RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Remember, popcorn is prepared in the same pot, in the same heat, in the same oil, but the kernels do not pop at the same time. Don’t compare your child to other children, his/her turn to pop is coming.” from Mama’s Coffee Shop
*
School bells called students, teachers, aides, coaches, custodians, cooks, bus drivers, secretaries, principals, and superintendent back to school for Salmon River Schools yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 27 for K-12. Watch for children walking to school as well as school buses stopping to pick up and drop off students. The district held a Meet and Greet Barbecue last Thursday at Riggins Elementary School which was well-attended by teachers, parents, friends of the school and kiddos.
*
Riggins Salmon Run sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce is Saturday, Sept. 14. Prices go up Sept. 1 for this event; I recommend registering today; Preregistration closes Thursday, Sept. 4. Go to https://www.raceentry.com/races/riggins-salmon-run/2019/register. you can sign up for a 5K, 10K or 1/2 marathon…kids 6 and younger have their own kiddo race at the park around noon. This family fun race takes runners, walkers, strollers along the beautiful Salmon River, through town, and into the park for a Baked Potato Bar for participants and friends, as well. There will be a fantastic mug for each participant as well as extra ones for sale during the morning. See you there.
*
Riggins Assembly of God Church will begin its Royal Rangers & Girls Ministries Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 6-7:30 p.m., for kiddos preschool-seniors in high school. They provide dinner of soup and sandwiches. Practice for the Christmas program will begin October 16. Kiddos are able to ride the After School Club bus from ASK to the church. Contact Pastor Jim Dunn, 208-459-4065, Stephen Hackler, 208-315-2904, Kim Hackler, 208-628-3354, or Tracie Pottenger, 208-469-0478.
*
Bingo is Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. The Queen of Hearts pot will be over $850 this week; the Bingo progressive game pot is over $200. Funds go to help fund the senior transit. Everyone is invited to join in the fun. Next Bingo will be Wednesday, Sept. 18.
*
The Salmon River Heritage Center, located behind the Gem Chevron Station, is now featuring three new displays. The first display features Idaho memorabilia from the Fitch family. Another display features a bear and a mountain lion hanging on the wall along with other animal skins as well as fishing and hunting gear from the Tumelson-Hollenbeak Family. A third display features uniforms from the Spanish American War and World War I belonging to Buck Fitch’s grandfather, Scott Fitch, as well as his dad, Woody C. Fitch’s World War II Airborne uniform. The fourth display has things already displayed and is awaiting something interesting from another family. Just get in touch with Jeannie Fitch, Curator of the Heritage Center to help fill the fourth display case. If you would like to have a tour of the Heritage Center, contact Jeannie or talk to Brenda or Susan at Riggins City Hall.
*
Jack and Arlene Hubbard were honored on their 60th wedding anniversary at a gathering given by their children, Jeannette Pottenger and Ken Hubbard, as well as their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many friends and family members helped the couple celebrate Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Salmon River Community Church Fellowship Room. They started the day with fresh picked huckleberry pancakes and ended with a family dinner at the Seven Devils Steak House.
*
Wedding bells were ringing these past three weekends for three couples; the brides are all from Riggins, the grooms were from other areas. Congratulations to each of the couples and their families.
Ryan Simonson, daughter of Grant and Trish Simonson and granddaughter of Larry and Nancy Simonson, married Jared Mcllvain, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Simonson Ranch with many family and friends helping them celebrate. A reception followed with music and dancing and celebrating.
Hannah Chapman, daughter of Pastor Mike and Becky Chapman, married Cody Greene, Aug. 17, 2019, at an intimate family wedding including her parents, her two sisters, three grandparents, his parents and his brother along the banks of the Little Salmon River at a morning wedding followed by a Waffle Bar complete with different syrups and toppings. Pastor Mike officiated the ceremony; sister Amelia played her fiddle as the couple walked down the wedding path together.
Hannah Cornforth, daughter of Mike and Deana Cornforth, married Wade Wickizer, Aug. 24, 2019, at an afternoon wedding at Pinehurst on the banks of the Little Salmon River with family members and friends celebrating with them. The ceremony was followed by a reception.
*
Local free raft trip will take place this Friday, Aug. 30. Meet at Lucile Recreation area post 204 on U.S. Highway 95, at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Standard Time-9:30 Pacific Time. You will be transported from there to the put-in spot at Riggins City Park and floated you back to your car. A potluck in Riggins City Park will be the happening thing following the float trip. Call SRE at 208-628-3014 to let them know how many boats will be needed. Thanks to all the raft companies who are participating in this free raft trip adventure.
*
Leighton Vander Esch: From Training Camp Central, “…Leighton Vander Esch, 23-year-old fresh off a Pro Bowl rookie season…covers a lot of ground. “He’s a student of the game. He wants to know what you’re thinking on certain routes. There’s a reason why he’d had success like he has,” said Jason Witten, 37-year old 11-time Pro-Bowler. Youth aside, Vander Esch made NFL life look easy for much of last season. …Leighton became the first Cowboy rookie defensive player in nearly 40 years to make the Pro Bowl, set rookie team record with 176 tackles, fourth-most in franchise history of a single season. When asked how he improves one of the best rookie seasons this flagship franchise has ever seen, Vander Esch succinctly answers, “Everything!” Witten noted that 6’4”, 256-pound Vander Esch has uncommon range and quickness for a man his size. But this offseason he focused on upper body building strength. “I’ve been really impressed,“ Witten said. “Not too many guys have that size and speed. But more than anything, he’s very instinctive in how he plays. That’s the kind of line for a linebacker.”
