RIGGINS -- Quote: “Today be thankful and think how rich you are. Your family is priceless, your time is gold, and your health is wealth.” Zig Ziglar
The fifth annual Riggins Salmon Run sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce is Saturday, Sept. 14. Go to https://www.raceentry.com/races/riggins-salmon-run/2019/register. You can sign up for a 5K, 10K or 1/2 marathon …kids 6 and under have their own kiddo race at the Park around noon. The 1/2 marathon will start at 9 a.m., 10K 9:30, and 5K 10:00…all Mountain Standard times. There will a shuttle from Riggins City Park to the race starts for each distance. This family fun race takes runners, walkers, strollers along the beautiful Salmon River, through town, and into the park for a Baked Potato Bar for participants and friends as well. There will be a fantastic mug for each participant as well as extra ones for sale during the morning. Kudos to Mariah Crump and all her volunteers who are helping make this event possible. See you there.
Riggins Assembly of God Church will begin its Royal Rangers & Girls Ministries tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 6-7:30 p.m., for kiddos preschool-seniors in high school. They provide dinner of soup and sandwiches. Kiddos are able to ride the After-School Club bus from ASK to the church.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center, for those 18 and older. The Queen of Hearts pot will be over $850 this week; the one Bingo progressive game pot is more than $200. Funds go to help fund the Senior Transit. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.
All juniors and seniors will be taking a field trip tomorrow, Sept. 5, to the Rapid River Fish Hatchery, leaving at 8 a.m. and returning at noon. School will be in session Friday, Sept. 6. Fall sports picture day is Thursday, Sept. 13. School pictures will be taken Sept. 17.
Salmon River High School volleyball and football season has begun with volleyball games home Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m., with Cascade; home Friday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m., with Castleford; and Salmon River Invitational Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 10 a.m.. Football game will be held in Kamiah at 6PST/7 p.m., MST Friday, Sept 6.
SRAG, Salmon River Art Guild extends an invitation to all regional artists 18 and older of fine arts media to enter the 2019 Regional Art Show, Oct. 5 and 6 at the Riggins Community Center, located behind the Chevron Station. For details go to www.salmonriverartguild.com or contact Sharon, 208-315-0534 or Joyce, 208-628-3765, or email SRAG.IDAHO@gmail.com.
The Little Salmon River Bible Church discovered a Time Capsule on July 22, 2019, dated Sept. 11, 1952, when reconstruction began on their church building that had been hit on the NW corner which was the cornerstone of the church. They held a special service on Aug. 11, during which longtime members Bear Loper and Carol Weber opened the time capsule and revealed the contents which included Pastor Walter M. Smith’s Bible, a church bulletin from the dedication service, a registry of people who attended the service, and an edition of the Idaho County Free Press from Sept. 11, 1952, as well as a short history how the church was started and an original copy of the article of Faith of the Little Salmon River Bible Church. Following the service, those attending placed a 2019 Time Capsule with those names as well as a card remembering Ivy Henderson who died Jan. 12, 2018, and actually uncovered the Time Capsule when her car crashed into the church; it was placed behind the cornerstone and remains there until the next time it is discovered.
Buck and I enjoyed a week in Dillon with our son, Jed, and our grandkiddos, Finn and Darby, at the Beaverhead County Fair and Rodeo. Darby was in the Mutton Bustin’ and did well; Finn was in the steer riding and took first place receiving a Montana Silver 2019 Buckle. Finn received a red ribbon for his market pig and a purple ribbon on his showmanship; Darby received a red ribbon on her open class pig. They received several blue, red, and Darby, a rainbow ribbon on the art and crafts and crocheting entries. All in all, a wonderful Fair week and great time had by all.
Leighton Vander Esch news: from Cowboyswire: “It certainly appears the Cowboys have the best collection of linebackers across the entire league heading into the 2019 season. 2016 second-round pick Jaylon Smith and 2018 Leighton Vander Esch first-round pick will be looking to lead Dallas’ defense to new heights this year after attaining some crazy goals last season.
Doug Farrar, lead analyst and NFL Wire is publishing a listing of the best 11 players at each position across the league. So impressive were the Cowboy duo, both legitimately considered to be playing their first season each at full strength, came in at numbers four and five respectively on his list for off-ball linebackers.
An atypical large linebacker for the era at 6’4” and 256 pounds Vander Esch still has the agility to turn his hips and run with slot receivers and tight ends up the seam. He reads quarterback intentions very well, which puts him where he needs to be to snuff out big plays, and he’s strong enough to stack and shed blockers to get to the ballcarrier with ease. Vander Esch should only get better as he continues to refine his game.
Vander Esch’s rookie season has caused this author to re-evaluate his thoughts on the linebacker position as a whole. The drop-off in the 2017 season when Sean Lee was out was more than noticeable and Vander Esch made that experience non-existent in 2018.
In 2019 when Vander Esch will look to fully realize his potential after being named to both the Pro Bowl and a second team All-Pro as a rookie. His ability to diagnose plays and put himself in position as well as power through and around blocks of offensive linemen is an incredible skill set. What he will learn in coverage rules that will match his athleticism is the most intriguing part of the package, as men his size aren’t supposed to be even adequate in coverage in today’s NFL, much less have it as a define attribute. For the Cowboys to employ two linebackers at the top of their craft, at such young ages is remarkable. It’s hard to argue they aren’t the game’s best duo, and in all likelihood, someone would be embarrassing themselves to make such an attempt.”
