RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “It’s not the number of members in your team that makes the difference, it’s the Team in your members that makes it all count.”
Congratulations, “Savage Six” on your well-played games throughout this season and in these tournament games. You showed your character, diligence, and dignity as you played your hearts out as the Salmon River Lady Savage basketball team. Our “Savage Six,” Emily Diaz, Jordyn Pottenger, Sofie Branstetter, Lotus Harper, Avery Jones and Alethea Chapman, beat Christian Lighthouse in their first game, then lost to Rockland their second game, and lost to Tri-Valley in a gallant effort with dignity and great sportsmanship. The “Savage Six” will long live on in our hearts and school and community. Way to go, Lady Savages and Coach Paula Tucker.
National Director Karl Fleig presented certificates and medals to Cordell Bovey, son of Bruce and Sarah Bovey, and Levi Cereghino, son of Jenna Boggan and Mike Cereghino, for their Adventure Silver advancement. James Boggan, Levi‘s uncle who earned his GMA in 2006, also attended the presentation.
Volunteer Fireman’s Ball 2020 for Grangeville, Salmon River, Rural, Riggins & White Bird Fire Departments is Leap Year Day this Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street, Grangeville. Dinner presale tickets are $20; $25 at the door; event only $5 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m., PST, with silent auction and board games, tri-tip dinner will be served at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., fire department introductions, then dance the night away to live music.
February Women With Bait, WWB, are still fishing for that prize fish…the River loves to have the women fishing and the women have a great time. The Fish Dance and Awards will be held Saturday, March 14. Prizes are really amazing for some lucky ladies.
Not exactly the fish you expect to catch when you're taking part of a steelhead tournament...but this was definitely the highlight of the day! Christon Medley caught her first sturgeon! She fought the monster for 38 minutes and finally got to see what an amazing creature these animals are. It measured in at 8'8" long. The weather was amazing, the company was second to none, and the memories will last a lifetime. Special thanks to our guides- Sam Whitten and Andrew Cox - for all your help in making this happen.
Riggins Rodeo Queen Tryouts will be held at the Riggins Rodeo Grounds Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. MST. Contact Lynda Mann at 208-241-8822 cell or 208-494-8884 or e-mail her at lyndadmann@gmail.com for info and age limits.
To help with expenses for the 36th Annual Jet Boat Race, there will be a spaghetti feed and auction fund-raiser Saturday, March 21, 6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. Donations of any kind: goods, services, gift certificates, or cash are greatly appreciated. Sponsors will receive recognition for donations at this event. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Salmon River High School Athletics. For information call Glenna 208-315-2309 or email salmonriverjbra@gmail.com. They thank you for your support for this premier Idaho event. Whether you are a loyal past supporter or a new racing fan, they welcome your participation at any level. As many of you know, the 36th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race is the oldest continuous Jet Boat River Marathon Race in the USA. Racing Teams and past World Champions from Canada and USA will compete on the “Salmon River of No Return” April 17-18-19. It is a non-ticketed event. The spectacular “Fireworks Show” Saturday evening at dusk in the Riggins City Park is a great family event. The entire success of the race depends on the generosity of our sponsors and huge efforts by more than 100 volunteers. Prize money, insurance, and permits are some of the huge costs of this race. Go to https:///www.facebook.com/SalmonRiverJetBoatRaces for information.
Get your tickets for the most unique jetboat quilt fashioned by the Pinehurst Quilters from actual Salmon River Jetboat T-shirts from the first race through the 2019 Race. The quilt is on display at Pine Tree Community Credit Union; tickets are available at Pine Tree, Idaho Banana Co, and Heath Realty.
Pinehurst Quilters are offering a $300 scholarship to any graduate of Salmon River High School who is returning to a university or trade school to continue their education. To apply, contact Teri Laughlin, Nightfeather, or Kathie Wright for information. This scholarship is not for a 2020 graduate, but for those already enrolled in college or trade school who are continuing their education. `
Salmon River Jr. High and Sr. High will present Alice @Wonderland, Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m. Sounds like another wonderful production by our local students.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, March 4, 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. Funds go to senior citizen transit.
Leighton Vander Esch: Leighton Vander Esch is now featured in some powerful “Buckle Up for Safety” commercials filmed in Riggins and Boise. “Buckle Up” teams up with Idaho Department of Transportation. Football fans in Idaho likely know all about Leighton VanderEsch, Riggins native who became a star at Boise State University and currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys. But now we will all get to know him for a different reason. Leighton is teaming up with the Idaho Transportation Department to bring you his “Rules to LVE By,” …L-V-E… is a play on his initials. It’s all a part of a statewide campaign focusing on the importance of wearing seat belts at all times while in a vehicle. According to ITD, 85% of Idahoans wear their seat belts, but 63 percent of peopled killed in car accidents were not properly strapped into their seat belts. The majority of those killed were on rural roads are the time of the accident. The Dallas Cowboy linebacker wants to change that; his number one ‘Rule to live by”is to buckle up. “I always buckle up; I’ve been extremely blessed to do amazing things in my life, and there’s a lot more that I want to do,” Vander Esch said. “Football doesn’t last forever, but that’s what I’m doing right now. I wanna make the most of that and I wanna have the most fun doing it.” Leighton has helped out in so many ways; he surprised his alma mater Salmon River High School with a new weight room and uniforms a year ago.
This Safety Program will include a media campaign featuring Vander Esch and educational events at schools throughout the state. The first commercials featuring Vander Esch and his personal rules, including a message to "always buckle up," were released Thursday, and can be seen on Facebook and Boise TV stations. ITD officials say the football star could help save lives through his participation in the campaign. "Having Leighton on board can really make a difference in those rural communities." It’s all a part of a statewide campaign focusing on the importance of wearing seat belts at all times while in a vehicle said Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. "That's where he grew up and he really understands the values of a small town, but he also has a broad appeal that will resonate with all Idahoans." Thanks, Leighton, for always giving back to this community.
Leighton is getting ready for two football camps this summer; one will be held in Texas…the other in Boise, June 20, 2020. If your child/children haven’t registered for Leighton’s football camp yet, get your child/children signed up now. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Specific hosting venues will be announced later. Sign-up options are available including a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Leighton will be at camp to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area.
