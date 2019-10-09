RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “If you have the chance to make someone happy, just do it. Sometimes people are struggling silently. Maybe your act of kindness can make their day.” fb/lessonslearnedinlifeinc.
SRHS football and volleyball Homecoming 2019, senior night, and last home games are this Friday, Oct. 11. Senior athletes will be honored immediately prior to their respective games. Volleyball seniors are Emily Diaz, Johannah Hollon, Alexis Pottenger and Tehya Gubitosi. Football seniors are Ethan Shepherd, Johnathan Swift, Malachi Bell, and Zane Nicolay. Congratulations and best wishes to all of you throughout this, your senior year. Tailgate party prior to the volleyball game at 5 p.m. will take place at SRHS; football game begins at 7 p.m.; homecoming crowning will take place during halftime of the football game.
SRHS Lady Savages volleyball team won their games with Council Tuesday, and three out of four games with Tri-Valley Saturday. They will play in Council Monday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. District tourney is Oct. 19 and 22, play-in game is Oct. 26, and state tourney is Nov. 1-2.
SRHS Savage football team will play in Cascade at 7 p.m. Oct. 18, and in Council on Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. Play-off will be Nov. 1 with place to be announced.
Salmon River Junior High volleyball team was victorious over Cascade and New Meadows, but lost to Tri-Valley and Horseshoe Bend.
Riggins Elementary School News: Oct. 7-11 is Fire Prevention Week; students get to visit the Riggins Fire Department Oct. 10; Oct. 24th - Pumpkin scramble; Oct. 26 PTO Carnival; Oct. 28-31, Red Ribbon Week; and picture retakes Oct. 29.
Fire Prevention Week was proclaimed in 1952 by President Calvin Coolidge making it the longest-running public health observance in America. It is celebrated each year the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire which began Aug. 8, 1871. During Fire Prevention Week children, parents, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties due to fires. Riggins Fire Chief Jeff Joyce says, “This is my favorite time of the year when we get to teach young people safety techniques and how to avoid fire danger as well as have them meet firefighters and see the Riggins Fire Department ….” Jeff is available to answer any questions from anyone in the community…just call 208-628-2775. He adds, “we always need more volunteers.” Chimney brushes are available at Riggins City Hall for use in your home free of charge. Clean your chimneys now to keep your home safe.
Bingo was quite exciting last week…Bert Tumelson won the Progressive Bingo game worth $330. But the even more exciting win was to Bev Walyer who won $955 for drawing the Queen of Hearts card. Congratulations to both of you lucky ladies. The next Bingo night is Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center. The Progressive Bingo game will begin anew…the Queen of Hearts Game will begin with at least $150. Funds go to help the senior transit which takes seniors to McCall and Grangeville for doctor appointments, other business needs, and shopping. See you there.
The American Legion is now open to anyone who has served in active duty since Dec. 7, 1941. For more info contact Gary Solberg at 208-628-3633. The Legion meets Monday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m., at the Legion Hall. Anyone can attend the meetings.
We want to recognize and honor our active military personnel members serving from the Salmon River Canyon or those who are related to someone living in this area. Each person needs to fill out information forms which are available at the Salmon River Community Church or contact Sandy Evans at info@canyonpinesrv.com, text 1-208-696-8120, call 208-628-4006, or Facebook Messenger Sandy Evans. Sandy has a project in mind to send cards of appreciation to their service during the year.
RIGGINS – A new crop of emergency medical technicians is up and ready to serve the Salmon River country.
EMS Director Janeen Eggebrecht announced that the City EMS recently received a grant from the State of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for $6,265 to purchase six new portable radios which are high tech and will allow EMS to respond to Dispatch and other members in a more efficient and confidential manner. “I am thankful these grant funds are available. I will continue to apply for more grants to keep our EMS equipment current,” said Janeen…and thank you, Janeen, for all you do for our EMS and us, in turn, here in the Salmon River Canyon.
The Salmon River Gun Club has completed the shelter over the shooting benches at the Gun Range. Kudos to everyone who helped with the project. Members are still selling tickets for their drawing of a Smith & Wesson .22 Rifle and $200 gift certificate from North 40 as well as another drawing of a $400 spa treatment and free night at the Shore Lodge. Drawings will be tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 10, at high noon. Tickets are available at Hook, Line, and Sinker.
Buck and Jeannie Fitch are celebrating 50 years of marriage Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Riggins Community Center (former IOOF Hall) with social time at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and dancing to Joaquin, Verna, and Dave from 7-10 p.m. Their adult children, Jed and Julie & Jason, along with their grandchildren, Kylie, Ty, Finn, and Darby, are hosting the celebration and invite family and friends to join in a time of honoring their parents/grandparents.
Celebration of Life for Don Norris will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, at 12:30 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church. Don was a special friend to many…his granddaughter Angel wishes to thank everyone in Riggins for loving her grandfather so much.
Secret Santa Project is gearing up for 2019 Christmas…applications are available at Riggins City Hall and must be returned by Thursday. Oct. 31. More information will be forthcoming.
Leighton Vander Esch News: from ESPN staff writer Todd Archer: ‘The Cowboys Leighton Vander Esch spoke at a Mizzen+Main private event with members of the Adaptive Training Foundation, a group of individuals who have suffered amputations or spinal cord injuries or have other physical disabilities. As Leighton walked through the door to Mizzen+Main clothing store in Uptown Dallas, silver and blue confetti shot up into the air. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker smiled widely as the 60 or so people inside cheered and visited for two hours at a fund-raising event. A year ago, Vander Esch was finding his way as a rookie, now he is considered one of the best young linebackers in the NFL, and he is a spokesperson for a rapidly-growing clothier….. Leighton doesn’t want to do more than one event a week, so he can focus on the opponent and the job at hand. Vander Esch’s popularity grew rapidly last season. His No. 55 jersey was No. 1 sales from November-December, and finished the season with 49th most-popular jersey. Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator, Kris Richard said, “He’s like a power forward out there playing football. Every bit the height. Every bit the length. Every bit the weight. He’s got the power. He’s got the speed. He’s got the anticipation.” Go to wwwespn.com for complete article. It is amazing.
