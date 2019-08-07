RIGGINS -- My quote of the week: “When the elderly die, a library is lost, and volumes of wisdom and knowledge are gone.” Take the time now to visit with your loved ones and record or write down their stories and/or wise sayings, times from their childhood days or courting days, or day-to-day living.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 7, and again on Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m., in the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 years of age and older. The Queen of Hearts game begins at 6 p.m. The pot is now more than $650. Funds support the senior citizen transit bus.
Idaho County Fair is the Best! Idaho County’s 85th Fair located at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood will be held this Monday, Aug. 12-Saturday, Aug. 17. Open Class exhibits are open to everyone; pick up a fair premium booklet at local businesses or at the Idaho County Free Press building and find something you can enter to help make our Idaho County Fair great.
Paula Tucker has set up physicals with chiropractor Guy Jeppe for athletes Friday, Aug. 9, at SRHS beginning at 4 p.m., for $20 each. Physicals are required for first-time athletes in grades 5th , 7th , 9th, and 11th. Interim questions are required for 6th, 8th, 10th, and 12th grades.
Kudos to Sarah Walters, our SRHS science teacher, as one mentor of the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Summer Academy. She is tremendously dedicated to our students here at SRHS as well as other students around the State of Idaho helping to ignite their passions. Sarah spent a week in California with Idaho students learning more about aerospace and meeting astronauts.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 has Trustee Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 up for election. Anyone interested in becoming a trustee may pick up a Petition of Candidacy and a Declaration of Candidacy at the Riggins District Office by Monday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. Call the district office at 208-628-6027.
Our ASK kids, parents, and teachers had a fun-filled time at Silverwood last week. Students earned their way to the theme park this summer during sports camps and ASK summer program. What a great way to end summer and get ready for school.
Our dear friend and former Salmon River Canyon resident, Phillip Walters, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home with his wife Lynnette by his side. Phillip and Lynnette have three chidren, Wes, Davette, and Claudia who are married and have children of their own. Phillip’s brother Ken Walters and sister Georgiana Vogelsong still live in the Riggins area.
Job opening for a community health worker now available in the Riggins/White Bird area. Schedule will vary and may include some weekends and evenings. Contact Linda Hieter 208-628-3780 or go to St. Mary’s Hospital website.
The Salmon River Gun Club is also sponsoring a raffle of a .22 rifle, a gift certificate to North 40 in Lewiston, and a $400 spa package, including a night’s stay at Shore Lodge in McCall. Tickets are available at Hook, Line, and Stinker, as well as from Gun Club members. New members are always welcome.
Leighton Vander Esch: Interview with Leighton from KTVB Sports: “Leighton may be 2,000 miles away in Dallas, Texas, but Riggins native, Leighton Vander Esch, is making sure his roots are taken care of. Former Boise State linebacker, Leighton Vander Esch, is making a huge impact back home in Riggins. He built a new weight room at Salmon River High School earlier this year. “It is night and day compared to what we used to have. It’s awesome. I’ve never ever been in a weight room this nice,” said Ethan Shepherd. “It really maximized the amount of potential. It’s hard to put into words…these kids are seeing the aura around the program and want to be a part of it. At small schools that’s the hardest part sometime,” stated Ty Medley SRHS football coach. Vander Esch negotiated a deal with Nike for new football uniforms for Salmon River football…they had not had new uniforms for 15 years. Vander Esch designed them himself modeling them after Boise State’s uniforms. The total value of everything he has done so far is close to $100,000, according to his agent, Ron Slavin. For the complete story and video go to www.ktvb.com/mobile. Dallas Cowboys open their season at home against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 8.
