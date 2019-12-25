RIGGINS -- Merry Christmas to one and all. May all the business of this month be put behind us so we can just enjoy Christmas with family and friends. “Away in a manager no crib for a bed, the little Lord Jesus lay down his sweet head. The stars in the sky look down where He lay…the Little Lord Jesus asleep in the hay.” Jesus IS the reason for the season.
Mindy Murdock, LPN, will be honored at her retirement party at the Salmon River Medical Clinic this coming Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 1-4 p.m. The open house celebration will include visiting, congrats, and refreshments. Stop by and help honor our dear Mindy.
Twelve students from Salmon River High School BPA, Business Professionals of America, competed in districts last week in Lewiston with eight of the 12 qualifying in at least one with two qualifying for both of their events for State Meet March 12-14 at Boise State University in Boise. Emily Diaz, Jordyn Pottenger, Sofie Branstetter, and Lotus Harper took 2nd in Administrative Support team…second year in a row. Amelia Chapman, Alethea Chapman, and Trysta Ledgerwood placed 2nd in Global Marketing Team. Lotus Harper placed 2nd in Medical Office Procedures. Amelia Chapman took 3rd in Business Law and Ethics. Joe Joyce placed 3rd in Fundamental Word Processing. Others placed but did not qualify for state: Sofie Branstetter placed 4th in Fundamental Desktop Publishing. Joe Joyce and Jimmy Tucker placed 4th in Administrative Support Team. Alethea Chapman placed 5th in Extemporaneous Speech out of 30 competitors. Emily Diaz placed 5th in Medical Office Procedures. Jordyn Pottenger placed 6th in Medical Office Procedures. Avery Jones took 9th in Intermediate Word Processing. Congratulations to our SRHS students.
Salmon River High School Seniors presented their Senior Projects last week with lots of wonderful compliments about what they did and how they helped and learned and how well each presented. Thank you 2020 graduates for preparing so well for this project which will carry over for you in the future.
Bingo was cancelled last Wednesday so everyone could attend the Elementary Christmas program. The next Bingo will be held in 2020…date to be announced next week.
Our SRHS boys and girls basketball season is well under way and very exciting to watch. Schedules are posted around town or you can pick one up at the high school. Next games will be in 2020…watch here for dates and times and place.
Leighton Vander Esch news: Leighton is still not back in play action, but is seen sitting with his team each game. Coaches and owner want to be sure Leighton is fully mended before returning to football action. Mike and Joni Shepherd and sons, Ethan, Garret, and Blake were guests at the Cowboys game Sunday 15th where Ethan got to celebtrate his 18th birthday.
Leighton announced his next football camp in Boise, Idaho to be June 20, 2020. He will be holding two camps. The first will be held in Dallas May 16; the second will be held in Boise June 20, 2020. “Campers will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to be instructed by the ProBowl Linebacker,” announced Lammi Sports. Each participant will receive a limited-edition Vander Esch Football Camp T-shirt and camp bag with gifts. Sign-up options available that include a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Vander Esch will be in attendance to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Specific hosting venues will be announced later,” from KIVI Boise on Your Side. Be sure to register soon as camps fill up fast.
