and friends.
Pinehurst Quilters’ Annual Quilt Auction/Fair is this Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Riggins Community Center. Doors open at noon, auction begins at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to help raise funds for the quilters to continue making and donating quilts for fund-raisers for different groups here in the Salmon River Canyon. These items make great gifts for any occasion.
The School Fall Carnival presented by the Riggins PTO is this Saturday, Oct. 26, at the SRHS mulitpurpose room from 6-9 p.m. There will be games, food, face painting, and more. To volunteer or donate to the carnival, call Laina, 208-315-0459. Plan to attend…it’s going to be fun. Parents and teachers have worked hard to make this a successfully fun night for the whole family!
Riggins PTO, with project managers Laina Walkington and Mariah Crump, is sponsoring “Riggins Downtown Court Project Rejuvenate the Courts.” First stage to begin was a cleanup last Saturday, Oct. 19…the courts need some TLC for its new facelift. The group needs volunteers to help create, build, and finish. Donations are needed…mail your checks to Salmon River PTO, PO Box 1254, Riggins, ID 83549. Contact Laina or Mariah at 208-596-8262.
Riggins Secret Santa Project is gearing up for 2019 Christmas…applications are available at Riggins City Hall and must be returned by Thursday, Oct. 31. If you know of some kiddos who could benefit from this program, call Riggins City Hall. More information will be forthcoming.
Riggins Assembly of God Church has begun its practice Wednesdays 7-8:30 p.m., for the annual Christmas program to be held Dec. 15. CAKE which means Christmas Acts Of Kindness Experiment is the name of this year’s program. All kids in the community are invited to take part in the Christmas program.
In the Summer of 2021 SRHS students have the opportunity to tour Europe: Netherlands, Belgium, France, and England. You are invited to the informational meeting to discuss the day-to-day itinerary, travel logistics, affordable payment options, and how to earn academic credit. Meeting is Monday, Oct. 28, at 7-8 p.m., at SRHS in Ms. Mayes’ classroom. Contact Ashley Mayes mayesa@jsd243.org or Andrea Hale halea@jsd243.org or call 208-630-6025 ext. 5117.
Services for our dear friend, Don Norris, will be held at the Salmon River Community Church Sunday, Oct. 27, at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Jim Thibodeaux officiating. His granddaughter, Angel, wants to thank all his friends in the Riggins area for loving and caring for her grandfather all these years. He loved Riggins and all his friends here.
Our Bingo Queen of Hearts game had a new winner: Ester Matthews who won $150 this week, so we start all over again on Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Come join us for Bingo…we have a grand time and raise funds for our senior transit as well. Everyone 18 and over is invited to join in on the fun.
City Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Salmon River Heritage Center from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Two City Council seats are to be filled with three candidates running: Kerry Brennan, Brady J. Clay, and Bill Sampson. Get out and vote.
Plan to spend a few extra minutes touring the display cases at the Riggins Heritage Center when you vote. The Tumelson and Hollenbeck families have a great outdoor display complete with tanned bear and cougar hides as well as other hunting and fishing gear. The Fitches have a display window featuring uniforms of Buck’s great grandfather from the Spanish American War and World War I and of his father from World War II. There is also an Idaho display featuring Idaho and Riggins items. The last display is of Buck’s water globes as well as treasures belonging to the late Pasty Murphy.
The Fall Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Call Kris 208-830-3946 to make your appointment today. Be a hero, give blood to help those in need of their life.
Salmon River High School will present its annual Veterans Day program Monday, Nov. 11, at 10:15 a.m., with a reception for veterans at 9:30 a.m. Quilts of Valor will be given to veterans on this day. The community is invited to attend.
Save the Date for Jet Boater’s Winter Ball Fund-raiser Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., with dinner and dancing and an auction sale until 11:30 p.m. This is always an amazing gala event filled with fun, friends, and funds for the 2020 Jet Boat Race in April 2020.
We have a new business in our area. Green’s Auto Servicing says, “we’ll meet you where you are!” Call Cody Greene, owner, 208-315-2973 and he will come to your place to fix your vehicle.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Quoting his sweet wife Maddy, Sunday night, Oct. 20: “Leighton is okay. He had a stinger. The team pulled him for the rest of the game to take x-rays and do MRIs to be double safe. Everything came back healthy. He is more than fine. The team was very good at communicating and keeping me informed and calm. (I think I might need medical attention after watching that.) Emotional roller coaster to say the least, but so thankful he is home and healthy.” on another note…Leighton and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, both former BSU football players who are now Dallas Cowboys, are currently appearing in a TV commercial for a Kendall Ford in Boise. It is quite funny as well as fun to see our Idaho boys promoting Idaho products.
