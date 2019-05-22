RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “When you switch that graduation tassel from here to there, it means your days of high school are behind you and you are ready to step out into life and the world ahead of you.” Jeannie Fitch
It is senior week at SRHS…Baccalaureate was last night at the Riggins Assembly of God Church with both Pastor Jim Dunn and Pastor Mike Chapman speaking to the students, parents, friends, and patrons attending.
Awards night, sponsored by the Riggins PTO, is Thursday, May 23, at the SRHS multi-purpose room. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., followed by awards for elementary, junior high, and high school students as well as honoring our seniors beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend; bring a covered dish to share.
Salmon River High School graduation is this Friday, May 24, 7 p.m., in the SRHS gymnasium. Nine seniors, Kate Joyce, Abby Folwell, Miranda Koler, AJ Dischinger, James Gregory, Canyon Harper, Reece Jones, Randy McClure, and Chevelle Shepherd will walk across the stage, receive their diploma, and step out into life beyond high school. Congratulations to each of you.
The Rattle the Canyon Music Festival, set for 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, will feature three bands:
Rattle the Canyon and Dedication of the new City Park Stage in the Riggins City Park this Saturday, May 25, sponsored by the City Of Riggins. Park opens at 2 p.m.; tickets $20 per adults; kids younger than 12 are free. American Bonfire will perform 3-5 p.m., Muzzie Braun from 5-7 p.m., and JR & the Stingrays from 7-10 p.m. There will be beer, wine, and burgers. No coolers; no dogs. While most of the money raised will help to finish the stage, a portion of the proceeds will be to benefit the Salmon River Jet Boat Races.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, May 22, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 for all those 18 and older. There is also a Queen of Hearts game that opens at 6 p.m. Money raised will help fund the Senior Citizen Transit Bus.
Hurrah to our newly formed drama group and for their wonderful play, “Big Bad,” directed by Salmon River Junior High Teacher Miss Hale with her amazing cast: Amelie Chapman, Raney Walters, Charlee Hollon, Ziarra Dischinger, Theresa Ledgerwood, Madison Pottenger, Mortaki Klaudt, Nathaniel Peterson, Evan Olson, Jewells Spurgeon, Ashley Nelson, Hannah Hollon, Payette Walkington, and Tenesse Hollon with stage crew Mary Jentz and Mrs. Jeri Best and makeup and hair by Tracey Bird. This is the first of many more to follow.
Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Riggins Cemetery Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m., with the Salmon River American Legion in charge. Following that service, they will drive to John Day Cemetery for another ceremony. The White Bird American Legion will hold its Memorial Day ceremony at the White Bird Cemetery.
Our dear friend, LaVon J. Travis, 94, of Riggins, died Saturday, May 11, 2019. LaVon met the love of her life and married her beloved husband, Keith L. Travis, Dec. 24, 1941. The two lovebirds joined early in life and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage before he passed in 1995. Keith and Lavon moved to Riggins in 1964 and became very involved in our Riggins community. LaVon loved picnics, so please join her family in celebrating her life with family and friends for a picnic 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Rapid River Fish Hatchery. Please bring a a chair and a side dish to go with hamburgers and hot dogs that will be provided by her family.
There will be a memorial service for Dale Rainwater Saturday June 15, 2019, at the Riggins Assembly of God Church at 1:00 followed by a time of visiting and storytelling about Dale. Bring your favorite finger foods.
Big Water Blowout Festival is Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. - midnight. This is a family fun event with discounted raft trips from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You get to paddle with experienced guides and enjoy the scenery and wildlife. Head to Riggins City Park to enter your specialty in the Dutch Oven Cookoff Contest or get in line to taste the savory dishes, then listen and dance to live music.
Vacation Bible school, led by the Texas Team at the Salmon River Community Church, will be held Monday through Friday, July 1-5, from 9 a.m. to noon, for kids ages 4 through 11, with evening teen time for ages 12 and older, at the Riggins Elementary playground from 6-8:30 p.m. More details later.
Leighton Vander Esch Football Camp will be held June 22, in Boise. Come train with Leighton. There are 250 spots for all positions for ages 6-16. Register at EVERTTSM.COM. Scholarships for underprivileged players provided by Kendall Auto Group, and R and B.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton is once again featured in The Star player news written by John Williams, “It’s been quite a year for Dallas Cowboys and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. …Though he didn’t make an immediate impact, starting the season as a rotational player behind Sean Lee and Middle Linebacker Jaylon Smith, Vander Esch took NFL by storm when inserted into the lineup full time in the wake of Lee’s injury. After not playing more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps, the rookie first-round pick played more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in 11 of the next 13 games. …Pro Football Focus, who grades players based on film and statistical analysis, had Leighton at its highest graded rookie linebacker of 2018. According to Pro-Football Focus’ player grades, Vander Esch was fifth highest rookie grade at the position since they began grading in 2006. The sky’s the limit for Vander Esch heading in to his second season with the Cowboys.” Last week Leighton was named Pro Football Focus’ top 25 players under 25 for 2019 and was one of four linebackers who earned an 80-plus grade.
