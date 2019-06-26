RIGGINS -- A new Hot Summer Nights sponsorship feature this year is the VIP $1,000 business donations of which one will be highlighted each week. VIP highlight this week is Salmon River Helicopters who features Helicopter tours across the Salmon River area as well as logging, power line construction, firefighting, ag service, remote non-schedule freight delivery, concrete transportation, and much more. Contact them for pricing, questions, and/or comments to info@srhelicopters.com or Website: www.srhelicopters.com or write to Salmon River Helicopters, P.O. Box 1293, 1497 Big Salmon Rd, Riggins, ID 83549 or call 208-628-3133 or fax 208-628-3038.
Hot Summer Nights 2019, “Hot Summer Nights…Blame it all on our Roots!” is this year’s theme with Tracie Bird at the helm. Hot Summer nights wi…
There are more Hot Summer Nights sponsorship opportunities from $100-$1,000. Contact Michelle Simpson at Rigginstouristtrap@gmail.com or call 208-628-4020. Stay tuned here for more info and meet another VIP sponsor each week.
“Blame it all on your Roots” is 2019 Hot Summer Nights theme. There will be three bands, food booth, beer garden, kids games, face painting, gold panning, water slide, photo booth, and much, much more all sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Dress western if you would like…though not a requirement. Keep reading here for more details each week.
*
Grangeville Border Days will be held Wednesday-Friday July 4-5-6, with parades each day beginning at 2 p.m. PDST and rodeos each night beginning at 6 p.m. PDST. There are many events including the Cowboy Breakfast each morning, and daily the famous Egg Toss and Street Sports all right on Main Street. Find complete details in Free Press feature of Border Days.
*
Bingo will be held tonight, Wednesday, June 26, and Wednesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m., in the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older. The Queen of Hearts game begins at 6 p.m. …the pot is now $465. Funds support the senior citizen transit bus. It is always a good time! Invite your friends and relatives for a great time out.
*
River Eats is a new deli right here in Riggins on Main Street at 1119 S. Main Street…right across the street from the Idaho Banana Co. They serve sandwiches, salads, and soups as well as baked treats and more including breakfast Tuesdays-Sundays from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. They offer 10 percent military discounts and will make group lunches with a pre-order to 951-387-9566 or 951-387-1872. Stop by and have a yummy breakfast or lunch.
*
The reading program at the Salmon River Public Library, “A Universe of Stories,” will begin today, Wednesday, June 26, at 1 p.m., and meet each Wednesday. Miss Susan will read stories, have crafts, and serve treats. Stop by the Library for free children’s books ongoing now.
*
The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young ladies ages 14-18 interested in participating in the 2019 Royalty program. Scholarships awarded for Queen-$450, and Princess-$350 each. Application deadline is this Tuesday, July 2. Contact Joyce Gehring-Sonnen, royalty advisor at 208-962-5850.
*
The Salmon River High School class of 1959 gathered for a 60th class reunion Thursday, June 6, in the Salmon River Heritage Center in Riggins.…
SRHS 60th Class Reunion was held in the Salmon River Heritage Center; 50 percent of the class attended with 24 total people including family members and friends. “The Heritage Center was perfect. The work on it has been very well done. We plan to do this again in 5 years…,” declared John C. Wolcott.
*
Celebration of Life honoring our dear Kathy Roberts was held at the Susie O’Leary Ranch last Wednesday. Her four children and their families gathered to spread ashes of both their dad and mom under the cherry tree. Friends then gathered to help celebrate with food, fun, fellowship, and of course, music.
*
The 11th Annual Ride-n-Raft in Riggins will be held Aug. 2, 3, 4. Get your tickets at www.facebook.com/events/328292521199051/
*
Leighton Vander Esch News: According to Cowboyswire, “Leighton Vander Esch along with Jaylon Smith have been named top linebackers across the entire league heading into the 2019 season. These two will be looking to lead Dallas’ defense to new heights this year after crazy goals last season. Leighton is an atypical large linebacker for the era at 6’4” and 256 pounds, but he has the agility to turn his hips and run with slot receivers and tight ends up the seam. Leighton reads quarterback intentions very well, which puts him where he needs to be to snuff our big plays…and he is strong enough to stack and shed blockers to get the ballcarrier with ease. Vander Esch should only get better as he refines his game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.