RIGGINS -- Quote: “So many people from your past know a version of you that doesn’t exist anymore.” Soooo, be who you are now and keep moving forward.
The fifth annual Riggins Salmon Run sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce is this Saturday, Sept. 14. You can sign up for a 5K, 10K or 1/2 marathon Friday night while they are setting up or early Saturday morning before 8:30…kids 6 and younger have their own kiddo race at the park around noon. The 1/2 marathon will start at 9 a.m., 10K 9:30 a.m., and 5K 10 a.m.…all Mountain Standard times. There will a shuttle from Riggins City Park to the race starts for each distance. This family fun race takes runners, walkers, strollers along the beautiful Salmon River, through town, and into the park for a Baked Potato Bar for participants and friends, as well. There will be a fantastic mug for each participant as well as extra ones for sale during the morning. Kudos to Mariah Crump and all her volunteers who are helping make this event possible. See you there.
Old Time Fiddlers invite you to their monthly fiddlers night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Salmon River Community Church Fellowship Room. There will be great music and poetry.
RIGGINS – The Salmon River girls dropped only one game of 12 during their home tournament held Saturday, Sept. 7 — and that one bobble came ag…
Lady Savages were the winners of the Salmon River Invitational Volleyball Tourney Saturday, Sept. 7, featuring seven teams, Nezperce, Cascade, Timberline, Castleford, Deary, Highland, and Salmon River. Congratulation to you 11 Lady Savage volleyball players: Emily Diaz, Lotus Harper, Johannah Hollon, Sofie Branstetter, Alethea Chapman, Jordyn Pottenger, Avery Jones, Sierra Bovey, Alexis Pottenger, Tehya Gubitosi, and Clara Jentz with head coach, Paula Tucker, and her assistant coaches, Layne Paradis and Sarah Shepherd and Manager Raney Walters. The Lady Savages won their games Thursday night with Cascade and Friday night with Castleford.
Lady Savages play at Garden Valley Saturday, Sept. 14, Tri-Valley.
KAMIAH – Though short on numbers and outmatched by the host Kubs’ first half, Salmon River showed signs of quality and heart Friday night, Sept. 6.
Salmon River Savage Football team played its first game at Kamiah last Friday and will play Wilder at home this Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., with head coach, Ty Medley, and assistant coaches, Derek Wilson and Mike Shepherd.
Salmon River Junior High Football Team played and won its first football game Thursday, Sept. 5. They will play at Council tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 12, Thursday, Sept. 26, here with Tri-Valley, Thursday, Oct. 3, at Cascade each beginning at 4:30. p.m. Tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, with place and time to be announced. Coach is Mike Shepherd.
SRHS school news: Thursday, Sept. 12, fall sports picture day; Tuesday, Sept. 17, school picture day; Thursday, Sept. 19, career fair in Cottonwood.
Riggins Elementary School news: Sept. 4 was a successful open house evening; Tuesday, Sept. 17, is school picture day; and Wednesday, Sept. 18, is the PTO meeting.
The Riggins Ministerial Association sponsored a fund-raiser Sunday, Aug. 25, for Fiddle Creek Fruit Stand and Hardware Store following the devastating flood on their place and raised $3,893 that day. Other funds have been donated to help re-coop losses; you are welcome to send donations directly to Fiddle Creek Fruit Stand or stop by and donate personally.
Riggins Assembly of God Church began its Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries last week and will meet every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m., for kiddos preschool-seniors in high school. They provide dinner of soup and sandwiches. Kiddos are able to ride the After School Club bus from ASK to the church. Kiddos are welcome to join anytime.
Lillian “Pokie” Paul, 91, of Riggins, Idaho died Aug. 20, 2019, in Homedale, Idaho. Pokie was born to Pick and Lillie Ward, Jan. 5, 1928, in L…
Lillian Paul, better known as Pokie, mother of Shirley Merritt, died Aug. 29, 2019, in Homedale, Idaho. Pokie loved her daughter and grandchildren, Angela and Dallas Merritt, as well as their children and grandchildren. She was such a great lady who loved to dance just like her daughter and loved to talk telling stories about her childhood years and brag on her two grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Hurricane Bob died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, following a bout with cancer. Bob was quite an icon in our Salmon River Canyon spinning yarns, playing drums, telling about his many adventures, and smiling and laughing most of the time. He was an amazing guy who was loved by many, many friends. “If there’s a Rock ‘n Roll Heaven, then you know they have a hell of a band.” Hurricane loved music and loved celebrations…He will be celebrated in many ways.
Bingo will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. The Queen of Hearts pot is nearly $900; the Bingo progressive game pot is more than $250. Funds go to help fund the Senior Transit. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.
Fit and Fall Proof Exercise Classes meet each Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., at the Salmon River Community Church Fellowship Room. The class helps with strengthening and balance and is open to everyone at no cost.
The Annual Regional Fall Art Show sponsored by SRAG, Salmon River Art Guild is Oct. 5 and 6, at the Riggins Community Center located behind the Chevron Station. SRAG extends an invitation to all regional artists 18 and older of fine arts media to enter the 2019 Regional Art Show. Prize money of more than $1,000 will be awarded in the following categories: oil/acrylic, watercolor/water media, and other: pastels, drawings, mixed media, etc.. Artists entries are accepted Friday, Oct. 4, beginning at 4:00 MDT. The event judge is Laurel Lake-McGuire of McCall. The public is invited to view the show Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., MDT, and Sunday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. For details go to www.salmonriverartguild.com or contact Sharon 208-315-0534 or Joyce 208-628-3765, or e-mail SRAG.IDAHO@gmail.com.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton is in his glory playing NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and giving his all throughout the game. The Cowboys won their first game of the season Sunday, Sept. 8, with a 35-17 win over the Giants. What a way to begin the new season. Leighton was right in there making his tackles and taking his bumps as he always gives his all in his games. In the meantime, the Salmon River Savage football players are wearing their new uniforms made possible by the benevolence of Leighton, who has a big heart for his Salmon River Canyon and his former high school alma mater, Salmon River High School.
