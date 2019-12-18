RIGGINS -- Christmas is just one week away…Quote for the week: “Away in the manger no crib for a bed, the little Lord Jesus lay down his sweet head. The stars in the sky look down where He lay, the little Lord Jesus asleep in the hay…” While you are doing your last-minute Christmas shopping, cooking, wrapping, delivering, etc., take time to remember, “Jesus is the Reason for this Season.”
Riggins Elementary School’s annual Christmas Program is tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., in the SRHS multipurpose room followed by ASK’s Winter Musical Recital. Everyone is invited to attend and encourage our young students.
School Christmas vacation begins tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 19, with early release at 12:45 p.m., for Riggins Elementary; Salmon River High School will have early release at 1 p.m. School resumes Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Bingo is tonight Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Riggins Community Hall at 6:30 p.m., for those 18 and older. Funds help the Senior Citizen Transit. Tuesday’s lunch is held at the Riggins Community Center at noon with funds also going towards our senior citizens.
Riggins Assembly of God Church will host the annual candlelight service at 6 p.m., with Pastor Jim Dunn and Salmon River Community Church Pastor Mike Chapman coordinating the service. Everyone is invited to attend the one-hour service.
Salmon River Medical Clinic invites you to a Retirement Party honoring Mindy Murdock LPN. The open house celebration will be held at the Clinic Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 1-4 p.m. Refreshments will be served…Stop by and help honor our dear Mindy.
Poppy Harper, daughter of Shane Harper and Ashley Mayes, won first in her division while Rylee Walters, daughter of Brad and Sarah Walters, won first in her division in the local Elks Hoop Shoot in Grangeville. Both girls won the shoot off at the end of the day for the best out of five for their divisions. Congratulations, girls.
Eric Coates has been hired by the City of Riggins to the Public Works Department. He will be training and studying for his Water/Wastewater Treatment Department Licenses. Eric graduated from Salmon River High School in 2000. He has worked as a sawyer at Tamarack Mill and brings many years of construction experience in a variety of areas. Eric and his wife Sonia make their home in Riggins; he enjoys the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and woodworking. Welcome and Congratulations.
Darlene McCarley, 82, longtime Riggins resident, died Dec. 7, 2019, in McCall, Idaho. She was noted for her handiwork; family and friends now have those items to treasure. Services for Darlene were held at the Riggins Assembly of God Church Tuesday, Dec. 17, with burial and concluding services following immediately at Riggins Cemetery.
Jerry “Sug” Davis, 68, longtime Riggins resident, died Dec. 9, 2019, following an extended illness. He and his wife Joyce have lived in Riggins for many years as has his sister, Sue Barner. Services will be held in January 2020…more details will be available in January.
The 2019 Jet Boater’s Winter Ball was over-the-top wonderful with 85 friends old and new visiting with background music on violin and piano by Amelia Chapman, dining, and dancing to the music of Joaquin Verna, and Dave. Kudos to MaryLou Hirst of the Idaho Banana Co. and Bill and Phyliss Sampson for their creative minds and busy hands transforming the Riggins Community Center into the Streets of New Orleans complete with tables and umbrellas. Thanks to Glenna McClure of Salmon River Catering for her help with the decorating and for preparing the amazing dinner. Thanks to John Belton of the Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon for providing the beverages and crew to serve. Thanks to all the servers and to Sarah Walters and her 4-H girls, Raney, Raydin, Rylee, and Maddy, for helping serve as part of their 4-H Community Service project. Thanks to MaryLou Hirst, Frank Mignerey, Tiffany Embree, and Sug Davis for donating unique items for the auction as well as the beautiful floral arrangements and wreaths arranged and donated by Idaho Banana Co. Thanks to Auctioneer Buck Fitch for a great job and to Susan Hollenbeak, Cathy Tumelson, Jeannie Fitch, and Glenna McClure for their assistance. Thanks to everyone who helped make this a wonderful night…especially to all who attended.
Riggins Assembly of God Church Youth and Kids Ministries presented its amazing Christmas Program last Sunday. The program, “Cake: Christmas Acts of Kindness Experiment” with 24 kiddos participating was delightful and filled with the message for all of us to do kind acts for those not as fortunate. Merry Christmas to everyone.
The Salmon River Public Library is proud to announce the World War I: Lessons and Legacies Exhibition currently on display at the Riggins City Hall. This exhibition explores the history of the war and its lasting impact on American life. Plan to make a visit to the Riggins City Library to see this grand exhibition.
Just a reminder that Cody of Greene’s Auto Service will meet you where you are. Any Auto needs you might have as this cold weather comes up on us, call 208-315-2973 and he will be there as soon as he can.
Leighton Vander Esch news: Leighton did not play in the Sunday, Dec. 15 game. Head Coach Jason Garrett spoke with reporters after the Cowboys loss to the Chicago Bears and informed everybody that the team would not be rushing him back. “We are going to do right by Leighton. He’s not going to rush back…he is obviously chomping at the bit to play. He’s been an impactful player for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.