RIGGINS -- Quotes of the week: “When your heart is really into it, you just keep going and never give up.” This is just what our six Lady Savages do...and they are off to State Girls Basketball Tourney because of their commitment to keep going. Congratulations, ladies.
Our “Savage Six” are on their way to State...Congratulations to our Salmon River Lady Savages for their 45-37 win over the Nez Perce Indians Saturday at the 1 -AD2 State Playin game. This takes Salmon River to State Tournament beginning Thursday, Feb. 20, at 1:15 p.m., against Lighthouse Christian at Columbia High School in Nampa. Salmon River Lady Savages have a great team made up of six girls, Emily Diaz, Jordyn Pottenger, Sophia Branstetter, Lotus Harper, Avery Jones, and Alethea Chapman, who play their hearts out for four quarters never giving up…only pressing on. See Idahocountyfreepress.com for a complete report of this great game.
Salmon River Savages Senior Night was held last week honoring our two great senior boys, Ethan Shepherd, son of Mike and Joni Shepherd, and Johathan Swift, son of Justin and Joy Swift. Congratulations to you two and best wishes.
Volunteer Fireman’s Ball 2020 for Grangeville, Salmon River, Rural, Riggins & White Bird Fire Departments is Leap Year Day Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street, Grangeville. Dinner pre-sale tickets are $20; $25 at the door; event only $5 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m., PST with silent auction and board games, tri-tip dinner will be served at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., are the fire department introductions, then dance the night away to live music.
February Bingo will be tonight, Wednesday, the 19th, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older, with funds raised going to the senior transit.
February is Women With Bait (WWB) month. The River is filled with ladies in boats fishing for the best fish in different categories. This year has been full of adventure with conditions less than perfect, but our ladies are catching fish every day. There has been some unpredictable weather….regardless everyone has fished their hearts out. To find more info go to https://helscanyon.tours/2020/02/10/wwb-2-5-20 to03-8-20.
One of the WWB Teams shared: “The weather has been unpredictable….we want to make a shout out to all the river guides and bait boys and everyone who makes this tournament happen. For working through this crazy time when help is most needed. From less than perfect weather to giant boulders on the roadway, you get it done! Also, a shout out to all the understanding ladies! Every boat has been catching fish; Everyone is fishing their hearts out; Thanks for another great year of Woman With Bait.” The Creamery is excited for WWB Tournament…and will be open Friday-Sunday from 7-11 a.m., for a delicious cup of morning coffee.
Get your tickets for the most unique jetboat quilt fashioned by the Pinehurst Quilters from actual Salmon River Jetboat T-shirts from the first race through the 2019 Race The 2020 Salmon River Jet Boat Race which runs here on the Salmon River every April is always exciting. The quilt is on display at Pinetree Credit Union; tickets are available at Pine Tree Community Credit Union, Idaho Banana Co, and Heath Realty.
Salmon River Junior High and Senior High will present Alice @Wonderland Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m. Sounds like another wonderful production by our local students.
Slate Creek Kennels with owner Sue Dewey will soon be open to care for your dogs. There are inside and outside play areas as well as heated areas. Sue has lots of great ideas to take super care of your pet. Announcement of her grand opening will be forthcoming.
Robert Dale Black, 56, of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, formerly of Riggins, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer that he fought until his very last breath passed peacefully at their home with his family. He and his wife, Nancy, owned and operated the Little Salmon River Lodge in addition to their whitewater rafting company for 20 years in the Riggins area; their children attended Riggins Schools. Services were held Saturday, Feb. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Emmett, with internment at the Melba Cemetery.
The Riggins Salmon Run is to be held Saturday, Sept. 12, and is offering a 5K, 10K, half marathon, and an ultra marathon of 30 miles. The River Road is rugged and smooth. Go to Riggins Salmon Run Facebook page for details and registration.
Leighton Vander Esch: Leighton: Leighton is enjoying his time in Riggins and the Salmon River Canyon with his family and friends during his recovery time. And…the people, especially the teens and elementary youth, are so happy to have him here. Leighton has such a respect for and from our community and a compassion for his hometown that it’s just a natural to see him helping young kids with their skills or helping others in any way he can. If you haven’t registered for Leighton’s football camp, yet, get your child signed up for Leighton’s second Idaho Football Camp in Boise June 20. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. specific hosting venues will be announced later. Sign-up options available including a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Leighton will beat Camp to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area.
